What kid wouldn’t like to sit in the bleachers to watch their hometown team after school? And if they could do it for only $1, that’s a treat for the grownups, too!. Fans can start the next week off right with Miami Marlins Baseball. Exclusive to families that are registered for Club 305, tickets for kids age 14 and younger are just $1 for select games.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO