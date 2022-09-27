Read full article on original website
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Economic Club hosting Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon at MotorCity Casino
The Detroit Economic Club is hosting 2022 Michigan gubernatorial candidates Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon next month. The event will be at MotorCity Casino Hotel on October 21 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. This will be the same format used at the club during the 2018 race between Whitmer and her then-opponent Bill Schuette.
University of Michigan president addresses antisemitic fliers found off-campus
ANN ARBOR, MI – University of Michigan officials this week addressed the swath of antisemitic fliers found distributed in front of several Ann Arbor homes ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. In response to the fliers, discovered Sunday, Sept. 25 on porches and driveways in off-campus neighborhoods,...
bridgemi.com
Northern Michigan University’s new president vows to engage rural students
Brock Tessman, a higher education leader in Montana, will be the next Northern Michigan University president. He has experience with increasing student retention and completion rates. He said the university should aim to stabilize enrollment and ensure current students complete their degrees. Northern Michigan University has named a university leader...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan president pens letter to Jewish community following antisemitic incident off-campus
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman wrote a letter expressing solidarity for the university’s Jewish community after antisemitic fliers were placed on porches and driveways in off-campus neighborhoods on Sunday. The fliers were placed ahead of the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New...
Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
bridgemi.com
Dana Nessel sues former west Michigan company over PFAS, other pollution
Attorney General Dana Nessel sued FKI Hardware to remove PFAS and other chemicals from soil and groundwater at 9 sites. Regulators repeatedly reached out to FKI, but the company has refused to cooperate, the suit said. The company was formerly known as the Keeler Brass Company, founded in west Michigan...
Ann Arbor, Novi make Fortune's Top 10 Best Places to Live for Families
Two cities in Southeast Michigan earned top rankings for being the best towns to raise children and care for aging parents in Fortune’s Best Places to Live for Families in 2022, the publication released on Wednesday.
bridgemi.com
Michigan to invest $560M on scholarships to ease college affordability crisis
New scholarships would offer up to $5,500 for students at Michigan’s public universities. 3 of 4 Michigan families would be eligible for the money. State will spend over $560 million annually on program when fully implemented. Michigan lawmakers approved a sweeping college scholarship program Wednesday that represents the biggest...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
2 vying for new Michigan House seat from Ann Arbor to Plymouth
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two candidates are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a new Michigan House seat stretching from downtown Ann Arbor to South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth. Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, faces Wayne County Republican Richard Sharland of Plymouth Township in the 23rd District race.
bridgemi.com
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
Two Republican lawmakers want to require septic inspections when homes are sold. Lack of statewide regulations leaves local governments in charge of septic pollution fixes. On Higgins Lake, a dispute over septic pollution is fueling efforts to oust local officials. After earlier efforts failed to address septic pollution in Michigan,...
Whitmer announces student loan relief will not be treated as taxable income
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income in Michigan.
bridgemi.com
Michigan approves $846 million in aggressive bid to attract new business
LANSING — Michigan is intensifying efforts to bring more large-scale development to the state, voting Wednesday to add hundreds of millions of dollars to a fund that would sweeten how much it can offer “transformative” businesses in incentives. A bipartisan vote in the Michigan Legislature boosted the...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
See SAT scores for every Michigan school district
A cluster of school districts in metro Detroit have some of the highest average SAT scores in Michigan, although there are strong districts sprinkled throughout the state. Michigan has released its 2021-22 SAT scores for schools and districts – including overall scores, math scores and the evidence-based reading and writing scores. The average score in Michigan was 959.9, with 28.1% of students meeting all college readiness benchmarks.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
