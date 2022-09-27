While I have intimate knowledge of the conversations happening here in Arizona around how changes in healthcare delivery affect the business community, I also have the privilege of learning from my colleagues across the country. Having just stepped down as board chair for America’s Essential Hospitals, an organization dedicated to advocacy for hospitals and health systems across the country, and soon joining the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees, I look forward to continually bringing insights back to Arizona so that we can all continue to navigate the post-pandemic environment together.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO