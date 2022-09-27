Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
PHOTO: Did Researchers Pick up a 50-Foot Shark on This Sonar Image?
A group of shark researchers from the Atlantic Shark Institute out of Rhode Island got the surprise of a lifetime when they recorded sonar of what seemed to be a 50-foot Megalodon shark. The Megalodon went extinct 3.6 million years ago, so there’s no way this thing could have been the legendary “Meg.” Or could it?
NOAA robot captures crazy video from inside a violent hurricane
A robot used by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has captured a hurricane on video like never before. The video was released on YouTube and features footage captured by the NOAA’s Saildrone, a 23-foot-long drone. The video isn’t very long, clocking in at just 27 seconds, not including...
Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries
Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine Lobstermen Furious After Environmental Group Adds American Lobster to ‘Red List’
The environmental group Seafood Watch recently designated lobsters as a “red list” species. Now, they’re discouraging the sale and purchase of the Gulf of Maine lobster. However, lobstermen in the state are fighting back. Seafood Watch, which partners with big-box companies such as Whole Foods to classify...
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
'No Longer Hope' for Endangered Mother Whale Entangled in Fishing Gear for Months, Experts Say
Scientists believe death to be "all but certain" for Snow Cone, a North Atlantic right whale that is currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time Scientists made a heartbreaking discovery about a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. The whale, named Snow Cone, is tangled in "heavy" fishing gear in what is at least her fifth entanglement, according to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium. The aquarium's aerial survey team spotted the entangled whale while flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Sept. 21. In...
As chinook salmon get thinner and fewer, southern resident killer whales struggle to find enough food
As marine species continue to decline worldwide, the southern resident killer whale population — which now stands at 75 individuals — along the west coast of North America, has baffled scientists who are trying to understand why this population is struggling. Studied extensively since the mid-1970s, these whales are considered endangered today. Food shortage, vessel traffic and water pollutants have affected their fertility, body condition and social behaviour. In fact, food shortage is said to be one of the primary causes of the declining whale population, which feed primarily on chinook salmon. This salmon species can constitute up to 90 per...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seafoodsource.com
Stock surveys predict lower scallop landings in US Northeast as leasing plan is scuttled
The New England Fishery Management Council (NEFMC) has decided to halt plans to potentially amend its Atlantic sea scallop fishery management plan to allow leasing scallop permits between boats. The move came as new stock surveys have revealed scallop biomass has fallen in the waters of the U.S. Northeast in...
Should NC recreational boats have to slow down for endangered whales? Feds think so
Putting the brakes on near-shore vessels as small as 35 feet along the U.S. East Coast might be the only way to give one of the most endangered marine mammals in the world a fighting chance to survive. That's the proposal from federal regulators, backed by environmentalists, to help the North Atlantic right...
CARS・
Enjoy Your Maine Lobster While You Can: Rising Water Temps May Make the Delicacy More Scarce
As summer draws to a close, hopefully you’ve had your fill of Maine lobster—because we’re not sure how much longer you’ll be able to enjoy that delicacy. The Gulf of Maine, which spans from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia, is warming more quickly than 96 percent of the world’s oceans, which will have effects on its lobster population, according to a new report from The Washington Post. In warm temperatures, the cold-weather crustaceans become more vulnerable to disease and less likely to reproduce, and they could move farther north, away from some popular Maine lobstering spots. “Warming ocean waters due to climate...
seafoodsource.com
Alaska’s geoduck, sea cucumber fisheries on rebound
Dive fisheries in the U.S. state of Alaska appear to be recovering after COVID-related transportation delays kept live geoducks from getting to key markets in China. Paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) levels, another factor that has limited the supply of giant clams to the market, have been favorable in test samples thus far in 2022.
seafoodsource.com
Troubled Oceana Group finds new CFO, posts increase in sales
Cape Town, South Africa-based Oceana Group has released a trading update for the 11 months ending 27 August, 2022, indicating a 16.2 percent increase in the company’s canned pilchard/sardine fish sales volumes, as demand surges and supply networks continue to normalize following the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has seen...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s what the latest Southern Resident killer whale census showed for the past year
The number of Southern Resident killer whales decreased by one to 73 in the past year, according to the annual census conducted by the Center for Whale Research. Additionally, the census showed the lowest count for the L pod since the count began in 1976 and K pod sitting at its lowest mark in the past two decades.
seafoodsource.com
Disease outbreak impacts Ice Fish Farm results
Seltjarnarnes Iceland-based salmon-farming company Ice Fish Farm AS (IFF) has reported an increased Q2 operating income of NOK 87 million (USD 8.3 million, EUR 8.5 million) for the three months ending 30 June, 2022, compared with NOK 69 million (USD 6.6 million, EUR 6.7 million) in Q2 2021. Ice Fish...
seafoodsource.com
MSA reauthorization passes initial vote in US House
The U.S. House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife has passed H.R. 4690, the Sustaining America’s Fisheries for the Future Act, the latest attempt to reauthorize the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act (MSA). The bill was approved by the committee on Thursday, 29 September,...
seafoodsource.com
Op-ed: First fish certification welfare standards welcomed, but more must be done
Compassion in World Farming is a farm animal welfare organization dedicated to ending factory farming and achieving humane and sustainable food. On 1 September, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council opened the second and last open public consultation on its fish welfare project. This project aims to identify key impacts on farmed...
seafoodsource.com
AquaBounty’s roadmap features new farms every two years, international expansion
Maynard, Massachusetts, U.S.A.-headquartered AquaBounty Technologies has big ambitions for the future of the company. During a “Virtual Analyst Day” presentation by the company, AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf and CFO David Frank overviewed the company’s future plans – which include significant expansion in both North America and overseas. According the company, it plans to construct new land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facilities for its salmon every two years.
Comments / 0