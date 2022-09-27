ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Turkey bows to US pressure, cuts Russian bank ties

Turkey's booming wartime trade with Moscow took a giant step back on Wednesday with confirmation that the last three banks still processing Russian card payments were pulling out under pressure from Washington. The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Washington for forcing Turkish banks to cut their Russian ties.
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- As global energy supplies tighten as a result of Western-backed sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Energy Department reported Monday that total U.S. exports of refined petroleum products hit a record. Russia is among the world's leading suppliers of natural gas, crude oil and refined petroleum products....
Asia’s richest man sees growing isolation for China

New Delhi CNN Business — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani says that China “will feel increasingly isolated” and the “foremost champion of globalization” would find it hard to bounce back from a period of economic weakness. Speaking at a conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Adani said...
Turkey expected to reach record high prices this holiday season

As the weather cools and thoughts turn to the upcoming holiday season, families can expect to pay record high prices for turkey, according to American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) economists. In their latest Market Intel report, the economists analyzed turkey and egg costs. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
