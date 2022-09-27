ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

When does Paramore’s 6th album release?

PARAMORE is back together and better than ever. Nearly 20 years since its formation in 2004, the American rock band is releasing new music for fans to enjoy this fall. In November 2021, Paramore's lead singer Hayley Williams hinted at the band getting back together via social media. "Besides, Paramore...
MUSIC
105.5 The Fan

Doja Cat Accidentally Goes Live With Island Boys Member, He Loses It After She Laughs at Him

Doja Cat accidentally ended up on TikTok Live with one of the members of rap duo Island Boys and the video of the encounter has gone viral. On Monday (Sept. 26), video surfaced of Doja Cat talking with Island Boys member Flyysoulja on TikTok Live. However, in the clip of the conversation, the Planet Her rapper does not seem to be a willing participant and tries desperately to exit the session.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Death Cab For Cutie#Studio Album
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′

When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
The FADER

Arctic Monkeys share new song “Body Paint”

Arctic Monkeys have shared new song "Body Paint," the second single from the band's forthcoming album The Car. "Body Paint" follows "There’d Better Be A Mirrorball," released last month. Check out the new song below. The Car, first announced back in August, is due on October 21. The album...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66

Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Seal to Release Deluxe Edition of 1991 Debut Album

Seal, the man with the legendary voice, has announced that he will release the deluxe edition of his 1991 debut album. The revamped quintuple-platinum self-titled record from the Grammy Award-winner will drop on November 4 and will include a four-CD or two-LP package with remastered audio, rare recordings, dance remixes, and a previously unreleased concert. A Dolby Atmos mix of Seal by the original producer, Trevor Horn, will also be available on November 4.
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

‘Smile’ Is the Horror-Movie Love Child of ‘Joker’ and ‘It Follows’

As proven by everything from The Man Who Laughs and Joker to It, American Horror Story and The Black Phone, there are few things creepier than a toothy, enthusiastic-to-the-point-of-derangement grin. Smile takes that idea to its extreme, building an entire horror film around an ear-to-ear smirk that affixes itself to people’s faces right before homicidal nastiness occurs. As far as signature sights go, it’s a reliably unnerving one, and it—along with a healthy dose of cheese and The Ring-by-way-of-It Follows derivation—do much to make writer/director Parker Finn’s feature debut the sort of entertainingly dim, unoriginal and shock tactic-loving studio effort...
MOVIES
SFGate

Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on ‘Bordeaux Concert’

“Bordeaux Concert,” Keith Jarrett (ECM Records) When Keith Jarrett gently strikes the final note on the opening piece of “Bordeaux Concert,” 15 seconds pass before concertgoers begin to applaud, taking time to savor what they just heard. New music from our greatest living jazz pianist, now 77,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

PRS announces its entry into the effects pedal world with three all-new stompboxes

Horsemeat, Mary Cries and Wind Through The Trees were inspired by Paul Reed Smith's personal pedal builds. After cementing its reputation as one of the finest electric guitar, acoustic guitar and guitar amp manufacturers of the modern age, PRS has now set its sights on becoming a commanding force in the world of effects pedals.
ELECTRONICS
American Songwriter

Lucy Dacus Takes On Carole King Classics “It’s Too Late” and “Home Again”

Aside from her own homage to the black and white bygone era of film with “Brando,” and other references to yesteryears, Lucy Dacus tugs more nostalgic heartstrings with her collection of growing covers—everything from Cher’s “Believe,” her rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” with her dad, and an en Français version of the 1945 Edith Piaf classic “La Vie en Rose.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy