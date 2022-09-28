ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Crime Roundup: Materials stolen from construction site

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RnDw_0iCeuEHP00

A Greenville construction company reported the theft of materials from a Belvoir site Friday, a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office case report said.

Unshakable Builders Inc., a general contractor, reported that $3,610 worth of materials were stolen from a site at the 1900 block of Sunnybrook Road near Belvoir Highway. The incident report said the theft is believed to have occurred at 11:26 a.m. on Friday.

The report said a project manager with the company told deputies that aluminum PVC pipe valued at $884, three boxes of vinyl siding valued at $1,123 and dryer vents valued at $91 were among the items stolen.

A bucket of nails and other materials also were stolen from the site.

The case remains under investigation.

PITT COUNTY

The Sheriff’s Office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2100 block Durwood Pollard Road, Greenville, noon-12:43 p.m. Sept. 23: generator valued at $800 stolen from residence; case active.2600 block Madison Hardee Road, Ayden, 11 a.m. Sept. 15-noon Sept. 21: fraud in the amount of $2,190 reported; case active.7400 block County Home Road, Ayden, 3-3:10 p.m. Sept. 24: cement mixer valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.8900 block N.C. 43 South, Grimesland, 5:20-5:25 p.m. Sept. 24: break-in at residence; case cleared.2700 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, midnight Sept. 23-1:08 p.m. Sept. 26: trailer tires, axles valued at $2,750 stolen from construction site; case active.5600 block Tori Lane, Washington, 2:08 p.m. Sept. 26: fraud in the amount of $156 reported; case active.

Assaults

7800 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 24: woman assaulted at residence; case active.4700 block Ariel Drive, Grimesland, 10-10:04 p.m. Sept. 24: several shots fired into home. No injuries reported; case active.4200 block Leary Mills Road, Vanceboro, 1:49 a.m. Sept. 25: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.3200 block Pineview Lane, Farmville, 3:12 a.m. Sept. 25: man assaulted by friend at residence; case active.4700 block Maria Drive, Grimesland, 8:03 a.m. Sept. 26: shots fired into occupied residence; case active.5700 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, noon Sept. 25-9:05 p.m. Sept. 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.1800 block Wrench Circle, Greenville, 10:28 p.m. Sept. 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2000 block Cambria Drive, midnight-10:15 a.m. Sept. 25: .38-caliber ammunition valued at $30, pill case containing medications stolen from vehicle at residence. Damage to vehicle estimated at $2,750; case inactive.200 block White Oak Drive, 2:19 a.m. Sept. 25: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.1000 block Westover Drive, 4:09 a.m. Sept. 25: burglary at residence; case inactive.2700 block Stantonsburg Road, 7 p.m. Sept. 26: clothing valued at $150 stolen from residence; case inactive.

Assaults

200 block Lindbeth Drive, 9:48 a.m. Sept. 24: man assaulted with blunt object by neighbor; case closed by arrest.400 block Alice Drive, 9:18 p.m. Sept. 24: man assaulted by child at residence; case closed by arrest.100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 1:55-2:01 a.m. Sept. 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.900 block East 10th Street, 10:52 p.m. Sept. 25: shots fired on highway; case closed by citation.3400 block Westgate Drive, 12:22 a.m. Sept. 26: woman assaulted by child at residence; case inactive.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Greenville man charged with insurance fraud

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern police say unidentified pedestrian hurt in crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police say a person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday night. Currently, they are trying to find out who the person is that was injured. Officials said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was […]
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vanceboro, NC
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Farmville, NC
City
Ayden, NC
City
Washington, NC
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
State
Washington State
City
Greenville, NC
wcti12.com

ENC Woman arrested for embezzlement

Pitt County, North Carolina — On September 27th, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested an employee of the Travel Store on Clark's Neck Rd. in Pitt County. On July 2nd, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny by an employee of the store. Detectives discovered...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man airlifted to ECU Health after being hit by pickup truck in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck. The New Bern Police Department says at about 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The victim was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville where he is being treated for his injuries.
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Unshakable Builders Inc#The Sheriff S Office
WITN

Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

K-9 assists in drug arrest in Craven County during traffic stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on drug-related charges after a traffic stop. On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway for a vehicle violation for a reported fake license plate. K-9 Karma alerted for the presence of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

K-9 alert leads to drug arrest; man held on $2 million bond

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a man was arrested for drug trafficking due to an alert from one of their K-9s. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, has been charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of methamphetamine.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Police investigating after 4 shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they’re investigating after four people were shot Tuesday night. At about 11:05 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. They said they found three people shot at the scene. All...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating death of store clerk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department’s detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a convenience store clerk that happened Monday night. Officials responded around 8:30 p.m. to Amigos Tobacco Shop at 1112 N. Greene Street. A customer found Zahran Jaghama, 44, with serious injuries from what appeared to be […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
piratemedia1.com

Two teenagers injured in Pitt County Fair stabbing

According to an article by Public Radio East from Sept. 26, it was revealed that two teenagers, ages 17 and 19, were stabbed on Sept. 24 in an incident at the Pitt County Fair. The article wrote that the fair organizers and the Pitt County Sheriff's Office had gathered a...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
NEW BERN, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy