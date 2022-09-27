Sequoyah Advanced Studies Spanish 4 Class Field Trip to “El Universo en tus manos/The Portable Universe” Exhibit

Read full article on original website
Related
pasadenanow.com
Latino Heritage Month Celebrates Public Art With Homage to Quetzalcoatl at Villa Park Community Center
Pasadena’s Cultural Affairs Division is celebrating Latino Heritage Month by spotlighting a prominent artwork from the City’s Public Art Collection: Homage to Quetzalcoatl by artist Dora De Larios, according to an announcement by Acting Director of Planning and Community Development Jennifer Paige. Located at the Ville Parke Community...
pasadenanow.com
City Celebrates 5th Annual Pasadena Walktober
The City of Pasadena’s Department of Transportation, in partnership with Day One and Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition (PasCSC), invite the community to get out and WALK in October! Join us for guided walks, walking tours, and more community events throughout the month. Walktober is a global event that encourages...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Society of Artists Opens “Artists Choice Exhibition” On Friday
The Pasadena Society of Artists will present a new edition of its Artist’s Choice Exhibition starting on Friday, Sept. 30, at Whites Fine Art Gallery in Montrose. The exhibition will be a “labor of love, passion, creativity, and uniqueness” – and commerce, too, because all the artwork will be available for purchase, the organizers said.
pasadenanow.com
Live Podcast Event Thursday: Surviving in the Age of Megafires
The Big Burn podcast from LAist Studios airs from the Crawford Family Forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 7 to 8 p.m., with “Surviving in the Age of Megafires.”. In this live event, host Jacob Margolis and guests will get to the root causes of climate change-driven mega fires, and whether there’s any hope to be found, or if our entire world is destined to turn to ash. They will attempt to answer complex questions about these big California fires by exploring how we got here, how we keep screwing things up, and what we can do to survive and even thrive while the world around us burns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
Southwestern Academy’s Arts Society Watch Finale of America’s Got Talent
The Southwestern Arts Society sponsored a trip to see the season finale of America’s Got Talent. Students enjoyed their first experience being part of a live studio audience. The finale was aired on NBC but there’s nothing better like watching these performances LIVE! One of the things about a live performance is that it is so incredibly important and can’t be replaced and automated is the common focus of a room full of people having that human contact and being immersed in the sensory overload.
pasadenanow.com
PCC Holds ‘Black Family Reunion’ Featuring Performances by Rap Legend MC Lyte, 6lack and Other Artists
Pasadena City College (PCC) on Saturday, Oct. 1 will host the “Black Family Reunion,” featuring live entertainment, Black-owned food and craft vendors and a resource activity fair showcasing the many ways that the College can help support the success of Black families and students in Pasadena. “We are...
pasadenanow.com
Learn ‘Turning Points: Tips, Tales & Tactics of a Revolutionary Teacher’ From Renowned Teacher, Author
The Pasadena Public Library hosts author Alan Aymie, also an esteemed educator, as he discusses his book, “Turning Points: Tips, Tales, and Tactics of a Revolutionary Teacher,” in a virtual lecture on Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 6 p.m. From backyard costumed children’s entertainer, Boston-born teacher Alan Aymie...
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena’s Free Fall ArtNight Returns in Mid-October
The City of Pasadena’s highly anticipated ArtNight returns Friday, Oct. 14, 6–10 p.m., at Pasadena’s most prominent arts and cultural institutions. Over 20 venues will showcase diverse works of art, theatre, music and dance by the best the city’s creative community has to offer. Enjoy hands-on, interactive activities for all ages and interests—all for FREE!
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
Marshall Middle School Student Gets A New Board from Andrew PokeyLo Mares
Marshall Fundamental School (MFS) thanks Andrew PokeyLo Mares (https://www.instagram.com/pokeylo/) for dropping in at the Marshall Fundamental campus and donating Middle School student, Matthew Rodriquez with a new board. Middle School can be challenging and small wins can lead to big success – Matthew is proof of this adage. Thanks to...
pasadenanow.com
John Muir High School Varsity Water Polo Team beats Eagle Rock, 31-13
On Friday, John Muir High School Varsity Water Polo Team won their neutral non-conference game against Eagle Rock (Los Angeles, CA) by a score of 31-13. John Muir High School Early College Magnet, 1905 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena, (626) 396-5600 or visit www.pusd.us/Page/57.
pasadenanow.com
Voting in Union Battle For Pasadena City College Faculty Representation Begins Thursday
Faculty members at Pasadena City College will receive ballots starting Thursday to choose their preferred union for representation. The ballots are being issued by the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) after the California Federation of Teachers called for a Decertification Vote against the longstanding PCC Faculty Association. All faculty...
pasadenanow.com
Classic Single-Level 1928 Spanish Revival Style Home Located in San Marino
Welcome to this classic single-level 1928 Spanish revival style home located in the heart of San Marino. This home offers 1,866 square feet of living space, including 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Sited on 9,348 square feet, the lot offers many ways to utilize its space, including a fantastic backyard, ideal for entertaining.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasadenanow.com
Concept Design for Senior Housing Facility to Be Built Across City Hall Is Approved
Pasadena’s Design Commission unanimously approved the concept design for the five-story, 106-unit affordable senior housing project proposed to be built at 280 Ramona Street across the city hall during its meeting on Tuesday. The building, similar in character to the existing YMCA building, reflects the “Beaux-Arts style.” The project...
pasadenanow.com
Commission Approves Final Design for Six-Story Hotel Building to be Built at the Corner of East Colorado Boulevard and South Madison Avenue
The Design Commission unanimously approved the proposed final design for the six-story hotel building, with 5,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, to be built at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. The building’s amenities include a ground floor bar, restaurant, roof deck and outdoor seating. The project involves the construction of...
pasadenanow.com
Premier Workspaces to Open New Location in Pasadena
Irvine, California-based Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned coworking operators in the US, said Monday it signed a 10-year lease with the Barker Pacific Group at 301 N. Lake Avenue in Pasadena. The 16,700 square foot space, located on the sixth floor features panoramic views, on-site hospitality team, 74...
pasadenanow.com
Caltech Welcomes Students Back to Campus
Over the past week, the campus has been bustling with the return of staff, faculty, students, and Institute leaders, who came together to greet new and returning undergraduates and graduate students in a series of events, including Convocation, New Student Orientation, welcome dinners, and picnics. Many of these events are being held in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and the celebrations and opportunities to connect with peers and colleagues have each attracted hundreds of participants.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Symphony and POPS Dazzled Guests at Annual Moonlight Sonata Gala
Pasadena Symphony and Pops CEO Lora Unger speaks at award ceremony at Pasadena Symphony and Pops Moonlight Sonata on September 24, at Pasadena City Hall [Photos by Paul Takizawa/Pasadena Now]. Pasadena Symphony and Pops President Robert Michero speaks at award ceremony at Pasadena Symphony and Pops Moonlight Sonata on September...
pasadenanow.com
Yes on Measure L Campaign Underway
Saturday marked the official kick-off for the Yes on Measure L campaign to “protect Pasadena’s libraries.”. Nearly 100 people showed up on the lawn at the Hill Avenue Library to show their support for Measure L. After a short program, organizers provided information on the Measure, handed out lawn signs and answered questions from the audience.
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Along Came Jones
The Pasadena City Council appointed Justin Jones on Thursday to fill the first vacancy left by the death of John Kennedy. Here are some notes I have been keeping over the past 10 days or so, including Monday. Truth to tell, based on the presentations the worst thing to happen...
pasadenanow.com
Cooling Trend in Pasadena Starts Friday
The heat wave that descended on Southern California this week is about to break. Forecasters said Pasadena will be a toasty 95 degrees Thursday but drop 10 degrees on Friday and stay in the 80’s through most of next week. Excessive heat warnings were in place through 8 p.m....
Comments / 0