thesouthernladycooks.com
PASTA E FAGIOLI SOUP (PASTA AND BEANS)
Translastion.. Pasta e Fagioli means pasta and beans. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love to try new recipes and many from different areas. This Italian soup was incredible! The whole family loved it and we will definitely make it again and again.
These cheesy, mushroom-topped white pie pizza bagels are the grown-up snack you deserve
Weekday Plants is a weekly recipe column from Salon Food that centers on easy-to-make and adaptable vegan meals. People have a lot of opinions about pizza. There are certain toppings that seem to invite controversy — anchovies, black olives, pineapple — and certain preparations that stoke the ire of entire swaths of the country. Being back in Chicago, for example, I'm used to jokes about how our deep-dish pizza is really just a casserole.
msn.com
Chicken Piccata Giada Recipe
Giada's chicken piccata recipe is absolutely delicious and so easy that it hardly takes 30 minutes to from pan to plate. Serve Giada's chicken piccata with pasta, spaghetti, sautéed veggies, or mashed potatoes, and enjoy a simple homemade dinner with your friends and family. Tender and juicy chicken breast...
I’m a dietician – 13 Trader Joe’s favorites from my weekly $50 shop that includes $6 chardonnay and $1.69 pizza
A DIETICIAN has revealed the 13 items they purchase each week at Trader Joe's while keeping their bill under $50. While adjusting to new prices at grocery stores across the country, the diet expert shared the inexpensive items they swear by at Trader Joe's. The dietician, speaking to Insider, said...
thecountrycook.net
Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies
Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
Crunchy Bell Pepper Sandwiches
Patty Catalano of TheKitchn.com presents a delicious, healthy alternative to the traditional bread-focused sandwich: crunchy bell pepper sandwiches! For a picnic or lunchbox, no worries about soggy bread. Catalano includes a suggested sandwich filling recipe, too – but your options are as diverse as your taste buds!. Soggy bread...
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Creamy, comforting chicken gnocchi soup is one of those fall recipes that everyone will think took hours to cook—call it chicken and dumplings on the fly. The not-so-secret ingredient? Dried gnocchi! These pillowy potato dumplings are worth stocking in your pantry: They cook in five minutes and are a fun alternative to pasta. Plus, chicken thighs are another superstar ingredient here, staying tender and adding rich, chicken-y flavor as the soup simmers. You can also substitute 4 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken to save time; stir it in with the gnocchi in step three.
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
White Spinach Pizza
Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
KATU.com
Spanish Style Garlic Shrimp with Chef Felipe Donnelly
We celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a delicious recipe from chef and restaurant owner, Felipe Donnelly. In a pan, add the butter, oil, garlic, cayenne, and paprika. Let it heat up and the add the shrimp. Cover the shrimp in the oil mix and cook for about 5 to 7 min until fully cooked.
Real Simple
Ham and Potato Pizza
This hearty white pizza from Food Network star Molly Yeh's new cookbook Home Is Where the Eggs Are is loaded with garlic and shallot flavor and studded with thick-cut ham, baby spinach, and handfuls of fresh mozzarella. But, the best part might just be the thinly sliced potatoes on top that turn melt-in-your-mouth tender as this cheesy pizza bakes. Drizzle the pie with ranch and you've got a homemade pizza you'll keep on heavy rotation. Make sure to have some crushed red pepper, grated Parm, and freshly chopped parsley on hand for your crew to sprinkle on top as the pizza comes out of the oven.
Real Simple
Balsamic Steak With Radicchio and Pears
This steak dinner is made for a weeknight but easily impresses dinner guests. The whole meal is cooked on the grill and delivers that beloved charred flavor. No grill? No problem. Use a grill pan for equally delicious results. Juicy, sweet pears and bitter radicchio, both grilled, complement the rich steak and vibrant balsamic-shallot dressing. A final sprinkling of creamy and funky blue cheese and a scattering of chives is the final touch to this stellar dinner. Serve this striking dish family-style on a platter and it will be your most requested dinner from here on out.
therecipecritic.com
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. A total win for pizza night, this chicken alfredo pizza will be the best that you make. The homemade alfredo sauce is out of this world and the dough is quick and easy with only 20 minutes of rest time!
thespruceeats.com
Air Fryer Butternut Squash
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Butternut squash is a versatile and delicious winter squash, and an excellent addition to fall and winter meals. You can mash, purée, steam, or roast it, and you can serve it as a side dish or add it to soups, salads, pasta dishes, roasted vegetable medleys, and sauces.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHERRY CREAM CHEESE SPREAD
Cherry Cream Cheese Spread is a delicious recipe that is made in 5 minutes and with only 5 simple ingredients! This cream cheese maraschino cherry spread is perfect on bagels or toast. There is nothing easier than making this cream cheese cherry sandwich spread and it tastes incredible too. Maraschino...
