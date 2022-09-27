Read full article on original website
Ciara Taps Summer Walker for ‘Better Thangs,’ a ‘Feel-Good R&B Anthem’
Nothing but positivity. Ciara is back with her second single of the year, as she welcomes Summer Walker to celebrate the “Better Thangs” in life. The new sunshine-kissed single dropped Wednesday. Ciara described the track as “a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life” in a statement about the song. “It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self,” she said. After releasing her album Still Over It last year, Walker has hopped onto songs by top-notch artists such as “No Love” with SZA, “Best Friends” with the Weeknd, and most recently,...
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Doja Cat Accidentally Goes Live With Island Boys Member, He Loses It After She Laughs at Him
Doja Cat accidentally ended up on TikTok Live with one of the members of rap duo Island Boys and the video of the encounter has gone viral. On Monday (Sept. 26), video surfaced of Doja Cat talking with Island Boys member Flyysoulja on TikTok Live. However, in the clip of the conversation, the Planet Her rapper does not seem to be a willing participant and tries desperately to exit the session.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
NME
will.i.am claims he inspired Beyoncé to release ‘Break My Soul’ remix EP
Will.i.am has claimed he was the inspiration behind Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ remix EP. Earlier this year, Beyoncé released a four-track EP featuring remixes of the ‘Renaissance’ track from the likes of Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance. According to will.i.am though,...
Jenni Rivera’s Children Reveal Details on New Posthumous Music: ‘It’s Like She’s Putting Everything Together’
Jenni Rivera’s children have confirmed new music from the late Mexican music star is on the way, with a posthumous single called “Misión Cumplida” slated to arrive Nov. 2. The song is from a full 11-track album, slated for release on Dec. 9. Rivera’s children — Chiquis, Johnny, Jenicka, Mike, and Jacqie — spoke at length for the first time on their plans to release Jenni’s forthcoming album, which includes unreleased music, during Billboard’s “Children of Jenni Rivera” panel on Sept. 27. Johnny, the youngest sibling, appeared sporting a photo of his mother on his shirt, which he later revealed...
Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches
Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
NME
Paramore announce new album ‘This Is Why’ and share title track
Have announced details of their long-awaited sixth album – it’s called ‘This Is Why’ and you can watch the video for its title track below. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ will come out on February 10, 2023 via Atlantic, with the band returning to the stage this weekend (October 2) to begin a run of intimate North American gigs.
Billboard
‘Boyfriend’ Singer Dove Cameron Signs With Sony Music Publishing
Singer, songwriter and award-winning actress Dove Cameron has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). News of the deal arrives just after Cameron won the best new artist prize at the MTV VMAs and went viral with her queer pop anthem “Boyfriend.”. In conversation with Billboard, Cameron...
From ‘Mas Y Mas’ to ‘Native Son’ – Celebrating Los Lobos in 10 Essential Songs
With their fusing of rootsy, bluesy rock and roll with the traditional music of their ancestral land, Los Lobos has created a sound all their own over the course of their near 50-year career. That signature sound became the soundtrack of their East Los Angeles home, only to spread throughout the nation and into the hearts of music lovers everywhere.
Whey Jennings Draws on ‘Very, Very Dark Time in My Life’ for New ‘Heartache and Serenade’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Whey Jennings draws on one of the worst periods of his own life for his gritty new video for "Heartache and Serenade." The hard-hitting new clip premieres exclusively with Taste of Country on Friday (Sept. 23). The somber country song talks about the devastating fallout that comes at the end...
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Jack Higgins is "Red Hot" on debut EP
(September 27, 2022) Singer and songwriter is new to us, but he is definitely an old soul, taking inspiration from 70’s in soul and disco. For his debut EP, Higgins collaborates with some rising stars in the R&B scene, including Mayzin, Fya Man and Alejandro Rodriguez-Dawson. And the result of their work is an album that shows its classic inspiration but is clearly aimed at 2022. Higgins is an understated vocalist who lets the groove and melodies of his EP do the heavy lifting. And it all works great.
Burna Boy Offers A Look Into Epic Lifestyle In “It’s Plenty” Music Video
Burna Boy paints a lively self-portrait as a global music star in the video for “It’s Plenty.” From concerts to private jets, the 31-year-old artist takes fans on a journey through his lavish lifestyle. Clips are featured of the Nigerian musician‘s world tour and his celebration at the Notting Hill Carnival in the United Kingdom. It also includes visuals of a smiling Burna Boy at the barbershop, enthusiastically handing ice cream to fans. More from VIBE.comBurna Boy And Stonebwoy Announced As Afrochella 2022 HeadlinersCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoBurna Boy, Wizkid, And...
Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse
The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
WIZRD premiere their brand new single Fire & Water
Norwegian prog rockers WIZRD will release their debut album Seasons in October
Camilo leads a songwriting camp for rising Latin music artists
The Billboard Latin Music Week is in full swing, and the Billboard Latin Music Awards are upon us; therefore, Billboard teamed up with global fast-food hamburger chain Burger King to launch “La Próxima Generación,” a songwriter’s academy led by influential Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo. The program was created to help...
Hypebae
Best Music of September: Rosalía, Bomba Estéreo, Cardi B and More
With September came fall, National Hispanic Heritage Month and of course, great music. The ninth month in the calendar usually sets the tone for the rest of the year; it’s often full of anticipation for cozy weather, the holidays, get-togethers and in this case, some of 2022’s best music releases so far. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite singles and albums released in September. While our list features musicians from all around the world, we’ve also highlighted several of our favorite Hispanic and Latinx artists to celebrate their positive contribution to music, culture and community. For the full playlist, keep scrolling below.
