The Spun

Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

The One Man That Can Carry the Chicago Bears

The one man that can carry the Chicago Bears. I got news for you, it’s not Justin Fields. His been disappointing so far this season but he’s still very young. The one man that can carry the Bears this season is Khalil Herbert. Changing of the Guard?. David...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'

Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News

During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News

Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
NFL

