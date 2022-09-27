Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
New ‘vibrant and lively’ murals bring more color to Orange
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Parts of downtown Orange are looking a little brighter. This comes after the Arts Center in the town received funding for three murals. “Our goal with this was to really make people stop, have a conversation, and look at the town,” Executive Director Anna Pillow said.
NBC 29 News
Books, bikes and more donated to Albemarle County kids
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Local nonprofits Come As You are C’ville, Community Bikes, and the Free Book Bus met on Michie Drive Thursday. Clothes, helmets, bikes, and books were all given away for free to kids who live there. “One of the things I’m really focusing on is I’ve...
NBC 29 News
UVA’s historic chapel closing for renovations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The historic University of Virginia Chapel is closing for renovations. The chapel’s renovations are the first in roughly 70 years. Extensive work to its interior is planned. The university plans to refinish historic surfaces, as well as replace damaged plastering, carpet, and will also update the chapel’s light fixtures.
NBC 29 News
Belmont Park playground to close Oct. 4 for full replacement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department is temporarily closing a playground so that it can make changes. The city recently announced the 5-12 year old playground at Belmont Park, near the Spray Park, will be closed from October 4 through Oct. 18. Charlottesville says the theme for...
NBC 29 News
Water main break on Route 29
NBC 29 News
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
NBC 29 News
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools. They say these policies could create a dangerous environment for...
NBC 29 News
Nelson County reviews plans for senior apartments of Route 151
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson County Planning Commission is set to review plans for 12 senior apartments on Route 151. Applicants have proposed that each building would have six one-bedroom apartments. The price of the apartments would start at $3000 a month. “It’s not proposed to be assisted...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health discusses latest COVID-19 drug trial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with UVA Health is excited about Activ-6 drug trial. Doctor Patrick Jackson says the Activ-6 trial aims to reduce the severity and duration of coronavirus symptoms. “So the point of the Activ-6 trial is to find drugs that actually will help people feel better,...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools discuss name changes for two elementary schools
NBC 29 News
CHO unveils brand new escalators and re-opens top level
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - CHO has unveiled two sets of brand new escalators, and the upper level of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is now back open. The airport was built in the early 1990s, and the escalator had not seen a replacement since then. $2.5 million went in to fully replacing the old escalators and moving American Airlines passengers downstairs while it was under construction.
NBC 29 News
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting
Charlottesville City Schools are once again looking at the names of schools, and discussing where they plan to make changes.
NBC 29 News
Bennett’s Village one step closer to building newest addition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village is starting construction plans for its newest addition, an accessible treehouse. The project recently reached 40% of its fundraising goal for phase one, around $200,000 of the $500,000 goal. This treehouse will include electric plug-ins and ADA accessible switchback between levels. “The treehouse...
NBC 29 News
New solar shingles being installed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Roof Top Services is partnering with GAF Energy to offer solar shingles. “There’s a new shingle out there that when the sun hits it, it’s going to generate electricity. It’s not something that’s put on top of your roof. It’s actually part of your roof,” Darren Giacalone said.
NBC 29 News
American Red Cross volunteers help amid Hurricane Ian destruction
NBC 29 News
WAHS Mountain Bikers gearing up for NICA race
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Mountain biking is a club sport in the high school ranks in the state of Virginia, and it’s growing quickly nationwide. Monticello High School will host an annual interscholastic cycling association race for the second straight year, and the team at Western Albemarle High is eager to show that its ready to tame the trail.
NBC 29 News
UVA researchers creating new system to help those with Type 1 diabetes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Center for Diabetes Technology and JDRF are providing an update on research to help people living with Type 1 diabetes. There are about 1.5 million people living with Type 1 diabetes in the U.S. Researchers with UVA created an artificial pancreas system to track and...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Area Community Foundation presents open call for Community Advisory Committee
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation provides grants to organizations in the region. There are now slots open for its Community Advisory Committee, and it’s got an open call out for anyone who would like to pitch in. The decisions around its funding are usually made...
NBC 29 News
Man sentenced for role in 2017 Albemarle Co. murder
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of the highest ranking members of the MS-13 will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a 2017 murder in Albemarle County. Andy Tovar ordered the stabbing of what was believed to be a rival gang member. At his direction, four members of his MS-13 clique stabbed the victim more than 140 times with a machete and knives before dumping his body in the Rivanna River.
NBC 29 News
Free flu shots are available in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wegmans in Albemarle County is offering flu shots for free to adults and kids. “You can stop by the pharmacy, no appointment or prescription needed, and most insurances will cover the vaccines free of charge,” Wegmans Pharmacy Manager Valerie McMoon said. The pharmacy will...
