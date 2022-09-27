PERRYVILLE – The St. Vincent High School Elks Student of the Month Award goes to Benjamin Kirn for the month of September. Ben is president of the St. Vincent High School Band, vice president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and treasurer of the senior class. He is also a National Honor Society member and a track and field athlete. Ben has many hours of service in vacation Bible school, Operation Overhaul, parish picnics and fish fries and as an altar server.

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO