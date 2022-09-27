Read full article on original website
Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Talladega NXS Advance
• After kicking off his third straight NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs appearance with a strong fifth-place finish last Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team are looking to jump above the top-eight cutline in Saturday’s Sparks 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Herbst earned his career-best seventh top-five of the season at Texas, which moved him from 11th to ninth in the playoff standings, just one point below the top-eight cutline. Avoiding calamity will be especially important for Herbst at the always unpredictable Talladega, where he looks to better his seventh-place finish from April by staying out of trouble and earning valuable stage points along the way. While a win would guarantee a spot in the Round of 8, which begins Oct. 15 at Herbst’s home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, strong runs this weekend at Talladega and Oct. 8 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval can also help Herbst advance.
Ty Gibbs Created a Major Problem at Texas, But Brad Keselowski Has the Solution
During last week's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, we had ourselves a heated battle between two Ty's, as Ty Gibbs veered into Ty Dillon on pit road in an apparent payback move for Dillon hitting Gibbs while the 23XI Racing driver was exiting his pit box.
Erik Jones issues warning to Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs is already making enemies in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Gibbs on Tuesday was fined $75,000 and docked 25 owner points for door-slamming Ty Dillon on pit road during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver issued an apology over Twitter for his actions....
Speedway Parking Lots Used to Store Unfinished Ford Trucks
What do you do with a high-profile motor speedway designed to hold tens of thousands of spectators during the times of the year when a racing circuit isn’t coming through town? Some stadiums and arenas are known for the versatility: it’s relatively easy to use the same facility for soccer and football (and, sometimes, lacrosse), or basketball and ice hockey. There isn’t much you can do at a racetrack besides race cars, however.
NASCAR Truck Series: Talladega Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch
The Round of 8 soldiers on to Talladega in what is typically one of the most crash-filled and interesting of the NASCAR Truck Series season. In the Round of 8 opener at Bristol two weeks ago, Ty Majeski took his first career win in the Truck Series, simultaneously locking himself into the Championship 4.
Saturday’s Usac/Cra Race at Perris Auto Speedway Canceled
The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series race scheduled for October 1, 2022, has been canceled due to the Desert Daze Festival taking place at Lake Perris on September 30 thru October 2. Desert Daze, LLC has leased the fairground’s entire parking lot for these three days. Anyone that has purchased advance tickets for October 1st will receive a full refund from Tix.com.
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT TALLADEGA: Martin Truex Jr. owns three top-five finishes, nine top-10s, one pole award and 75 laps led in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this year, he started second and finished fifth when the series visited the 2.66-mile track. Truex’s resume also includes three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series victories from 2004 to 2006.
NASCAR suspends Ryan Blaney's crew chief for four races after the No. 12 team lost a wheel at Bristol
NASCAR announced that three members of Ryan Blaney's No. 12 team, including crew chief Jonathan Hassler, will be suspended for the next four Cup Series races after an improperly installed wheel fell off of their car at Bristol. Blaney will now be without his crew chief for the rest Round of 12 of the NASCAR playoffs as well as almost all of the Round of 8 after an appeal of the penalties was dropped by Team Penske.
Jessica Fickenscher Named Executive Director for 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Speedway Motorsports executive Jessica Fickenscher has been named Executive Director for the upcoming May 21, 2023, NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. A 23-year veteran with the company, Fickenscher will add planning, community relations and stakeholder coordination surrounding All-Star Race week to her current role as Chief Experience Officer for Speedway Motorsports. In addition to continually looking at how to improve fan experiences at Speedway Motorsports venues, Fickenscher currently manages the company’s relationship with food-services partner Levy Restaurants; leads business operations for company subsidiaries U.S. Legend Cars International and SMI Properties; and serves as the managing director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ national chapter.
