While technology and techniques have certainly changed since the mid-1900s, farmers still plan and pray for a successful and safe harvest. That will never change. Today's farmers put a lot of thought into conservation, but so did many forward-thinking farmers of the past. On this cover from November 1947, farmer Albert Ebers of Nebraska says, "Conservation farming for me." That year, the average yield was 28.6 bushels per acre and the price per bushel was $2.16.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO