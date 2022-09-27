Read full article on original website
Related
miamionthecheap.com
Free Hispanic Heritage event at the Norton Museum of Art
The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach is offering free entry for Hispanic Heritage festivities. The Norton Museum of Art is at 1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL. Parking at Norton’s lot at 1501 South Dixie Highway is $5 per vehicle. Norton Members park for free. If you’re dining, The Restaurant at the Norton reservations are recommended on OpenTable. Please call (561) 832-5196 for further information.
miamionthecheap.com
Miccosukee Indian Village reopens with gators, airboats and crafts
The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida will celebrate the reopening of its Indian Village on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The Village is once again preparing to be ready for visitors and plans to showcase its tribal arts and culture with crafts, airboat rides and alligator demonstrations. Visitors can observe...
miamionthecheap.com
Kids under 14 get into select Marlins games for only $1
What kid wouldn’t like to sit in the bleachers to watch their hometown team after school? And if they could do it for only $1, that’s a treat for the grownups, too!. Fans can start the next week off right with Miami Marlins Baseball. Exclusive to families that are registered for Club 305, tickets for kids age 14 and younger are just $1 for select games.
Comments / 0