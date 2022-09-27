This hearty white pizza from Food Network star Molly Yeh's new cookbook Home Is Where the Eggs Are is loaded with garlic and shallot flavor and studded with thick-cut ham, baby spinach, and handfuls of fresh mozzarella. But, the best part might just be the thinly sliced potatoes on top that turn melt-in-your-mouth tender as this cheesy pizza bakes. Drizzle the pie with ranch and you've got a homemade pizza you'll keep on heavy rotation. Make sure to have some crushed red pepper, grated Parm, and freshly chopped parsley on hand for your crew to sprinkle on top as the pizza comes out of the oven.

