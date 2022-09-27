Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Novak Djokovic hopes for farewell match like Roger Federer, surrounded by 'biggest rivals and competitors'
Novak Djokovic said Tuesday that he hopes when he retires that he will be surrounded by his "biggest rivals and competitors," like Roger Federer was at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Rafael Nadal and wife Mary Perello ‘expecting a son’ together
Rafael Nadal and his wife Mary Perello are reportedly expecting a baby boy, after 17 years together.The 36-year-old tennis star confirmed that Perello, 33, was pregnant at a press conference in June, after Spanish magazine Hola! reported the news.In a new report published on Wednesday (28 September), the magazine claims that the couple are expecting to welcome a son.Giving his statement to reporters in Mallorca three months earlier, Nadal said: “If all goes well, I’m going to be a father. I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don’t expect...
Federer Explains Story Behind Memorable Photo With Nadal
Roger Federer’s tennis career officially ended after he lost in a doubles match alongside rival Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup last Friday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s ceremony following the match was emotional for everyone at the O2 Arena in London. Federer and Nadal let the...
'Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles… Lost my job!': Roger Federer pokes fun at himself after his emotional farewell to tennis last week, but Swiss legend still insists 'my retirement could not have been more peRFect'
Roger Federer has poked fun at himself on Instagram after admitting that his final weekend as a tennis player did not exactly go to plan. The Swiss ace paired up with Rafael Nadal for his final match before retirement at the Laver Cup last Friday, but the iconic duo were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, with Team World then going on to win the Ryder Cup-style event for the first time on Sunday.
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
Tennis-Like Federer's farewell, Djokovic wants biggest rivals at his swansong
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he brings the curtain down on his career, much like Roger Federer's emotional goodbye to the game last week.
Cilic Celebrates Birthday With Win Against Thiem In Tel Aviv
Marin Cilic celebrated his 34th birthday in style on Wednesday evening with his first win against Dominic Thiem. Despite losing his first four ATP Head2Head meetings against Thiem as well as the first set on Wednesday, Cilic rallied past the wild card 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open.
Norrie Makes Fast Start In Seoul
Ruud advances, Brooksby reaches fourth quarter-final of season. Cameron Norrie made a winning start at the Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships on Thursday, cruising past Japanese wild card Kaichi Uchida 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals in Seoul. In a strong serving display, the Briton fired eight aces and did...
Alcaraz Named To The 2022 TIME100 Next
Spaniard became youngest ATP World No. 1 ever earlier this month. Carlos Alcaraz earned a big honour on Wednesday when he was selected as part of the 2022 TIME100 Next, which recognises rising stars throughout various professions around the world. Alcaraz was one of five athletes on the list, joining...
Rune Rolls, Sinner Advances In Sofia
#NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune showed his fighting qualities at the Sofia Open Thursday, earning a comeback win against Lorenzo Sonego to reach his sixth tour-level quarter-final of the season. In a hard-fought clash, the 19-year-old rallied past the Italian 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 19 minutes at the...
Sharp Shapo Eases To Seoul QF Spot
Canadian chasing second tour-level title at ATP 250 event in South Korea. Denis Shapovalov made a fast start on the fast courts of the Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships on Wednesday, when the fourth seed prevailed 7-5, 6-4 against Jaume Munar in his opening match at the ATP 250 event in Seoul.
Djokovic Dominant In Tel Aviv Opener
Novak Djokovic has wasted no time finding his top form after more than two months away. The 88-time tour-level titlist cruised past Spaniard Pablo Andujar 6-0, 6-3 on Thursday evening to reach the quarter-finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open. It was the fewest games Djokovic has lost in any match this season.
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
Billie Jean King issues call to action at US Open
Billie Jean King hosted her annual "Power Hour" at the US Open, inviting current and former Hologic WTA Tour players to an informal roundtable discussion to offer guidance and insight into their careers. During this educational mentoring session led by the 12-time Grand Slam winner, established elite WTA players learned...
