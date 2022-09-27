ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ethereum Merge – a Turning Point, NFT Wave 2.0, and MyEtherWallet’s Approach to User Data: COO Brian Norton (Interview)

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Mike Novogratz Explains Why the Crypto Market Became More Resilient

The current energy in the crypto market falls behind the one in the equity or bond markets, Novogratz opined. Mike Novogratz – Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Digital – thinks cryptocurrencies have been more resilient in the past month because many forced sellers left the industry.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork: Which Exchanges Are Ready?

Among major exchanges, Kraken, Coinbase’s support was still pending. Cardano’s long-awaited Vasil upgrade finally went live on September 22 after several delays and technical setbacks. This was the biggest upgrade since the Alonzo hard fork last year and is touted as a turning point for the Cardano network.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Embraces Bitcoin Payments

Telefonica teamed up with Bit2Me to enable settlements in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), USDC, and other coins. One of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in Spain – Telefonica – partnered with the crypto exchange Bit2Me to allow clients to pay for services in digital assets.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Norton
cryptopotato.com

Ripple Explodes 11% on SEC-Lawsuit News, Bitcoin Eyes $20K (Market Watch)

Ripple is today’s best performer from the larger-cap alts following another win in the SEC lawsuit. Bitcoin reacted quite well to the latest price drop two days ago and jumped to almost $20,000 in the past 24 hours. Most alts are also in the green, and XRP is outperforming...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Sushi Deploys to Kava, Debuting Major UI Overhaul

[PRESS RELEASE – San Francisco, United States, 28th September 2022]. Sushi completes deployment to the Kava blockchain with a liquidity pool eligible for KAVA and SUSHI token rewards. Earlier this year, Kava shook up the L1 industry with its Ethereum Co-Chain launch, sparking the fastest growth of protocols on...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Coo#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Merge#Nft Wave 2 0#User Data#Dapps#Ethereum 2 0#Mew
cryptopotato.com

Pantera Capital to Launch a $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund

CEO Dan Morehead said Pantera Capital will complete its second blockchain fund by May 2023. The American asset manager that specializes in cryptocurrencies – Pantera Capital – is looking to raise $1.25 billion for its second blockchain fund. Not long ago, the head of the company – Dan...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin is the Cure to Global Yield Curve Control: Arthur Hayes

The former BitMEX CEO recommends Bitcoin as the Bank of England begins quantitative easing. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes recently called Bitcoin the “cure” to yield curve control (YCC) – the process by which governments use quantitative easing to suppress rising bond yields. The former CEO predicted that...
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

MicroStrategy Looking to Hire Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer

Lightning Network may have stagnated as part of the broader market downturn, but Microstrategy is betting big on it. Prominent business intelligence and software company MicroStrategy is looking to hire a software engineer to develop a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform. This comes shortly after the firm’s former CEO – Michael...
JOBS
cryptopotato.com

MEXC Leveraged ETF Leads the Cryptocurrency Market as Its Liquidity Ranks First

Crypto asset trades emerge one after another, and leveraged ETFs are becoming the next star product after futures. MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest futures trading liquidity on the Internet, takes the lead again in the cryptocurrency market with leveraged ETFs. Comparing the leveraged ETF depth indicators of trading...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptopotato.com

Do Kwon Refutes 3,313 BTC Transfer Allegations, Terra Whistleblower Backs Founder

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has found an unlikely ally backing his claims. The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) denied moving bitcoins after a trail of coin movement led South Korean authorities to initiate steps to freeze assets. Kwon also denied these claims moving Bitcoin from LFG wallets to KuCoin and...
WORLD
cryptopotato.com

Chainlink Launches SCALE to Ease Oracle Network Operating Costs

Blockchain oracle provider Chainlink has announced a new program called SCALE for sustainable access for layer 1 and layer 2 enablement. In an announcement on Sept. 28, Chainlink Labs stated that the new initiative allows blockchains and layer-2 networks to fast-track smart contract innovation. This is achieved by helping to...
COMPUTERS
cryptopotato.com

Gemini Taps MakerDAO To Boost Adoption of Its GUSD Stablecoin

Circle and Binance are moving their pieces to win the stablecoin race. Gemini doesn’t want to be left behind. On September 29, Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss published a proposed “marketing incentive” on the MakerDAO forum to drive the adoption of his stablecoin GUSD through a three-month strategic plan.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Watch the TRON: Gas-Free TRC-20 Transactions on Guarda Wallet

Guarda’s team has worked to improve the validators’ fees to increase the APY received while staking the TRX. The TRX token is among the popular assets available on Guarda Wallet for staking to earn passive income. The APY of Tron is around 4%. So you can just delegate your asset to Guarda’s validator nodes.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Sweat Economy Stretches into NFTs Through Few and Far Partnership

[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, United States, 29th September 2022]. Sweat Economy, a London-based tech company on a mission to inspire a healthier planet by incentivizing people to move more through crypto, has partnered with Few and Far to launch its first-ever NFTs – laying the groundwork for a new incentive structure for move-to-earn.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopotato.com

Bear Market Blues: Miners and Long-Term Holders Are Dumping Their Bitcoin

Miners are still selling roughly 8000 BTC per month, while long-term holders are turning in their coins at a loss. Bitcoin miners continue to operate at a loss as long-term holders are selling at a loss, according to an on-chain analysis from Glassnode. The firm estimates that industry players are...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

JPEX: Driving Mainstream Adoption With Crypto-Friendly Debit Cards and Cashbacks

While Bitcoin and other digital assets have gained massive popularity over the past few years, the crypto industry has still not attained mainstream adoption. One of the biggest contributing factors is that cryptocurrencies still lack global acceptance as a mode of payment. One way to spur this adoption is by...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy