Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
suntimesnews.com
Chain reaction crash on Highway 32 injures two persons
JEFFERSON CITY — Two persons were hurt in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22-year-old Grant D. Roberts of Farmington suffered moderate injuries and 22-year-old Nicole R. Schwent of Desloge had minor injuries. Roberts was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by a St. Francois County ambulance. Schwent was transported by a private vehicle.
suntimesnews.com
Voters urged to learn more about their judges before they vote
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee today provided Missouri voters with their performance findings for 54 nonpartisan judges who will be up for retention in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. All Missouri voters will have at least four appellate judges appear in retention elections on their ballot this November.
suntimesnews.com
Perry County Commission to appoint interim sheriff
PERRVILLE — The Perry County Commission and administration office are currently reviewing the processes and procedures to be followed to fill the sheriff seat that will be vacated at the end of the month by Gary Schaaf. Schaaf’s resignation is effective at 11:59 pm, September 30. His current term...
suntimesnews.com
Treasurer Fitzpatrick announces unclaimed property auction ￼
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.—Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suntimesnews.com
Introduction to Atlatl
PERRYVILLE – Older than the bow and arrow, the atlatl was the first weapons system known on planet Earth. Join us for an introductory look at the history, use and science behind this amazing tool. Then give it a try to see if you have what it takes to hunt a mastodon in prehistoric Missouri.
suntimesnews.com
Popeye Pedalers Ride for a Cure
CHESTER – The Popeye Pedalers, a Memorial Hospital Pedal the Cause team, strapped on their helmets, saddled their bikes and hit the course to find a cure recently. Memorial Hospital’s 11-member team, joined 3,074 other riders and spinners on their “cancer curing” bikes at the St. Louis Pedal the Cause event on September 24th.
suntimesnews.com
Honey bees make winter preparations
SMITHVILLE, Mo. – Did you know there are no male honey bees (drones) in a hive during the winter?. Beekeepers watch their colonies in late summer as the honey bees make their first step to prepare for winter. That first step involves removing the drones. Don’t worry, the queen will make new drones in the spring.
suntimesnews.com
Joint project creates new handicapped parking spaces downtown
STE. GENEVIEVE – In a joint effort Ste. Genevieve County and City have installed handicap and van accessible parking places at the “Isle of Flags” in downtown Ste. Genevieve. Gary Roth and the city street crew painted the spaces. Scott Schmeider installed the county -supplied signage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
suntimesnews.com
Benjamin Kirn named St. Vincent Elks Student of the Month
PERRYVILLE – The St. Vincent High School Elks Student of the Month Award goes to Benjamin Kirn for the month of September. Ben is president of the St. Vincent High School Band, vice president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and treasurer of the senior class. He is also a National Honor Society member and a track and field athlete. Ben has many hours of service in vacation Bible school, Operation Overhaul, parish picnics and fish fries and as an altar server.
suntimesnews.com
Buchheit holds its 5th annual Handshakes for Heroes before Patriot Day.
PERRYVILLE – Handshakes for Heroes is a way for Buchheit to honor and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Perry County Ambulance Director, Jenni France, and paramedics, Brandon Hinkle, Amanda Rellergert, and Dalton Abernathy (left to right), accept a gift basket presented by Buchheit of Perryville Manager Lisa Hille (center).
suntimesnews.com
PHS Homecoming Court announced
PERRYVILLE – The 2022 Perryville High School Homecoming Court includes (from left) junior representatives Macy Rayburn, child of Chris and Jaymie Michael, and Rilaynd Graham, child of Eric and Brandie Morgan, and Andrew and Cheyenne Graham; freshmen representatives Reese Behrle, child of Shannon and Garrett Berhrle, and Waylon Huber, child of Tim and Amanda Huber; senior candidates Kennadie Schamburg, child of Tim and Jessica Schamburg, and Devon Seabaugh, child of Sarah Seabaugh and Derryl Fischer; senior candidates Alyssa King, child of Donnie and Angela King, and Ben Hotop, child of Jamey and Jennifer Hotop; senior candidates Tegan Bishop, child of April Watts and Jacob Bishop, and Davin Wheeler, child of Jason Wheeler and Kim Griffin; and sophomores Jewel Riney, child of Kasey and Benn Duvall, and Nathan Pecaut, and Devin Clifton, child of Jamie Clifton.
suntimesnews.com
SIU workshop to address economic prospects beyond coal
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Representatives from federal agencies, along with state officials, will visit Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Thursday to announce a program and hold a free, daylong workshop, both aimed at finding economic opportunity amidst the decline of coal-related industries in the region. The Interagency Working Group (IWG)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
suntimesnews.com
Project Pioneer to hold first meeting for 2023
STE. GENEVIEVE – The first Project Pioneer meeting with the Le Clere and Wehner families, who were named the honored families for 2023 at opening ceremonies of the recent Jour de Fete, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center, 360 Market St.
Comments / 0