This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Frat hazing University of Missouri student in court today
A hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning in the case of an alleged hazing incident at the University of Missouri.
Shocked, sad, angry, upset: Catholic school leaders react to school closures
This week, the St. Louis Archdiocese announced that two Catholic high schools, St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain, are closing as part of their “All Things New” strategic plan.
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards could lose her license
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local doctor could lose her license because she is now facing discipline for doling out medical marijuana. Dr. Zinia Thomas is also facing criminal charges. We’ve met Dr. Thomas before. She’s a licensed psychiatrist in Missouri who runs several local businesses. But she also took...
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Popeye Pedalers Ride for a Cure
CHESTER – The Popeye Pedalers, a Memorial Hospital Pedal the Cause team, strapped on their helmets, saddled their bikes and hit the course to find a cure recently. Memorial Hospital’s 11-member team, joined 3,074 other riders and spinners on their “cancer curing” bikes at the St. Louis Pedal the Cause event on September 24th.
Benjamin Kirn named St. Vincent Elks Student of the Month
PERRYVILLE – The St. Vincent High School Elks Student of the Month Award goes to Benjamin Kirn for the month of September. Ben is president of the St. Vincent High School Band, vice president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and treasurer of the senior class. He is also a National Honor Society member and a track and field athlete. Ben has many hours of service in vacation Bible school, Operation Overhaul, parish picnics and fish fries and as an altar server.
Horse Dies During Polo Match Fundraiser for St. Louis Kids
The horse collapsed during a polo game hosted by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Buchheit holds its 5th annual Handshakes for Heroes before Patriot Day.
PERRYVILLE – Handshakes for Heroes is a way for Buchheit to honor and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Perry County Ambulance Director, Jenni France, and paramedics, Brandon Hinkle, Amanda Rellergert, and Dalton Abernathy (left to right), accept a gift basket presented by Buchheit of Perryville Manager Lisa Hille (center).
Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building
The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
Job Future’s In Madison County
(Fredericktown) Employment opportunities are expected to take off soon in the city of Fredericktown and Madison County. Regional Radio got a chance to speak to Fredericktown’s first-year Mayor Travis Parker. He likes what he’s hearing when it comes to jobs. Mayor Parker says there’s a chance even more...
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: The home of St. Louis's most famous families comes with a secret room
Former Mehlville School District substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail. A former substitute teacher in the Mehlville School District who was accused of raping a student and threatening her was found dead inside a St. Louis County Justice Center cell, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed.
Perry County Commission to appoint interim sheriff
PERRVILLE — The Perry County Commission and administration office are currently reviewing the processes and procedures to be followed to fill the sheriff seat that will be vacated at the end of the month by Gary Schaaf. Schaaf’s resignation is effective at 11:59 pm, September 30. His current term...
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City, school says
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the school announced Tuesday evening. The school, which is located on S. Grand, said it was told of the decision by the...
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
