beefmagazine.com
Less beef to offset more pork and poultry
In 2023, U.S. consumers can anticipate greater availability of pork, broiler meat, and turkey, but less beef, according to the latest USDA “Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook” report. Last week, USDA’s “World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates” report revealed lower total red meat and poultry production is forecast...
US News and World Report
U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation
CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
Agriculture Online
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
Agriculture Online
USDA to help Kentucky, Minnesota, and South Dakota farmers rebuild grain storage
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA will make available $20 million in cost-share assistance to help agricultural producers in Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota and surrounding areas to rebuild storage facilities damaged by devastating natural disaster events in 2021 and 2022. This assistance will help producers who were hard-hit by disasters and are currently struggling with a lack of available grain storage have the resources they need as they head into the 2022 crop harvest.
IRS continues relief to drought-stricken farmers, ranchers
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding farmers and ranchers in applicable regions forced to sell livestock because of drought conditions that they may have more time to replace their livestock and defer tax on any gains from the forced sales. Today, the IRS posted Notice 2022-43PDF listing...
beefmagazine.com
Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest behind five-year average
The USDA released its 26th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 25, 92% of corn has reached the...
USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Scaling Up: Pork producers are becoming more specialized
This is the second in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. The days of breeding, weaning and raising hogs on the same farm for the animal’s entire lifetime are waning.
Agriculture Online
Successful Farming covers: Mid-century harvest
While technology and techniques have certainly changed since the mid-1900s, farmers still plan and pray for a successful and safe harvest. That will never change. Today's farmers put a lot of thought into conservation, but so did many forward-thinking farmers of the past. On this cover from November 1947, farmer Albert Ebers of Nebraska says, "Conservation farming for me." That year, the average yield was 28.6 bushels per acre and the price per bushel was $2.16.
Official Dates For California's $1,050 Relief Payments
Since this summer, the news and the California Governor have talked about relief money. But the specific dates of these payments have been unclear. Now, officials have provided a timeline for the long-awaited state help.
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
foodsafetynews.com
USDA secretary says he is working on ‘made in the USA’ labeling for beef; cattlemen want faster action
A group of cattle ranchers is pushing hard for reforms on country-of-origin-labeling, known as COOL, and the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture says he is already working on the situation. R-CALF United Stockgrowers of America is out with a new poll of voters that the group says shows “overwhelming” support for...
KTVZ
Cattle grazing with virtual fencing has potential to create wildfire fuel breaks, OSU study says
BURNS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The use of virtual fencing to manage cattle grazing on sagebrush rangelands has the potential to create fuel breaks needed to help fight wildfires, a recent Oregon State University and U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service study found. Virtual fencing involves placing collars on livestock....
Agriculture Online
Merck animal health to acquire virtual livestock fencing developer
Merck Animal Health has announced that it will acquire Vence, a California-based virtual fencing start-up by the end of September. Launched in 2016, the company's origins come from research by Dean Anderson, a USDA Animal Range Scientist, who developed the idea of using audio longitudinal waves and GPS tracking to monitor the movement of cattle as they rotational graze pastures with the use of computers or smartphones.
Agriculture Online
USDA Chief Economist says farm income strong, but uncertainty looms
Speaking on a panel at the Ag Outlook Forum in Kansas City today, USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer says farm income is up but so is farmer anxiety. "When one looks at farm income at a very high scale, farm income looks pretty good," he says. "But when you tell producers this, you always have to realize there's a tremendous amount of anxiety. Those input prices are catching up to them."
US News and World Report
Florida Farmers Scramble to Reach Cattle After Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Farmers in Florida rushed to reach their cattle on Thursday after trees downed by Hurricane Ian broke fences used to contain the animals and rain from the fierce storm flooded fields used for grazing. One of the mightiest storms to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years,...
A Plan To Share the Pain of Water Scarcity Divides Farmers in This Rural Nevada Community
In central Nevada, on the edges of the small town of Eureka, farm fields unfold for miles between the Sulphur Spring Range and Diamond Mountains. Green crop circles fill up the remote land. Tractors roam slowly across open fields. Black cattle dot dusty playas. This is Diamond Valley, a high-desert...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative
With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
