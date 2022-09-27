Read full article on original website
Related
On the Idea of Time in Physics
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER VIII. ON THE...
hackernoon.com
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 24
Study the upper line closely, and notice particularly that the nine exercises at the right are the enlarged form of an inverted figure six. The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here . Lesson 24.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Lost Fragment Of A Dead Sea Scroll Was Just Discovered — In A Montana Living Room
The tiny papyrus fragment is 2,700 years old and is one of just three so far discovered from the First Temple Period. A lost fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls has been found in an unlikely place — Montana. For almost 60 years, it hung in the home of an American woman who’d acquired the treasure during a trip to Israel.
hackernoon.com
Random Reminiscences of Men and Events: Chapter IV - CHARACTER THE ESSENTIAL THING
In speaking of the real beginning of the Standard Oil Company, it should be remembered that it was not so much the consolidation of the firms in which we had a personal interest, but the coming together of the men who had the combined brain power to do the work, which was the actual starting-point.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
Armored worm reveals the ancestry of three major animal groups
An international team of scientists, including from the Universities of Bristol and Oxford, and the Natural History Museum, have discovered that a well-preserved, fossilized worm dating from 518 million years ago resembles the ancestor of three major groups of living animals. Measuring half-an-inch long, the fossil worm—named Wufengella and unearthed...
hackernoon.com
On The Principles of Political Economy, and Taxation: Chapter XXII
"Such parts only of the produce of land," says Adam Smith, "can commonly be brought to market, of which the ordinary price is sufficient to replace the stock which must be employed in bringing them thither, together with its ordinary profits. If the ordinary price is more than this, the surplus part of it will naturally go to the rent of land. If it is not more, though the commodity can be brought to market, it can afford no rent to the landlord. Whether the price is, or is not more, depends upon the demand."
hackernoon.com
How to Write on an Image in Python
There are a lot of Libraries in Python to write text on an image. But In this tutorial, we will learn about PIL, one of the most accessible libraries for writing on images. PIL is a free Python, open-source library that can be used to process images. In this tutorial, we will learn how to:
The CIA Just Invested in Woolly Mammoth Resurrection Technology
As a rapidly advancing climate emergency turns the planet ever hotter, the Dallas-based biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences has a vision: “To see the Woolly Mammoth thunder upon the tundra once again.” Founders George Church and Ben Lamm have already racked up an impressive list of high-profile funders and investors, including Peter Thiel, Tony Robbins, Paris Hilton, Winklevoss Capital — and, according to the public portfolio its venture capital arm released this month, the CIA.
RELATED PEOPLE
Relative of Marshallton Founder Had Gift from Benjamin Franklin in His Attic
Humphry Marshall’s relatives Franklin Marshall, left, and James Marshall.Image via Robert Williams, Daily Local News. James Marshall, a relative of Humphry Marshall—the namesake of Marshallton—had a gift that was given to the scientist by Benjamin Franklin nearly 200 years ago in his attic, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
Fish fossil catch from China includes oldest teeth ever
NEW YORK — (AP) — A big catch of fish fossils in southern China includes the oldest teeth ever found — and may help scientists learn how our aquatic ancestors got their bite. The finds offer new clues about a key period of evolution that’s been hard...
hackernoon.com
Ionizing Radiation
Chemicals can interfere with the process of replication by offering alternate pathways with which the cellular machinery is not prepared to cope. In general, however, it is only those cells in direct contact with the chemicals that are so affected, such as the skin, the intestinal linings, the lungs, and the liver (which is active in altering and getting rid of foreign chemicals). These may undergo somatic mutations, and an increased incidence of cancer in those tissues is among the drastic results of exposure to certain chemicals. Such chemicals are not, however, likely to come in contact with the gonads where the sex cells are produced. While individual persons may be threatened by the manner in which the environment is being permeated with novel chemicals, the next generation is not affected in advance.
Comments / 0