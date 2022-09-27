ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Economic Club hosting Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon at MotorCity Casino

The Detroit Economic Club is hosting 2022 Michigan gubernatorial candidates Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon next month. The event will be at MotorCity Casino Hotel on October 21 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. This will be the same format used at the club during the 2018 race between Whitmer and her then-opponent Bill Schuette.
DETROIT, MI
bridgemi.com

Northern Michigan University’s new president vows to engage rural students

Brock Tessman, a higher education leader in Montana, will be the next Northern Michigan University president. He has experience with increasing student retention and completion rates. He said the university should aim to stabilize enrollment and ensure current students complete their degrees. Northern Michigan University has named a university leader...
MARQUETTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Dana Nessel sues former west Michigan company over PFAS, other pollution

Attorney General Dana Nessel sued FKI Hardware to remove PFAS and other chemicals from soil and groundwater at 9 sites. Regulators repeatedly reached out to FKI, but the company has refused to cooperate, the suit said. The company was formerly known as the Keeler Brass Company, founded in west Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
bridgemi.com

Michigan to invest $560M on scholarships to ease college affordability crisis

New scholarships would offer up to $5,500 for students at Michigan’s public universities. 3 of 4 Michigan families would be eligible for the money. State will spend over $560 million annually on program when fully implemented. Michigan lawmakers approved a sweeping college scholarship program Wednesday that represents the biggest...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

Two Republican lawmakers want to require septic inspections when homes are sold. Lack of statewide regulations leaves local governments in charge of septic pollution fixes. On Higgins Lake, a dispute over septic pollution is fueling efforts to oust local officials. After earlier efforts failed to address septic pollution in Michigan,...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan approves $846 million in aggressive bid to attract new business

LANSING — Michigan is intensifying efforts to bring more large-scale development to the state, voting Wednesday to add hundreds of millions of dollars to a fund that would sweeten how much it can offer “transformative” businesses in incentives. A bipartisan vote in the Michigan Legislature boosted the...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

See SAT scores for every Michigan school district

A cluster of school districts in metro Detroit have some of the highest average SAT scores in Michigan, although there are strong districts sprinkled throughout the state. Michigan has released its 2021-22 SAT scores for schools and districts – including overall scores, math scores and the evidence-based reading and writing scores. The average score in Michigan was 959.9, with 28.1% of students meeting all college readiness benchmarks.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
LANSING, MI
WLUC

Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
MICHIGAN STATE

