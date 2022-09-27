Read full article on original website
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
India just purchased its most expensive LNG cargo in history as it scrambles to replace canceled Russian gas deliveries
India is scrambling to replace canceled Russian gas deliveries, driving GAIL India to pay $40 per million BTUs for LNG. That's the most expensive LNG cargo to ship to India in history, traders told Bloomberg. It's also a sign India is struggling to fill the hole in Russian supplies after...
Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report
If a US-led oil price cap is imposed, Russia will ship more crude to Asia, its energy minister said. G7 ministers have agreed to back a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues. Russia's oil exports have stayed strong despite sanctions thanks to a pivot to India...
Russia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports from Russia in August surged 28% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, but it handed back its top supplier ranking to Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months.
US gas prices could fall even further after hitting 6-month lows as China steps up its fuel exports, analysts say
China exported almost twice as much gasoline in August as a year ago, customs data showed Monday. Analysts said that could drive down US gas prices at the pump, already at their lowest since March. Chinese refiners want fuel export quotas to rise, which would flood a market already faced...
Germany secures natural gas deal with the UAE as Berlin rushes to replace Russian supply before winter
Germany signed a natural gas deal with the UAE on Sunday, as Europe scrambles to replace Russian supplies. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will send a LNG cargo to German utility RWE by the end of December. Russia has slashed its gas flows to Europe in response to Western...
Ukraine's New U.S.-Made NASAMS Defense System Compared to Russia's S-400
Successful lobbying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has led to his country receiving National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) from the United States, drawing comparisons to Russia's own S-400 missile system. On August 24, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that six additional NASAMS with extra munitions were part of...
CNBC
China alleges U.S. spy agency hacked key infrastructure and sent user data back to headquarters
Chinese researchers accused the U.S. National Security Agency of carrying out an attack on a government-backed university. The NSA managed to gain access to the data of "sensitive identities" and send that back to its headquarters, a reported published by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and cybersecurity company 360 alleged.
Flying Saucer Appears On U.S. Aviation Intelligence Office Logo (Updated)
ODNI/DODAn official flying saucer-adorned aviation intelligence unit logo has appeared drawing significant interest and speculation online.
SFGate
After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Turkey bows to US pressure, cuts Russian bank ties
Turkey's booming wartime trade with Moscow took a giant step back on Wednesday with confirmation that the last three banks still processing Russian card payments were pulling out under pressure from Washington. The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Washington for forcing Turkish banks to cut their Russian ties.
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- As global energy supplies tighten as a result of Western-backed sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Energy Department reported Monday that total U.S. exports of refined petroleum products hit a record. Russia is among the world's leading suppliers of natural gas, crude oil and refined petroleum products....
Putin's Russia Strikes Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban have signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported. This is the first known major international economic deal struck...
China Defends 'Fair' Ukraine Approach as Zelensky Bemoans Xi's Silence
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears to have been trying to secure a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping since March.
Asia’s richest man sees growing isolation for China
New Delhi CNN Business — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani says that China “will feel increasingly isolated” and the “foremost champion of globalization” would find it hard to bounce back from a period of economic weakness. Speaking at a conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Adani said...
Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US
European companies are shifting operations to the US after the jump in regional energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and chemical maker OCI are among companies making changes. Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed by more than 400% at their height during...
Agriculture Online
Turkey expected to reach record high prices this holiday season
As the weather cools and thoughts turn to the upcoming holiday season, families can expect to pay record high prices for turkey, according to American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) economists. In their latest Market Intel report, the economists analyzed turkey and egg costs. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
