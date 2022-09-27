Read full article on original website
Bitcoin retests key $20K level- can bulls get a higher close?
Bitcoin price rose sharply again on Friday as a dose of volatility helped BTC add nearly $1,000 within hours to top the $20,000 mark. Indeed, the BTC/USD pair rose as high as $20,182 on crypto exchange Coinbase – up from an intraday low of around $19,154 reached earlier in the day.
How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) in the USA 2022
3 Cryptocurrencies with big news that could rally in October
Like other financial markets, the cryptocurrency market is set to end September in the red. This is due to the lingering geopolitical issues and raging inflation worldwide. However, one thing about cryptocurrencies is that with the right news, they can pump even when every other market is bearish. For this...
Top 3 Ethereum competitors to keep an eye on in October
The U.S is one of the most important crypto markets globally, and events there tend to have an impact on the entire market. That’s why regulatory clarity in the U.S is one of the things that cryptocurrency investors have been yearning for over the years. The good news is...
Bitcoin can’t break $20K as only one thing continues to matter
It looks like a bearish finish as we approach the end of the month of September in the crypto markets. Bitcoin is still lagging below $20,000 as no real momentum has been captured across the space. This outlines my thoughts over the last few months: the only thing that really matters right now is the macro situation.
Chainlink introduces the Chainlink Build program: Will LINK recover soon?
Chainlink’s SmartCon event is currently ongoing, and the team launched its Build program. However, LINK has been underperforming over the past few days and could dip even lower. The cryptocurrency market continues its poor performance this week. The total market cap has declined by less than 1% so far...
Top NFT cryptocurrencies to watch in October as large corporations dig in
One of the markets that have a lot of potentials to take off in October is the NFTs market. That’s because some of the largest corporations in the world are getting into NFTs, and that means not just the potential for value growth but also FOMO. That’s why as we head into the new month, it makes sense to start scouting for top NFT cryptocurrencies that stand to make the most gains heading into the new month.
PancakeSwap prediction as price maintains uptrend
PancakeSwap token has pumped by 12% in the past one week. CAKE has ranked high on social metrics in the week. The cryptocurrency has met a psychological $5 resistance and could correct. PancakeSwap CAKE/USD continues to excite despite the broader market slump. The cryptocurrency trades at close to $5, the...
HBAR price prediction: Last chance for Hedera Hashgraph bulls
HBAR price has been in the defensive in the past few months as demand for the coin slips. Hedera Hashgraph dropped to a low of $0.57 on Friday, which is an important support level. This price is about 90% below the all-time high of $0.5800. Its market cap has slipped to more than $1.3 billion.
OAX price: Is this obscure cryptocurrency a good buy?
OAX price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks, becoming one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the world. It has jumped by more than 1,530% from its lowest level in June, bringing its total market cap to more than $25 million. So, is OAX a good buy or sell?
Top privacy coins to watch in October as EU reports on digital Euro
Just a day before the end of September, the European Central Bank released a report on the progress of the EU’s move toward a digital Euro. Per the report, they are making progress towards a CBDC. Many other countries have made headlines throughout September over intentions to pivot towards digital fiat, an indicator that CBDCs will soon be a global phenomenon.
Is Filecoin’s FIL a good buy ahead of the FVM launch?
Filecoin price mirrored that of other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. FIL was trading at $6 on Friday, which is slightly above its year-to-date low of $4.9. It has crashed by more than 84% this year, making it one of the worst performers in the cryptocurrency industry. Filecoin is still...
Bitget announces Bitget ABC with 500 spot trading pairs
Bitget, a leading global crypto exchange, announced plans to expand its platform with Bitget ABC (Always the Best Crypto) and many valuable new Web 3 projects, Coin Journal learned from a press release. ABC will introduce more than 130 such projects in the next month, giving users access to nearly...
Binance gains regulatory approval for New Zealand branch
Binance New Zealand will offer customers access to spot trading, NFTs, staking, among other services. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has officially been granted regulatory approval to enter the New Zealand market, and allowed to launch its local branch Binance New Zealand, Changpeng Zhao, the crypto company’s founder and CEO announced on Friday.
Circle expands USDC support Polkadot, Cosmos and NEAR
Circle’s USDC will be available natively on Cosmos, Polkadot, Optimism, Arbitrum and NEAR networks. The integration brings to thirteen the number of blockchains with native USDC support. Circle Internet Financial, a leading digital financial technology firm that issues the USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) stablecoins, has announced...
India defers tax levy on unblended, dirtier fuel amid rising prices
NEW DELHI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India has deferred the imposition of taxes on dirtier and unblended retail fuel at a time when it is trying to contain surging inflation, which is already above the central bank's comfort level.
Polygon invests in BFF to diversify company holdings
Singapore-based VC Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), focused on blockchain and early-stage Web3 startups globally, and Polygon have entered into a strategic partnership, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Polygon is investing in the fund to advance blockchain adoption and diversify the company’s holdings. BFF boasts track record in...
Paradigm leads $11.8M funding for Web3 wallet security provider Blowfish
Blowfish is a firewall technology startup that’s includes engineers from Meta, MakerDAO and other platforms. Web3 wallet security provider Blowfish has raised $11.8 million from several venture funds and other top crypto investors. Paradigm led the funding round, with the firewall technology startup scoring the backing of Dragonfly, 0x...
JPMorgan’s CEO feels threatened by disruption in payment systems, says Kevin O’Leary
JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon has attacked Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market over the past few years. Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary believes that JPMorgan’s CEO feels threatened by disruption in payment systems. He mentioned this while speaking at this year’s Converge22. Kevin O’Leary stated that cryptocurrencies have changed how payment systems work globally, and Jamie Dimon isn’t happy with the situation.
