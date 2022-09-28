Crime Roundup: Materials stolen from construction site

A Greenville construction company reported the theft of materials from a Belvoir site Friday, a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office case report said.

Unshakable Builders Inc., a general contractor, reported that $3,610 worth of materials were stolen from a site at the 1900 block of Sunnybrook Road near Belvoir Highway. The incident report said the theft is believed to have occurred at 11:26 a.m. on Friday.

The report said a project manager with the company told deputies that aluminum PVC pipe valued at $884, three boxes of vinyl siding valued at $1,123 and dryer vents valued at $91 were among the items stolen.

A bucket of nails and other materials also were stolen from the site.

The case remains under investigation.

PITT COUNTY

The Sheriff’s Office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2100 block Durwood Pollard Road, Greenville, noon-12:43 p.m. Sept. 23: generator valued at $800 stolen from residence; case active.2600 block Madison Hardee Road, Ayden, 11 a.m. Sept. 15-noon Sept. 21: fraud in the amount of $2,190 reported; case active.7400 block County Home Road, Ayden, 3-3:10 p.m. Sept. 24: cement mixer valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.8900 block N.C. 43 South, Grimesland, 5:20-5:25 p.m. Sept. 24: break-in at residence; case cleared.2700 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, midnight Sept. 23-1:08 p.m. Sept. 26: trailer tires, axles valued at $2,750 stolen from construction site; case active.5600 block Tori Lane, Washington, 2:08 p.m. Sept. 26: fraud in the amount of $156 reported; case active.

Assaults

7800 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 24: woman assaulted at residence; case active.4700 block Ariel Drive, Grimesland, 10-10:04 p.m. Sept. 24: several shots fired into home. No injuries reported; case active.4200 block Leary Mills Road, Vanceboro, 1:49 a.m. Sept. 25: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.3200 block Pineview Lane, Farmville, 3:12 a.m. Sept. 25: man assaulted by friend at residence; case active.4700 block Maria Drive, Grimesland, 8:03 a.m. Sept. 26: shots fired into occupied residence; case active.5700 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, noon Sept. 25-9:05 p.m. Sept. 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.1800 block Wrench Circle, Greenville, 10:28 p.m. Sept. 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2000 block Cambria Drive, midnight-10:15 a.m. Sept. 25: .38-caliber ammunition valued at $30, pill case containing medications stolen from vehicle at residence. Damage to vehicle estimated at $2,750; case inactive.200 block White Oak Drive, 2:19 a.m. Sept. 25: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.1000 block Westover Drive, 4:09 a.m. Sept. 25: burglary at residence; case inactive.2700 block Stantonsburg Road, 7 p.m. Sept. 26: clothing valued at $150 stolen from residence; case inactive.

Assaults

200 block Lindbeth Drive, 9:48 a.m. Sept. 24: man assaulted with blunt object by neighbor; case closed by arrest.400 block Alice Drive, 9:18 p.m. Sept. 24: man assaulted by child at residence; case closed by arrest.100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 1:55-2:01 a.m. Sept. 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.900 block East 10th Street, 10:52 p.m. Sept. 25: shots fired on highway; case closed by citation.3400 block Westgate Drive, 12:22 a.m. Sept. 26: woman assaulted by child at residence; case inactive.