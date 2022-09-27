Read full article on original website
Samia announces Honey, shares video starring Oscar-nominee Lucas Hedges
Samia has announced details of new album Honey. The follow-up to 2020's The Baby is out on January 27 via Grand Jury with today's announcement accompanied by a video for lead single "Kill Her Freak Out." The video stars Samia alongside love interest Lucas Hedges, the Oscar-nominated star of movies such as Manchester By The Sea, Waves, and Honey Boy. Check it out below.
Denzel Curry announces Melt My Eyez See Your Future deluxe edition, recorded with 10-piece live band
Denzel Curry has confirmed plans to release a new version of his 2022 album Melt My Eyez See Your Future with his 10-piece live band, The Cold Blooded Soul Band. The deluxe edition of the rapper's fifth album is due on Friday, September 30. In addition to the album news, Curry has also shared a video for Melt My Eyez... song "X-Wing." Scroll down to check out the cyberpunk visuals below.
Weyes Blood shares surreal and theatrical “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” video
Earlier this month Weyes Blood returned with her excellent new single "It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody." The song marks the impending arrival of Natalie Mering's new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow with The FADER's Raphael Helfand describing it as a song that "expands on the grandeur of her previous project, giving her towering voice an even more splendid platform."
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Ptarmigan plummeting over mountain wins Bird Photographer of the Year
Winners have been revealed for the Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 competition and the flock of images are a hoot!
Hilaree Nelson, Famed Ski Mountaineer and The North Face Ambassador, Found Dead on Mount Manaslu in Nepal
Hilaree Nelson, ski mountaineer and an ambassador for The North Face, has died. According to multiple reports, the body of Nelson, 49, was located by rescuers on the southern slope of Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth highest mountain in the world. Nelson’s death was confirmed today by the Embassy of the United States in Nepal. “We are deeply saddened by the death of American adventurer and mountaineer Hilaree Nelson at Manaslu Mountain. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Nelson. Her spirit and bravery will continue to inspire us,” the embassy wrote via Twitter. Reports surfaced...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
tvinsider.com
‘Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns’: Could King Crab Jackpot Make Jake Go Solo? (VIDEO)
“I forgot what a pain in the ass it is to start over!” confesses veteran captain Sig Hansen with his signature gruff good humor. In the September 13 premiere of Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns, he and his clan relocate from Alaska to their ancestral land, Norway, after the Bering Sea’s red king crab fishery shut down.
glaive shares “3 wheels and it still drives!”
Glaive has shared a new single called “3 wheels and it still drives!,” released as the North Carolina pop artist prepares his upcoming debut album, out soon via Interscope. The song arrives three months after “minnesota is a place that exists.”. The previous track from glaive was...
Paramore return with “This Is Why,” new album details
Are back with new music and details of an album due early next year. The band, led by Hayley Williams alongside Taylor York and Zac Farro, will release This Is Why on February 10 with the album title track streaming from today. There's a video for the song, too, directed by Turnstile's Brendan Yates. Check that out below.
4AD announces artist-on-artist interview podcast
4AD has announced a new podcast in which artists signed to the label presently and in the past — and some other loosely connected parties — will be paired up in one-on-one conversations with each other. 4AD Forages is scheduled to premiere this coming Monday, October 3, with an episode featuring HTRK’s Jonnine Standish and These Immortal Souls’ Genevieve McGuckin. In it, they’ll discuss their mutual respect for and respective relationships with late Australian post-punk icon Rowland S. Howard.
FKA twigs shares stop motion-style “Pamplemousse” video
FKA twigs has dropped a new music video for her Caprisongs track "Pamplemousse." The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess, has a moving picture flick book style aesthetic with multiple heavily filtered images of twigs sequenced one after another to create imagery that matches with the jerky beat of the song. Check it out above.
Song You Need: Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn soar on “Saffron”
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have now released two thirds of their debut joint LP, Pigments. The New Orleans-born singer, songwriter, and producer teamed up with the northeastern multi-instrumentalist to announce the project and share its first four-song movement late last month. And today, they’ve unveiled Movement 2, again as a four-track EP. The new release accompanies details of Richard’s upcoming week-long residency with the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts — the first of its kind curated by the institution.
Burna Boy parties in the “It’s Plenty” video
Burna Boy has good reason to celebrate. The Nigerian Afrobeat sensation's sixth studio album Love, Damini is a huge success with its lead single, the Toni Braxton-sampling "Last Last," leading the way. Another track called "It's Plenty" has been picking up steam on TikTok, so Burna is keeping the party going with a set of visuals for the tune.
Grammys explore adding Afrobeats category
Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the the Recording Academy, revealed this past weekend at a press conference in Ghana that the institution is considering the addition an Afrobeats category to next year’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards. TurnTable Charts, a Nigerian chart analytics platform and magazine, tweeted a segment of the conference captured on video, in which Mason says he and other Recording Academy brass “just had a meeting literally about six or seven days ago with leaders from the Afrobeats community” to discuss the potential move.
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
Song You Need: Daniel Avery and HAAi take a breath on “Wall of Sleep”
One of the best pieces of video game music ever made is “Aquatic Ambience“ by David Wise, written for the 1995 Super Nintendo game Donkey Kong Country. One search of “aquatic ambiance remix” will yield hundreds of examples of musicians over the years trying (and mostly failing) to turn the song into something rave-worthy. “Wall of Sleep” is an original composition from Daniel Avery, but it also feels like a descendant of “Aquatic Ambience,” its tricky clay finally molded into a bold and beautiful new vessel.
Santigold cancels upcoming tour, citing physical, mental, and economic challenges
The "Holified" tour was in support of Santigold's recently-released album Spirituals and was scheduled to begin in Atlanta on October 9. All ticket holders will be able to obtain refunds from the point of purchase. Dear Friends,. I am both sad and proud to announce my decision to cancel the...
Nicki Minaj slams YouTube after “Likke Miss (Remix)” video is age restricted
Nicki Minaj has slammed YouTube for placing an age restriction on her latest music video. The visuals for "Likkle Miss (Remix)," her collaboration with Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng, were released on Sunday (September 25). The following day, Minaj posted a screenshot of a message from YouTube notifying her that only YouTube users with accounts over the age of 18 would be able to watch the video.
Hilaree Nelson: Outdoors community mourns ski mountaineer after death on Manaslu
NEW YORK — The outdoors community is grieving the sudden loss of ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, a legend of extreme feats who died after a small avalanche coming down from the peak of the world's eighth highest mountain. "Pray for her family and community, which is broadly stretched across...
