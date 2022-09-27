ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Ste. Genevieve County, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
Ste. Genevieve, MO
Missouri Health
suntimesnews.com

Popeye Pedalers Ride for a Cure

CHESTER – The Popeye Pedalers, a Memorial Hospital Pedal the Cause team, strapped on their helmets, saddled their bikes and hit the course to find a cure recently. Memorial Hospital’s 11-member team, joined 3,074 other riders and spinners on their “cancer curing” bikes at the St. Louis Pedal the Cause event on September 24th.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Benjamin Kirn named St. Vincent Elks Student of the Month

PERRYVILLE – The St. Vincent High School Elks Student of the Month Award goes to Benjamin Kirn for the month of September. Ben is president of the St. Vincent High School Band, vice president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and treasurer of the senior class. He is also a National Honor Society member and a track and field athlete. Ben has many hours of service in vacation Bible school, Operation Overhaul, parish picnics and fish fries and as an altar server.
PERRYVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
FORT MYERS, FL
suntimesnews.com

Buchheit holds its 5th annual Handshakes for Heroes before Patriot Day.

PERRYVILLE – Handshakes for Heroes is a way for Buchheit to honor and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Perry County Ambulance Director, Jenni France, and paramedics, Brandon Hinkle, Amanda Rellergert, and Dalton Abernathy (left to right), accept a gift basket presented by Buchheit of Perryville Manager Lisa Hille (center).
PERRYVILLE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building

The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Job Future’s In Madison County

(Fredericktown) Employment opportunities are expected to take off soon in the city of Fredericktown and Madison County. Regional Radio got a chance to speak to Fredericktown’s first-year Mayor Travis Parker. He likes what he’s hearing when it comes to jobs. Mayor Parker says there’s a chance even more...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Perry County Commission to appoint interim sheriff

PERRVILLE — The Perry County Commission and administration office are currently reviewing the processes and procedures to be followed to fill the sheriff seat that will be vacated at the end of the month by Gary Schaaf. Schaaf’s resignation is effective at 11:59 pm, September 30. His current term...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

