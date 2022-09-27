Read full article on original website
EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington, Loxahatchee with 90 mph winds, National Weather Service says
WELLINGTON, Fla. — An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph tore through Wellington and parts of Loxahatchee on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Officials said Thursday that the storm, which was 150 yards wide, cut an 8.3-mile path through Palm Beach County. At about 9:27 pm,...
SLC: Power Outages But No Reported Injuries or Major Damage in the County
St. Lucie County - Thursday September 29, 2022: Some power outages are being reported this morning across St. Lucie County, but over-all there has been only minor damage and no reported injuries from what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Overall, St. Lucie County Communications Director Eric Gill reports that flooding...
Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County
Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
Martin County Closures
Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and make preparations to ensure continuity of county operations. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area. The National...
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Hurricane Ian's bands brought some flooding to parts of St. Lucie County. One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is the area of Indian River Estates, between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce. One resident told WPTV she has to deal with some grown-over...
Hurricane Ian knocks out power to most of Okeechobee County
According to Florida Power and Light, the majority of customers in Okeechobee County are without power Thursday after Hurricane Ian plowed through the state.
Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
FPUA Will Track and Report Power Outages on It's Outage Map
Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: FPUA staff have been tracking the storm through the night. Customer Service staff are on call to respond to customer inquiries, and field crews are working to restore utilities as quickly and safely as possible, as the weather conditions permit. To report power outages, call Customer Service at 772-466-1600 ext. 3900.
Hurricane Ian's outer bands brought 2 overnight tornado alerts to Jupiter area
JUPITER — Two tornado alerts surprised northern Palm Beach County residents on Tuesday nights as Hurricane Ian's outer bands moved north up the Florida peninsula. The National Weather Service Center in Miami said Wednesday afternoon that it is has received reports of two tornadoes in the Jupiter area but had not been able to confirm any damage or coordinates.
Hurricane Ian causes damage to homes, businesses in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Across Okeechobee County, people are starting to pick up the pieces fromHurricane Ian. Mark Bragel owns the Brown Cow Creamery. Overnight, the back of his shop was flooded as heavy rain and storms hit downtown Okeechobee. He is just one of many seeing damage from Hurricane Ian.
City of Port St. Lucie Hurricane Ian Advisory #4, 9/29 5:08 PM
City of Port St. Lucie Hurricane Ian Advisory #4, 9/29 5:08 PM. While Tropical Storm Ian advances north, all City facilities, including City Hall, City parks, the MIDFLORIDA Event Center and Community Center, will reopen Friday, September 30, 2022, during normal hours of operation. All planned events for Friday, September 30th, including the two-day Oktoberfest and the vaccine clinic, will continue as planned.
City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 1
Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Florida’s east coast. Winds will increase Wednesday and are forecast to be 30-35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph.
Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado
A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night.
TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service just issued a TORNADO WATCH for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The watch is related to incoming Hurricane Ian and remains in effect until at least 5 p.m. Tuesday. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Along the Coast: Hurricane Ian mostly spares barrier island
Waves crashed into the sea wall of the Imperial House condo in South Palm Beach on Sept. 28 as coastal Palm Beach County felt the impact of Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Suspected tornado damages inland South County. By Larry Barszewski. Coastal Palm Beach County turned out to be...
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
City of Fort Pierce distributing sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce is providing sandbags for residents ahead ofHurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for the entire state of Florida in preparation for the storm. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back in the...
Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
Power lines, trees, signs and more knocked down in Wellington
The significant damage could be indicative of straight line winds or even a possible tornado. Most of South Florida is under a tornado warning.
Palm Beach, Treasure Coast schools closed, other county services suspended
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — Palm Beach County Schools will be closed Wednesday “in an abundance of caution” as Hurricane Ian is expected to slam into the west coast of Florida near Sarasota in the next 24-48 hours, according to the district. All after-school activities, sports practices and meetings are also canceled Wednesday and district offices will be closed.
