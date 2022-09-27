ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County

Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Closures

Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and make preparations to ensure continuity of county operations. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area. The National...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

FPUA Will Track and Report Power Outages on It's Outage Map

Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: FPUA staff have been tracking the storm through the night. Customer Service staff are on call to respond to customer inquiries, and field crews are working to restore utilities as quickly and safely as possible, as the weather conditions permit. To report power outages, call Customer Service at 772-466-1600 ext. 3900.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian causes damage to homes, businesses in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Across Okeechobee County, people are starting to pick up the pieces fromHurricane Ian. Mark Bragel owns the Brown Cow Creamery. Overnight, the back of his shop was flooded as heavy rain and storms hit downtown Okeechobee. He is just one of many seeing damage from Hurricane Ian.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
macaronikid.com

City of Port St. Lucie Hurricane Ian Advisory #4, 9/29 5:08 PM

City of Port St. Lucie Hurricane Ian Advisory #4, 9/29 5:08 PM. While Tropical Storm Ian advances north, all City facilities, including City Hall, City parks, the MIDFLORIDA Event Center and Community Center, will reopen Friday, September 30, 2022, during normal hours of operation. All planned events for Friday, September 30th, including the two-day Oktoberfest and the vaccine clinic, will continue as planned.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 1

Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Florida’s east coast. Winds will increase Wednesday and are forecast to be 30-35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service just issued a TORNADO WATCH for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The watch is related to incoming Hurricane Ian and remains in effect until at least 5 p.m. Tuesday. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hurricane Ian mostly spares barrier island

Waves crashed into the sea wall of the Imperial House condo in South Palm Beach on Sept. 28 as coastal Palm Beach County felt the impact of Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Suspected tornado damages inland South County. By Larry Barszewski. Coastal Palm Beach County turned out to be...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Palm Beach, Treasure Coast schools closed, other county services suspended

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — Palm Beach County Schools will be closed Wednesday “in an abundance of caution” as Hurricane Ian is expected to slam into the west coast of Florida near Sarasota in the next 24-48 hours, according to the district. All after-school activities, sports practices and meetings are also canceled Wednesday and district offices will be closed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

