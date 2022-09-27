Ethereum Merge – a Turning Point, NFT Wave 2.0, and MyEtherWallet’s Approach to User Data: COO Brian Norton (Interview)

Read full article on original website
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
Mike Novogratz Explains Why the Crypto Market Became More Resilient
The current energy in the crypto market falls behind the one in the equity or bond markets, Novogratz opined. Mike Novogratz – Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Digital – thinks cryptocurrencies have been more resilient in the past month because many forced sellers left the industry.
Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork: Which Exchanges Are Ready?
Among major exchanges, Kraken, Coinbase’s support was still pending. Cardano’s long-awaited Vasil upgrade finally went live on September 22 after several delays and technical setbacks. This was the biggest upgrade since the Alonzo hard fork last year and is touted as a turning point for the Cardano network.
Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Embraces Bitcoin Payments
Telefonica teamed up with Bit2Me to enable settlements in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), USDC, and other coins. One of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in Spain – Telefonica – partnered with the crypto exchange Bit2Me to allow clients to pay for services in digital assets.
Ripple Explodes 11% on SEC-Lawsuit News, Bitcoin Eyes $20K (Market Watch)
Ripple is today’s best performer from the larger-cap alts following another win in the SEC lawsuit. Bitcoin reacted quite well to the latest price drop two days ago and jumped to almost $20,000 in the past 24 hours. Most alts are also in the green, and XRP is outperforming...
Sushi Deploys to Kava, Debuting Major UI Overhaul
[PRESS RELEASE – San Francisco, United States, 28th September 2022]. Sushi completes deployment to the Kava blockchain with a liquidity pool eligible for KAVA and SUSHI token rewards. Earlier this year, Kava shook up the L1 industry with its Ethereum Co-Chain launch, sparking the fastest growth of protocols on...
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
Pantera Capital to Launch a $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund
CEO Dan Morehead said Pantera Capital will complete its second blockchain fund by May 2023. The American asset manager that specializes in cryptocurrencies – Pantera Capital – is looking to raise $1.25 billion for its second blockchain fund. Not long ago, the head of the company – Dan...
Bitcoin is the Cure to Global Yield Curve Control: Arthur Hayes
The former BitMEX CEO recommends Bitcoin as the Bank of England begins quantitative easing. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes recently called Bitcoin the “cure” to yield curve control (YCC) – the process by which governments use quantitative easing to suppress rising bond yields. The former CEO predicted that...
MicroStrategy Looking to Hire Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer
Lightning Network may have stagnated as part of the broader market downturn, but Microstrategy is betting big on it. Prominent business intelligence and software company MicroStrategy is looking to hire a software engineer to develop a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform. This comes shortly after the firm’s former CEO – Michael...
MEXC Leveraged ETF Leads the Cryptocurrency Market as Its Liquidity Ranks First
Crypto asset trades emerge one after another, and leveraged ETFs are becoming the next star product after futures. MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest futures trading liquidity on the Internet, takes the lead again in the cryptocurrency market with leveraged ETFs. Comparing the leveraged ETF depth indicators of trading...
Do Kwon Refutes 3,313 BTC Transfer Allegations, Terra Whistleblower Backs Founder
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has found an unlikely ally backing his claims. The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) denied moving bitcoins after a trail of coin movement led South Korean authorities to initiate steps to freeze assets. Kwon also denied these claims moving Bitcoin from LFG wallets to KuCoin and...
Chainlink Launches SCALE to Ease Oracle Network Operating Costs
Blockchain oracle provider Chainlink has announced a new program called SCALE for sustainable access for layer 1 and layer 2 enablement. In an announcement on Sept. 28, Chainlink Labs stated that the new initiative allows blockchains and layer-2 networks to fast-track smart contract innovation. This is achieved by helping to...
Gemini Taps MakerDAO To Boost Adoption of Its GUSD Stablecoin
Circle and Binance are moving their pieces to win the stablecoin race. Gemini doesn’t want to be left behind. On September 29, Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss published a proposed “marketing incentive” on the MakerDAO forum to drive the adoption of his stablecoin GUSD through a three-month strategic plan.
Watch the TRON: Gas-Free TRC-20 Transactions on Guarda Wallet
Guarda’s team has worked to improve the validators’ fees to increase the APY received while staking the TRX. The TRX token is among the popular assets available on Guarda Wallet for staking to earn passive income. The APY of Tron is around 4%. So you can just delegate your asset to Guarda’s validator nodes.
Sweat Economy Stretches into NFTs Through Few and Far Partnership
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, United States, 29th September 2022]. Sweat Economy, a London-based tech company on a mission to inspire a healthier planet by incentivizing people to move more through crypto, has partnered with Few and Far to launch its first-ever NFTs – laying the groundwork for a new incentive structure for move-to-earn.
Bear Market Blues: Miners and Long-Term Holders Are Dumping Their Bitcoin
Miners are still selling roughly 8000 BTC per month, while long-term holders are turning in their coins at a loss. Bitcoin miners continue to operate at a loss as long-term holders are selling at a loss, according to an on-chain analysis from Glassnode. The firm estimates that industry players are...
JPEX: Driving Mainstream Adoption With Crypto-Friendly Debit Cards and Cashbacks
While Bitcoin and other digital assets have gained massive popularity over the past few years, the crypto industry has still not attained mainstream adoption. One of the biggest contributing factors is that cryptocurrencies still lack global acceptance as a mode of payment. One way to spur this adoption is by...
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC’s Back at Consolidation Range, Breakout Soon?
Bitcoin’s price has yet to break out of the consolidation phase, as the price has been trapped in an extensive range between $24K and $18K over the past few months. Currently, the market is testing the significant support level at $18K as the asset aims for a rebound to the upside.
