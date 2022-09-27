ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland County Schools transitions to remote learning Friday, Sept. 30

In anticipation of inclement weather conditions that may impact our region and with the safety of our students, employees, and families in mind, Friday, Sept. 30, will be an asynchronous remote learning day for Cumberland County Schools students. During an asynchronous remote learning day, students work independently on assignments that...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

The United Methodist Church split is personal for me

Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville PWC in preparation mode as Hurricane Ian batters Florida

Officials at Fayetteville’s public utility expect Hurricane Ian to weaken to a tropical depression before reaching North Carolina but still bring strong winds and heavy rains. In a quick rundown about preparations for the storm, the chief operating officer of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission said forecast models released...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson officials ‘very watchful’ of Ian’s track

State and county officials are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which tore into western Cuba on Tuesday and had nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida. There, officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate, as Tampa and St. Petersburg were bracing for what could be their first direct hit by a major hurricane in more than a century — since 1921.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian

As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida today, it’s time to pay attention and prepare for potential impacts in North Carolina later in the week. Currently, heavy rain is expected across our region Friday and Saturday. As closures and delays are announced we will add them to this page. If you’d...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options

RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
RALEIGH, NC

