ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Universal Language at Middlesex Is Diversity Campus Connects Cultures From Across the Globe

By Zakiyia Forbes, Editor-in-chief
quovadisnewspaper.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Putin set to make huge announcement today as US will ‘never’ recognise Russia’s annexation attempts

VLADIMIR Putin will annex four Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine at a Kremlin ceremony today after Russia claimed they won so-called referendums. The Russian leader will claim victory in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia following sham referendums over recent days. Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said: "In the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers ‘dragging feet’ on adding Black history to curriculum, teaching leader warns

Teachers have accused the government of dragging its feet on including Black history in the national curriculum.As Black History Month begins, the president of the National Education Union (NEU) has questioned why the government needs two years to commit to making the curriculum more inclusive.Currently, Black history doesn’t feature in the national curriculum, meaning it is not compulsory to be taught in UK schools – something that campaigners and teachers have been lobbying to change for a number of years.Calls to decolonise the curriculum and boost diversity in schools, colleges and universities gained momentum over the past year following demonstrations...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Pakistan#Malawi#Haiti#Diversity#K12#Linus College#Globe#Middlesex College#Sierra Leone#B Lsb#Dance Club#Bhangra
Reuters

Soccer-Guinea stripped off Cup of Nations hosting rights

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Guinea have been stripped of the right to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals and the bidding for the tournament is set to be reopened on Saturday, the Confederation of African football announced early on Saturday.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy