ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - CHO has unveiled two sets of brand new escalators, and the upper level of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is now back open. The airport was built in the early 1990s, and the escalator had not seen a replacement since then. $2.5 million went in to fully replacing the old escalators and moving American Airlines passengers downstairs while it was under construction.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO