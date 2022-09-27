Read full article on original website
Disturbed is already 'Unstoppable' on upcoming new album, 'Divisive'
“Disturbed Ones,” rejoice! The band has officially announced the tracklist and release date for their eighth studio album, ‘Divisive,’ and has offered up a brand new single to celebrate!
A Thousand Horses Talk ‘Broken Heartland’, Share New Video
A Thousand Horses are back in the saddle. The country-rock foursome—made up of frontman Michael Hobby, bassist Graham DeLoach, and dual guitarists Bill Satcher and Zach Brown—have dropped their sophomore album, their first in seven years, and the first to be released on their own label, Highway Sound Records.
When does Paramore’s 6th album release?
PARAMORE is back together and better than ever. Nearly 20 years since its formation in 2004, the American rock band is releasing new music for fans to enjoy this fall. In November 2021, Paramore's lead singer Hayley Williams hinted at the band getting back together via social media. "Besides, Paramore...
Doja Cat Accidentally Goes Live With Island Boys Member, He Loses It After She Laughs at Him
Doja Cat accidentally ended up on TikTok Live with one of the members of rap duo Island Boys and the video of the encounter has gone viral. On Monday (Sept. 26), video surfaced of Doja Cat talking with Island Boys member Flyysoulja on TikTok Live. However, in the clip of the conversation, the Planet Her rapper does not seem to be a willing participant and tries desperately to exit the session.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′
When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Arctic Monkeys share new song “Body Paint”
Arctic Monkeys have shared new song "Body Paint," the second single from the band's forthcoming album The Car. "Body Paint" follows "There’d Better Be A Mirrorball," released last month. Check out the new song below. The Car, first announced back in August, is due on October 21. The album...
How to fit a top-tier HBCU marching band and the gospel tradition onto one album
The massive sound of The Aristocrat of Bands, a highly respected HBCU marching band, and the overflowing history of gospel combine on a single album (with a great title) — 'The Urban Hymnal.'
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
The making of Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' and how guitars are back in Pop music
On a brand new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, producer/songwriter Kid Harpoon, a.k.a. Tom Hull, joins Brian Hiatt to delve deep into the making of Harry Styles' Harry's House, plus so much more. LISTEN NOW: The Making of 'Harry's House' and Much More - Kid Harpoon on Bringing Guitars...
Eddie Vedder Cameo, Never-Before-Seen Footage in New Joe Strummer Video “Fantastic”
“People can change anything they want to, and that means everything in the world,” plays a recording of Joe Strummer’s voice. “People are running about following their little tracks—I’m one of them—but we’ve all got to stop, just following our own little mouse trail. People can do anything. This is something that I’m beginning to learn.”
Seal to Release Deluxe Edition of 1991 Debut Album
Seal, the man with the legendary voice, has announced that he will release the deluxe edition of his 1991 debut album. The revamped quintuple-platinum self-titled record from the Grammy Award-winner will drop on November 4 and will include a four-CD or two-LP package with remastered audio, rare recordings, dance remixes, and a previously unreleased concert. A Dolby Atmos mix of Seal by the original producer, Trevor Horn, will also be available on November 4.
‘Smile’ Is the Horror-Movie Love Child of ‘Joker’ and ‘It Follows’
As proven by everything from The Man Who Laughs and Joker to It, American Horror Story and The Black Phone, there are few things creepier than a toothy, enthusiastic-to-the-point-of-derangement grin. Smile takes that idea to its extreme, building an entire horror film around an ear-to-ear smirk that affixes itself to people’s faces right before homicidal nastiness occurs. As far as signature sights go, it’s a reliably unnerving one, and it—along with a healthy dose of cheese and The Ring-by-way-of-It Follows derivation—do much to make writer/director Parker Finn’s feature debut the sort of entertainingly dim, unoriginal and shock tactic-loving studio effort...
Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on ‘Bordeaux Concert’
“Bordeaux Concert,” Keith Jarrett (ECM Records) When Keith Jarrett gently strikes the final note on the opening piece of “Bordeaux Concert,” 15 seconds pass before concertgoers begin to applaud, taking time to savor what they just heard. New music from our greatest living jazz pianist, now 77,...
Gibson have made a trippy video for Black Sabbath's Fairies Wear Boots starring a monkey on a quest
The video celebrates the arrival of an Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Special, and also features an animated version of the Black Sabbath man
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
PRS announces its entry into the effects pedal world with three all-new stompboxes
Horsemeat, Mary Cries and Wind Through The Trees were inspired by Paul Reed Smith's personal pedal builds. After cementing its reputation as one of the finest electric guitar, acoustic guitar and guitar amp manufacturers of the modern age, PRS has now set its sights on becoming a commanding force in the world of effects pedals.
Lucy Dacus Takes On Carole King Classics “It’s Too Late” and “Home Again”
Aside from her own homage to the black and white bygone era of film with “Brando,” and other references to yesteryears, Lucy Dacus tugs more nostalgic heartstrings with her collection of growing covers—everything from Cher’s “Believe,” her rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” with her dad, and an en Français version of the 1945 Edith Piaf classic “La Vie en Rose.”
