Sequoyah Advanced Studies Spanish 4 Class Field Trip to “El Universo en tus manos/The Portable Universe” Exhibit

The Big Burn podcast from LAist Studios airs from the Crawford Family Forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 7 to 8 p.m., with “Surviving in the Age of Megafires.”. In this live event, host Jacob Margolis and guests will get to the root causes of climate change-driven mega fires, and whether there’s any hope to be found, or if our entire world is destined to turn to ash. They will attempt to answer complex questions about these big California fires by exploring how we got here, how we keep screwing things up, and what we can do to survive and even thrive while the world around us burns.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO