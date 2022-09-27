The actress serves on kate spade new york's Social Impact Council and spoke with ESSENCE about the relationship between women's empowerment and mental health. From high functioning anxiety and depression to schizoaffective and bipolar disorder, mental health and wellness impact many, especially women. From the anxiety of workplace burnout and showing up for folks in our personal and professional lives to the fear of failure, COVID-19, and the overturning of Roe V. Wade, women’s mental health has been greatly impacted by the state of the of the world we live in. In an effort to be of support, kate spade new york wanted to champion women through its recent Empowerment Through Mental Health event in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO