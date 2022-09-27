Read full article on original website
College Football Starting Quarterback Officially Announces Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world learned that a starting quarterback announced his decision to transfer. That's right, just four games into the 2022 season, a quarterback is ready to move on. Boise State's Hank Bachmeier told ESPN's Pete Thamel that his time with the Broncos is done. "I...
College Football Game Canceled Due To Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian approaches the state of Florida, sporting events in the state are being rescheduled, postponed or outright canceled. The college football world has seen a number of games rescheduled, with most being pushed back until Sunday. However, on Tuesday night, one game was canceled. FCS program Stetson will...
Adrian Martinez's 55-yard run: The All-22 View Tells the Story
Editor's Note: OUInsider, 247Sports' Oklahoma site, offered this breakdown of the key play from Saturday's Kansas State vs. Oklahoma game, a 41-34 K-State victory. With less than three minutes remaining, Oklahoma trailed Kansas State 34-27, but the Sooner defense had the opportunity to get off the field and force a Wildcat punt. All they had to do was prevent a conversion on third-and-16, but K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez scrambled for 52 yards to ice the game. Parker Thune takes you up top at Owen Field and points out why Kansas State's play call worked to perfection.
Week 5 Texas HS Football 1A Team of the Week
Vote at the bottom of the article for who you think our overall Week Five TexasHSFootball Team of the Week should be. It was an intriguing top 10 1A Division I showdown last Friday as #1 Westbrook looked to stay unbeaten as it hosted #9 Garden City. Westbrook tried to...
Riverfront Stadium transforms to host football games
The grounds crew at Riverfront Stadium is hard at work transforming the baseball field into a football field.
NFL Analyst Names 6 Coaches On The 'Hot Seat' Following Week 3
Just three weeks into the 2022 season, a few NFL head coaches are failing to live up to their respective preseason promises. A few could soon be getting the axe, as a result. Bleacher Report has named six coaches on the "hot seat" following Week 3's results. It's a pretty surprising list.
NFL Team Reportedly Held Players-Only Meeting After Brutal Start To Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a brutal start to the 2022 season after most thought they'd be able to compete for a playoff spot. New head coach Josh McDaniels is still in search of his first win as the Raiders have lost all three games by a combined 13 points. Following the team's latest loss, there were reportedly a few important meetings that took place.
Norman Man Pitches Football Safety Product To Millionaires
A Norman man pitched a football safety product he and his son invented to millionaires for an online show. Kevin Swanson traveled to Florida last week to present his invention, the X-Collar, to a panel of investors for the show, Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. The investors included Marc Randolph, the co-founder of Netflix.
Durfee boys soccer lost 18 players. But unbeaten streak proves no 'rebuilding' necessary
FALL RIVER — When the Durfee boys soccer team walked off the field last fall after falling to Marshfield in the Round of 32, it signaled the end for 18 seniors. You might have thought 2022 was a big rebuilding year for the Hilltoppers. Longtime Durfee head coach Tiberio Melo was thinking the same thing. ...
