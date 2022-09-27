Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York KnicksAdrian HolmanNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
Blockbuster movies may soon be filming in Carteret, NJ
For any of us who grew up in the area of Carteret, this is a very cool thing to think about. A movie studio. A huge one. Built by the waterfront. There is a proposal to take the former Dupont property and transform it into a mini-Hollywood with film and TV-production studios, hotel rooms and offices. With a go big or go home attitude the plan calls for a dozen sound stages each 20,000 square feet in size.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building
If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey. And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building. It's housed in the building that acted as the...
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Community Street Teams: A Path to Coordinated Public Safety
Trenton Community Street Teams (TCST) has been hard at work engaging with community leaders, doing community service, and providing information to Trenton residents across the city. Started earlier this year, TCST was created in response to the uptick in violent crime in recent years and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It...
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State
While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
ocscanner.news
TRENTON: NORMAN “STORMIN NORMAN” SCHWARZKOPF’S GRANDDAUGHTER VISITS NJSP HEADQUARTERS
Last week, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed Cynthia Schwarzkopf, granddaughter of Colonel H. Norman Schwarzkopf, the State Police’s first Superintendent and daughter of Norman ‘Stormin Norman’ Schwarzkopf Jr., to Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Cynthia had an opportunity to meet members of State Police command staff...
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beach Radio
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
Beloved Restaurant On Monmouth County, NJ Boardwalk Closes After 33 Years Of Business
This one is going to hurt. Not only do I have another closing announcement, but it is for a business who has been operating for more than 30 years at the Jersey Shore. According to News12.com, "the iconic Avon Pavilion has closed after 33 years of service due to health reasons and the end of a contract."
quovadisnewspaper.com
Oak Tree Road Gives Cultural Comfort
Moving from one country to another is not an easy decision, especially when there is a massive difference between things such as language, food and culture. When I moved from Pakistan to the United States, my first residence was in Suffolk County, New York, where I spent nearly two years living and got married.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
ocscanner.news
TRENTON: NJ STATE POLICE HOLD INTERMENT CEREMONY FOR CAPTAIN DANIEL JORDAN
Recently, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed the family and friends of retired Captain Daniel Jordan #1405 to an interment ceremony at Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Colonel Callahan and Colonel Carl Williams Jr. (retired) had an opportunity to talk about Captain Jordan’s career and the positive impact he had...
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
midjersey.news
September 29, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Fire Department, Trenton Police, Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics responded to the area of Greenwood and Chestnut Avenues yesterday afternoon for a serious crash with reported entrapment. According to a family member there were several injuries in the crash including 32-year-old, 34-year-old and two 5-year-olds....
Comments / 0