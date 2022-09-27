Read full article on original website
atptour.com
Sharp Shapo Eases To Seoul QF Spot
Canadian chasing second tour-level title at ATP 250 event in South Korea. Denis Shapovalov made a fast start on the fast courts of the Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships on Wednesday, when the fourth seed prevailed 7-5, 6-4 against Jaume Munar in his opening match at the ATP 250 event in Seoul.
104.1 WIKY
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic looked sharp in his first ATP match in 2 1/2 months as he rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Spain’s Pablo Andujar on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open in Israel. The Serbian has eight aces among 29 winners and committed...
Cameron Norrie ends losing run with victory over Kaichi Uchida at Korea Open
Cameron Norrie ended a three-match losing run with victory over Kaichi Uchida in the opening round of the Korea Open.The British number one was disappointing in Davis Cup defeats by Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp and Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and then lost a close match to Taylor Fritz at the Laver Cup last weekend.But he took advantage of a kind draw in Seoul with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Japanese wild card Uchida, ranked 163.Up and running in Seoul 💪No.2 seed @cam_norrie powered past Kaichi Uchida 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/4TaGufgWTW— LTA (@the_LTA) September 29, 2022Norrie, who...
BBC
Tallinn Open: Katie Boulter loses in second round against Belinda Bencic
Katie Boulter was beaten 6-4 6-7 (7-2) 6-3 by Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Tallinn Open. Boulter lost her serve at the ninth point in the first set to allow world number 14 Bencic to take the lead. Britain's number six fought back to take the second...
Morgan Riddle socialises with her tennis WAG pals in London as boyfriend Taylor Fritz wins Laver Cup
TAYLOR FRITZ'S girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrated Team World's Laver Cup triumph in style. Morgan was by Fritz's side throughout the entire competition at the O2 Arena in London and joined the celebrations after he helped his side beat Team Europe. The American's partner took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps...
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
atptour.com
Rune Rolls, Sinner Advances In Sofia
#NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune showed his fighting qualities at the Sofia Open Thursday, earning a comeback win against Lorenzo Sonego to reach his sixth tour-level quarter-final of the season. In a hard-fought clash, the 19-year-old rallied past the Italian 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 19 minutes at the...
Tennis-Laver backs Kyrgios for success after run to Wimbledon final
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian great Rod Laver has backed Nick Kyrgios for more success next season after reaching this year's Wimbledon final and says his terrific run of form in the second half of 2022 has convinced him he has what it takes to win a Grand Slam.
ng-sportingnews.com
Rod Laver praises Nick Kyrgios transformation after Wimbledon final mistake
Australian tennis legend Rod Laver has expressed his relief at seeing Nick Kyrgios realise some of his potential this year. After a difficult 2021, Kyrgios has had an unforgettable 2022 to date, winning the Australian Open men's doubles title before making the singles final at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old also beat...
Angela Stanford named Solheim Cup assistant captain
Angela Stanford was named an assistant captain for the 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup team on Tuesday. Captain Stacy Lewis previously
GOLF・
lastwordonsports.com
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
