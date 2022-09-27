Read full article on original website
towntalkradio.com
The Cubs Football Ready For The Mules
The 4-0 Brownfield Cubs football squad returned home last Friday night being 5-0 after their huge win over 4-0 (now 4-1) Littlefield 28-14. In a classic 3A matchup where the game-winning points came in the fourth quarter, Brownfield has found themselves successful and certainly making noise here on the South Plains and Coach Flores receiving the Dave Campbells Texas Football Class 3A Coach of the Week. Folks… that’s what some would call success.
