New Office Enhances Embark Behavioral Health’s Mission
Embark Behavioral Health, a leading network of mental health treatment programs for youths and their families, recently moved its support office to a 24,000-square-foot office space in Chandler. The company hired interior architecture firm PHX Design One to implement the vision it had for the office: a colorful space that mimics the warm welcome Embark’s dozens of treatment programs provide families across the country.
Small to Mid-Bay Multi-Tenant Industrial Added in East and West Valley
Nicola Wealth Real Estate has partnered with Hopewell Development (Hopewell) to acquire a 17.79-acre industrial development site in the north Mesa submarket adjacent to Falcon Field Airport and a total of 14.20 acres in Peoria off the 101 Corridor. The two projects total 32 acres with the ability to develop up to 486,200 square feet spread over six buildings.
Healthcare: Technological Advances, Financial Challenges
While I have intimate knowledge of the conversations happening here in Arizona around how changes in healthcare delivery affect the business community, I also have the privilege of learning from my colleagues across the country. Having just stepped down as board chair for America’s Essential Hospitals, an organization dedicated to advocacy for hospitals and health systems across the country, and soon joining the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees, I look forward to continually bringing insights back to Arizona so that we can all continue to navigate the post-pandemic environment together.
Best-In-Class Industrial Project Underway in West Valley
Leading design-build construction firm LGE Design Build, alongside developer Echo Real Estate Capital, has begun construction on Echo Park 303, a two-building, modern industrial facility in Glendale near the intersection of Northern Parkway and Reems Road. With an expected completion of Q3 2023, the 676,176-square-foot best-in-class industrial product will sit on nearly 40 acres of land — marking the latest addition to the flourishing Loop 303 corridor.
How Blue Zones Can Transform a Community
Communities throughout the United States partner with Blue Zones to promote well-being by making lasting changes to policies and infrastructure where people spend the most time so that healthy choices are easier. The term “Blue Zones” comes from areas around the world where people live measurably longer and better-quality lives and is rooted in the explorations and research done by National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner.
Working to Ensure Building Sustainability
“Among its many innovations, CHASSE Building Team has adopted Lean Construction Methods and developed a customized CHASSE Lean approach. CHASSE Lean is a collaborative process to achieve maximum value on all of our projects while minimizing project waste such as cost, material, time and effort,” says Barry Chasse, founder of CHASSE Building Team.
Tri Pointe Homes Wins at PCBC Awards
Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized leader serving the Phoenix market for more than 30 years under the name Maracay®, won four awards at PCBC’s 59th Annual Gold Nugget Awards, one of the largest and most distinguished competition of its kind in the nation. The awards spanned more...
Will Rudeness Slam the Upcoming Tourist Season?
A national survey recently asked residents in the 30 largest metro areas to rate their cities in a way that could give potential tourists a glimpse of what to expect if they decide to visit there. It asked them to evaluate the rudeness levels of their cities to give travelers...
Fresh Cravings to Salsabrate™ Goodness
Collaboration is among the most powerful methods to unite communities and make positive change possible. When Mike Parker and his family launched Next Phase Enterprises in 1995 and FoodStory Brands in 2015, they elevated standards and put purpose in focus. While Next Phase specializes in sales and marketing of food and beverages to merchants such as Walmart and Sam’s Club, FoodStory Brands came about as an incubator to thoughtfully curate unique food, beverage brands and licensing programs.
Indoor Vertical Farm and New Headquarters Open in Avondale
OnePointOne and Willo Farm celebrate the grand opening of their new headquarters and flagship vertical farm in Avondale, AZ. Avondale officials were there to welcome them with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate this momentous occasion as guests were able to get a first peek at the cutting-edge facility while learning firsthand about vertical farming and tasting sustainably produced, non-GMO, pesticide-free produce.
