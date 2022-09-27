The Trojans improved to 5-0 at 3A, downing the visiting Loggers by stopping the run game and asserting themselves When 2A Kennedy made the move up a classification to compete in 3A football, it opened up a whole new world of opponents for the perennial title contenders. After five games in the new classification there is yet to be an opponent Kennedy has not handled. The week five contest against Scio was no different. The Trojans dominated the Loggers at the line of scrimmage, stopping the visiting teams run game and asserting their own to win 47-8. Kennedy's win streak...

