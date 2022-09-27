Read full article on original website
Santaluces’ quarterback Will Prichard showing why he’s the best quarterback in Florida
LANTANA, FLORIDA- Everyone knows about big name high school football quarterbacks in Florida like Miami Central’s Keyon Jenkins, Chaminade-Madonna’s Cedrick Bailey, IMG Academy‘s Jayden Bradford and Nease’s Marcus Stokes. One name that doesn’t appear on everyone’s radar, however, is Santaluces’ ...
Men’s basketball anticipation rises as the team has their first practice
Anticipation around basketball season has increased as the men’s East Carolina University basketball (0-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) team had their first official practice of the season Sept. 27 in preparation for the first game on Nov. 8 in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The team added Head Coach...
Jupiter, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Jupiter. The Cardinal Newman High School volleyball team will have a game with Jupiter Christian High School - West on September 30, 2022, 13:00:00.
LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON
The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
ECU, Greenville brace for Hurricane Ian’s impacts
East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, city officials prepare for the potential impacts of the incoming weather created by Hurricane Ian. Greenville’s Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said the city of Greenville began emergency preparations for storm conditions about a week before NC Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sept. 28.
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian
OCOEE, Fla. — Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas...
Hurricane Ian: Find rescheduled dates for Week 6 football cancellations in Palm Beach County
Hurricane Ian's stay in Florida has made for a quiet week in Palm Beach County's high school sports scene. While all Palm Beach County School District schools and district offices will reopen Friday, previously scheduled athletic competitions will not take place. ...
ECU announces alternative plan for Friday classes due to Hurricane Ian
An email statement sent out by East Carolina University on Sept. 29 alerted staff and students of operation changes made in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to the email statement the campus will run on Condition 1 of the University of North Carolina System Adverse Weather & Emergency Event policy. According to the email statement the policy will still be the continuity of instruction and will begin on Sept. 30 at 7 a.m. and continue until Oct. 1 at noon.
Kanpai Will Reopen in Boca Raton
The Japanese BBQ and sushi restaurant is planning to return with a soft opening in December and a Grand Opening in February
All major South Florida airports remain open, but airlines and trains curtailing some services
Southwest Airlines, a major air carrier serving all three South Florida airports, suspended its flights to the entire tri-county region Wednesday after curtailing service to other Florida airports in the path of Hurricane Ian. The suspensions came even though Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Miami International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport remained open to ...
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
"White Claws and Water:" Tampa, Central FL residents take cover in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — State officials urged Tampa residents to seek shelter in West Palm Beach Tuesday morning. "We got to the University of Tampa,” said Madelyn Zubiel will be calling West Palm Beach home for the next few days. We started to get a little...
Two minutes of terror at Kings Point: Tornado leaves many in 55+ community west of Delray homeless
Jim Travis’s cell phone told him a tornado was coming and to seek cover. It was 9:15 Tuesday night, and he was about to ignore the warning when terrifying sounds spurred him to action. Travis, confined to a wheelchair, barricaded himself inside a bathroom at his Kings Point condo, west of Delray Beach. ...
Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: Palm Beach under tropical storm warning as Ian hits coast
The Palm Beach Post has continued our live coverage of Ian Thursday. Catch up with the latest here. The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. A devastating high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian continues to move inland across Florida's...
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Delta flight ‘circles and circles’ over FLL before landing at MIA
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian affected the weather in South Florida enough to cause some flight problems. While Key West International Airport in Monroe County closed Wednesday, officials decided to keep Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports open. There were cancelations and some difficult experiences. The pilot of a Delta...
Brother of Woman Killed on I-95 Makes Long Journey to Miami to Search for Answers
The brother of a woman who was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 95 in Miami traveled from Cuba in the hopes to find more answers nearly two years after his sister's murder. Investigators still don't know who shot 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez back in January 2020 as she drove...
Stephen Bittel’s Terranova Inks Deal with New Tenants for Shadowwood Square in Boca Raton
South Florida’s temperate weather and beautiful coastline has long drawn retirees to the eastern tip of the Sunshine State, but over the past few years the area has been an increasingly popular destination for younger residents too. In addition to the draw of working remotely from the beach, the availability of homes and lack of state income tax has seen Florida gain more than 200,000 residents in the last year, making it second only to Texas in population growth.
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Delray Beach (FL)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Delray Beach, FL?. Deltay Beach is a city located along the coast in the Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. The city has a population of sixty-six thousand, eight hundred and forty-six during the 2020...
Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for election on Nov. 8. Who's running?
Four candidates across two school board races will face off in the general election Nov. 8. In one race is Marcia Andrews, an incumbent with nearly 12 years of experience representing Wellington, the Glades and Royal Palm Beach on the board. She is facing a challenge from Jennifer Showalter, an outspoken advocate for parental rights — a rallying cry of Gov. Ron DeSantis who wants more control over school policies and curriculum.
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
