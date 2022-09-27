Read full article on original website
Related
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List
A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
Recycling Today
Nucor to add galvanizing line in South Carolina
Nucor Corp. says its board of directors has approved the construction of a galvanizing line at Nucor Steel Berkeley in South Carolina to support the company’s participation in the automotive and consumer durables (appliance) markets. The $425 million investment is expected to yield a start-up date in mid-2025. Additionally,...
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
morningbrew.com
Ian devastates Florida, takes aim at South Carolina
After devastating Florida with historic flooding, a weakened Ian regained strength and is expected to hit South Carolina as a hurricane today. The entire SC coast has been placed under a hurricane warning. Florida is picking up the pieces. Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the...
WCNC
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
If you are lucky to live in South Carolina then you know how beautiful this state is, and if you don't live here but you have visited it before, then you can absolutely confirm that South Carolina has a lot to offer. In fact, it is safe to say that it has something for everybody, so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will absolutely find something for your liking in this fantastic state, especially when it comes to beaches. From places with amazing scenery to family-friendly beaches, and from super crowded ones to secure beaches, where you can even have the entire beach for yourself at time, you will find any kind of beach you dream of. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't visited yet. Here is what made it on the list:
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Most Popular Beer In South Carolina
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Walmart, Charleston shopping centers close early ahead of Hurricane Ian
Several large shopping centers and retailers across the Lowcountry are closing early ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30 on the South Carolina coast. Walmart and Citadel Mall closed at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 while Northwoods Mall will close at 6 p.m. Many retailers at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre closed at 3 p.m.
wfxb.com
South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian
Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
Bitcoin data mining center opens in Spartanburg Co.
On Tuesday, state and local leaders revealed a new bitcoin data mining center in Spartanburg County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiss951.com
Three South Carolina Restaurants Earn National Recognition
I think we all love to treat ourselves to a night out occasionally. I’m a big foodie, so I really enjoy exploring and trying new spots. When I saw that three restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina rank among the best in the nation, I’m thinking I will definitely try them when I get a chance. This is a big recognition that says a lot about these establishments. So hey, I’m game. Tripadvisor recognized the eateries after studying quality and quantity of reviews and ratings left online for the restaurants. One of the spots named was Circa 1886 Restaurant. Located in a former carriage house, it ranks No. 6 in the nation for date nights. Customers point to the intimate atmosphere and the South Carolina-influenced menu as reasons for the reviews. Some favorites are a caviar-topped grilled pimento cheese sandwich and shrimp and grits.
Raleigh News & Observer
These three South Carolina restaurants rank among the best in the US. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to three of the nation’s top-ranking restaurants — and you won’t have to travel far if you want to try all of them. That’s because all three are in the tourist hotspot of Charleston, according to results published Tuesday, Sept. 27. The South Carolina restaurants that were named among the top 10 best places to eat in the United States:
country1037fm.com
South Carolina One of the Most Expensive States to Eat Out In
Do you enjoy a home-cooked meal? I know I do. Earlier this year, I made it a goal of mine to cut back on eating out. Not only did I want to save some money, but I also wanted to be able to become a bit healthier. I work out 4-6 days a week and eating out was becoming distracting. It was keeping my body from fully transforming the way I wanted. So, now I balance my eating out and cooking. Sunday-Thursday, I cook. Friday and Saturday, I splurge. Seeing the difference in my body, and also my pockets is really paying off. But, how much money am I really saving by cooking so much?
WXII 12
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Hurricane Ian approaches
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina's director of emergency management is keeping an eye on the coast and mountains of the state ahead of Hurricane Ian. Some areas are expected to see localized flooding and up to 10 inches of rain. "We are concerned about the risk of localized flooding,...
South Carolina farmer sues several state agencies over destroyed hemp crop
A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields. In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 16, John Trenton Pendarvis alleges the South...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Canopy Car Wash to close after decades in business
Canopy Car Wash in Greenville will close on Sept. 30. The property at 2312 Wade Hampton Blvd. has been sold to Papa Bear Car Wash and will undergo a major renovation, said Canopy Car Wash Co-owner Beau Lott. Papa Bear Car Wash is expected to open in spring 2023. The...
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
Comments / 0