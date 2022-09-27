Read full article on original website
The Key To Women's Empowerment? Taraji P. Henson Says Healing From Trauma And Prioritizing Mental Health
The actress serves on kate spade new york's Social Impact Council and spoke with ESSENCE about the relationship between women's empowerment and mental health. From high functioning anxiety and depression to schizoaffective and bipolar disorder, mental health and wellness impact many, especially women. From the anxiety of workplace burnout and showing up for folks in our personal and professional lives to the fear of failure, COVID-19, and the overturning of Roe V. Wade, women’s mental health has been greatly impacted by the state of the of the world we live in. In an effort to be of support, kate spade new york wanted to champion women through its recent Empowerment Through Mental Health event in New York City.
Two Australian Sisters Were Kicked Out Of Their High School For Not Tying Back Their Braids
The mother filed a complaint to the Australian Human Rights Commission. Sisters Amayah and Safhira Rowe, young sisters of Ghanian descent, were kicked their high school in rural Victoria, Australia after being suspended from Maryborough’s Highview College for not tying back their hair earlier this year. On September 20,...
WATCH | We Love Seeing These Kings Support Their Queens
A woman’s career ambition can sometimes lead to public disagreements and jealousy in high-profile celebrity couples. Fortunately, that isn’t the case for all. Here’s our list of proud partners who don’t shy away from giving their queens their flowers literally and figuratively.
Laya DeLeon Hayes Says The Stakes Are ‘Incredibly High’ In The Next Season Of ‘The Equalizer’
The young actress chats about the CBS show starring Queen Latifah this Sunday, October 2nd. The wait is over! The third season of The Equalizer is back this Sunday at 8 PM ET on CBS. Actress Laya DeLeon Hayes had a chat with Girls United Social Lead Rhyann Sampson to drop the tea on what to expect for this season.
Whitney Peak Believes That ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Has The ‘Same Authenticity’ As The Original Film
There are Halloween movies, and then there are Halloween movies – and we can all agree that Hocus Pocus was the Halloween movie to beat. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Majimy, the 1993 film is centered around a group of kids who bring an evil coven of child-hungry witches known as the Sanderson sisters back to life after they’ve been dead for centuries. With the help of a reincarnated cat known as Thackery Binx, Max, Allison, and Max’s little sister Dani work to put the witches back where they belong.
T.D. Jakes' Record Label Inks Distribution Deal with Roc Nation
Dexterity Sounds has signed with Roc Nation in time for the release of the album accompaniment to 'Woman Thou Art Loosed.'. One of the country’s foremost faith leaders is teaming up with a titan in music. Per a news release, Bishop T.D. Jakes has struck a distribution deal with...
