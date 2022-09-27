Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
These Crypto Executives Have Stepped Down Since the Market Crash in May
A surprising number of crypto chief executives from top companies have resigned from their positions since the market crash in May. Change is in the air as the crypto space continues to see top executives step down from their roles amid the market crisis that stemmed from the Terra Luna fiasco and the Federal Reserve’s continuous interest rate hike, which negatively impacted the global financial market.
cryptopotato.com
BIS Proclaims Success in Multi-CBDC Cross-Border Payment Pilot Project
As part of the experiment, several central banks participated in the mBridge project, a multi-CBDC platform for international payments. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on Tuesday announced that a multi-jurisdiction CBDC pilot spearheaded by BIS Innovation Hub has been successful. The project saw 164 transactions worth nearly $22 million in real-value cross-border payments through a purpose-built multi-CBDC platform – mBridge.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Mining Company Rhodium Looking to Go Public Via SilverSun Merger
Rhodium is making another attempt to go public through a merger agreement with SilverSun. The Texas-based bitcoin mining giant is entering a merger agreement with SilverSun Technologies, a publicly-traded business technology solutions provider, as Rhodium is planning to list on Nasdaq after an initial delay. Meanwhile, the fall in the...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Scores Another Regulatory Approval in New Zealand
Binance is not relenting in its efforts to offer its services globally, as the company has received its latest approval in New Zealand. The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has secured a registration license from New Zealand authorities and also set up a local entity in the country. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
SEC Targets The Hydrogen, Related Entities Over Crypto Securities Market Manipulation
The alleged misconduct by The Hydrogen occurred from January 2018 to April 2019. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against The Hydrogen and its market maker, Moonwalkersfor, for allegedly engaging in unregistered securities and artificially inflating token’s priceoken. The SEC accused the two firms and...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
cryptopotato.com
Block’s TBD Partners With Circle to Create Global Fiat-Crypto Bridges
TBD – a Bitcoin-focused wing of Jack Dorsey’s payments company Block – has partnered with Circle to help expand on and off ramps between the worlds of crypto and fiat. The teams intend to bolster some of crypto’s premiere real-world use cases, from cross-border remittances to stablecoin self-custody.
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Stocks Plummet 10% as Wells Fargo Says ‘Sell’ (Report)
Increased competition and macro pressure have forced one of the largest financial holdings -Wells Fargo – to resort to selling Coinbase stock. The bear market has been tough for everyone, and holding on to Coinbase shares may not be wise, according to Wells Fargo. The multinational financial services company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Price Analysis: Will ETH’s Sideways Action End By a Huge Move?
After reaching a high of $2030 on August 14, Ethereum’s price began a corrective wave, forming a descending channel – as shown in blue on the following chart. The bottom of this channel, combined with the 200-week moving average line (in yellow), acted as support and prevented the price from dropping further. This resulted in the development of a local low at $1,220.
cryptopotato.com
A Dubai Real Estate Company Is Cranking Up Its Crypto’s Utility
Meta Description: NFT, ICO, Initial Coin Offering, Crypto, Web3, Crypto Investment, Crypto Real Estate. GBR, a blockchain-based ecosystem with a focus on the real estate, gas, and oil industries, officially launched its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) just a few days ago. Through the project’s official website, early investors are now able to purchase the project’s native crypto token, GBR Coin (GBR).
cryptopotato.com
Philippine Central Bank Thinks Stablecoins Could ‘Revolutionize’ the Payment System
Stablecoins have the potential to “revolutionize both domestic and cross-border payments,” Mhel Plabasan claimed. Mhel Plabasan – a top executive at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (the central bank of the Philippines), said the institution is highly in favor of stablecoins as they can aid the monetary system and ensure “affordable and faster” cross-border transactions.
cryptopotato.com
Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Embraces Bitcoin Payments
Telefonica teamed up with Bit2Me to enable settlements in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), USDC, and other coins. One of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in Spain – Telefonica – partnered with the crypto exchange Bit2Me to allow clients to pay for services in digital assets.
cryptopotato.com
MEXC Leveraged ETF Leads the Cryptocurrency Market as Its Liquidity Ranks First
Crypto asset trades emerge one after another, and leveraged ETFs are becoming the next star product after futures. MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest futures trading liquidity on the Internet, takes the lead again in the cryptocurrency market with leveraged ETFs. Comparing the leveraged ETF depth indicators of trading...
cryptopotato.com
Gemini Taps MakerDAO To Boost Adoption of Its GUSD Stablecoin
Circle and Binance are moving their pieces to win the stablecoin race. Gemini doesn’t want to be left behind. On September 29, Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss published a proposed “marketing incentive” on the MakerDAO forum to drive the adoption of his stablecoin GUSD through a three-month strategic plan.
cryptopotato.com
Ripple Explodes 11% on SEC-Lawsuit News, Bitcoin Eyes $20K (Market Watch)
Ripple is today’s best performer from the larger-cap alts following another win in the SEC lawsuit. Bitcoin reacted quite well to the latest price drop two days ago and jumped to almost $20,000 in the past 24 hours. Most alts are also in the green, and XRP is outperforming...
cryptopotato.com
MicroStrategy Looking to Hire Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer
Lightning Network may have stagnated as part of the broader market downturn, but Microstrategy is betting big on it. Prominent business intelligence and software company MicroStrategy is looking to hire a software engineer to develop a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform. This comes shortly after the firm’s former CEO – Michael...
JOBS・
cryptopotato.com
Uniswap Labs Looking to Raise $100 Million at $1 Billion Valuation: Report
Decentralized exchange giant Uniswap is planning a new funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. Uniswap Labs, which developed the Uniswap protocol, is reportedly holding talks with potential investors for a new funding round. The potential new round would value the startup at a unicorn valuation. According...
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
cryptopotato.com
Sweat Economy Stretches into NFTs Through Few and Far Partnership
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, United States, 29th September 2022]. Sweat Economy, a London-based tech company on a mission to inspire a healthier planet by incentivizing people to move more through crypto, has partnered with Few and Far to launch its first-ever NFTs – laying the groundwork for a new incentive structure for move-to-earn.
cryptopotato.com
Investment Behemoth BlackRock Introduces Blockchain ETF in Europe (Report)
BlackRock’s blockchain ETF will assumingly enable European clients to invest in 35 organizations part of the crypto industry. The world’s largest digital asset manager – BlackRock – reportedly launched a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the European market. The product enables such consumers to gain exposure...
Comments / 0