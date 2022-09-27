ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Secret NYC

The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open

The groundbreaking Haunt O' Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour's drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O' Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Blockbuster movies may soon be filming in Carteret, NJ

For any of us who grew up in the area of Carteret, this is a very cool thing to think about. A movie studio. A huge one. Built by the waterfront. There is a proposal to take the former Dupont property and transform it into a mini-Hollywood with film and TV-production studios, hotel rooms and offices. With a go big or go home attitude the plan calls for a dozen sound stages each 20,000 square feet in size.
CARTERET, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Community Street Teams: A Path to Coordinated Public Safety

Trenton Community Street Teams (TCST) has been hard at work engaging with community leaders, doing community service, and providing information to Trenton residents across the city. Started earlier this year, TCST was created in response to the uptick in violent crime in recent years and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It...
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America

Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
PRINCETON, NJ
quovadisnewspaper.com

Oak Tree Road Gives Cultural Comfort

Moving from one country to another is not an easy decision, especially when there is a massive difference between things such as language, food and culture. When I moved from Pakistan to the United States, my first residence was in Suffolk County, New York, where I spent nearly two years living and got married.
EDISON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TRENTON: NJ STATE POLICE HOLD INTERMENT CEREMONY FOR CAPTAIN DANIEL JORDAN

Recently, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed the family and friends of retired Captain Daniel Jordan #1405 to an interment ceremony at Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Colonel Callahan and Colonel Carl Williams Jr. (retired) had an opportunity to talk about Captain Jordan's career and the positive impact he had...
TRENTON, NJ
midjersey.news

September 29, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Fire Department, Trenton Police, Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics responded to the area of Greenwood and Chestnut Avenues yesterday afternoon for a serious crash with reported entrapment. According to a family member there were several injuries in the crash including 32-year-old, 34-year-old and two 5-year-olds....
TRENTON, NJ

