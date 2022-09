NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — For Samuel Andrew, returning to showcase his art at Penn State New Kensington this October is a homecoming of sorts. “To return to the place of my very first one-man show as a young artist in the world of art after nearly a half century is ironic to say the very least,” said Andrew. “There have been a lot of galleries, exhibits and classrooms in between, and not to be too melodramatic, but it kind of puts an end cap on things.”

