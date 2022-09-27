Read full article on original website
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Head Injury
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury after being slammed to the turf on Thursday Night Football.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 1-Word Reaction To Viral Pregame Outfit
Earlier Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in style. The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
Tua Tagovailoa injury: Patriots players say Dolphins QB shouldn’t have played Thursday
After Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field in Cincinnati, multiple Patriots took to social media and opined that the Dolphins quarterback shouldn’t have been playing at all on Thursday night. On Sunday, Tagovailoa left the Dolphins and Bills game with an apparent head injury, but passed a concussion...
Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
The One Man That Can Carry the Chicago Bears
The one man that can carry the Chicago Bears. I got news for you, it’s not Justin Fields. His been disappointing so far this season but he’s still very young. The one man that can carry the Bears this season is Khalil Herbert. Changing of the Guard?. David...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'
Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News
During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News
Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground in Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to...
