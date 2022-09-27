Read full article on original website
Related
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
cbs17
Wake Tech and Shaw University make ‘historic’ course credit transfer agreement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new agreement between two Triangle-based colleges that will help more students achieve a 4-year degree is going into effect in the fall 2022 semester. The historic technology articulation agreement between Shaw University and Wake Tech Community College will allow WTCC students course credits that...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland County Schools transitions to remote learning Friday, Sept. 30
In anticipation of inclement weather conditions that may impact our region and with the safety of our students, employees, and families in mind, Friday, Sept. 30, will be an asynchronous remote learning day for Cumberland County Schools students. During an asynchronous remote learning day, students work independently on assignments that...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
Fortune ranked the 25 best places for families in the US. This NC town is in the Top 5.
Fortune magazine looked at more than 2,000 cities and towns in the country. Here’s where this Triangle town landed in the inaugural ranking.
Robeson County Regional Ag Fair set to return
LUMBERTON — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Robeson County Agricultural Fair returns this week and “
IN THIS ARTICLE
28 North Carolina agencies taking part in virtual career fair
Twenty-eight state agencies are taking part in a free one-day virtual career fair happening this Thursday, September 29th from 10AM until 4PM.
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
WRAL
Thousands compete in All American Week at Fort Bragg
All American Week is underway at Fort Bragg. The military base is hosting current and former paratroopers for competitions to determine the best of the best, and to celebrate the service of paratroopers past and present.
Raleigh News & Observer
The United Methodist Church split is personal for me
Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville PWC in preparation mode as Hurricane Ian batters Florida
Officials at Fayetteville’s public utility expect Hurricane Ian to weaken to a tropical depression before reaching North Carolina but still bring strong winds and heavy rains. In a quick rundown about preparations for the storm, the chief operating officer of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission said forecast models released...
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
Sampson Independent
Sampson officials ‘very watchful’ of Ian’s track
State and county officials are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which tore into western Cuba on Tuesday and had nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida. There, officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate, as Tampa and St. Petersburg were bracing for what could be their first direct hit by a major hurricane in more than a century — since 1921.
wkml.com
Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian
As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida today, it’s time to pay attention and prepare for potential impacts in North Carolina later in the week. Currently, heavy rain is expected across our region Friday and Saturday. As closures and delays are announced we will add them to this page. If you’d...
pinehurst.com
Pinehurst No. 2 at dark – and the story of the mysterious man who appeared
You couldn’t see the flag on the 18th green of Pinehurst No. 2. But you could see the figure. Silhouetted against the faint glow of the lights rimming the clubhouse façade, the figure moved with pace toward the three players who had given up chasing the light and, thusly, chased only what remained.
cbs17
Spring Lake family reflects on damage done by previous hurricanes as Hurricane Ian rolls in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, one North Carolina community is reflecting on the impact Hurricane Florence made on it back in 2018. That storm caused devastating flooding in several areas, including Spring Lake. Still, it has been a long road to recovery for families around Vass Road.
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Robeson Co. man still holds out hope for state relief years after Florence
ROWLAND, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian’s remnants are expected to reach North Carolina by the weekend, some residents are still struggling from the impacts of the last hurricane to hit the state. Four years after Hurricane Florence, one Robeson County man says he still hasn’t received aid from...
wnctimes.com
NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options
RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
Comments / 0