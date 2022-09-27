ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Comments / 0

TechCrunch

All the nifty iOS 16 features you want to know about

One of the most debated iOS 16 features that appeared in one of the betas: the battery indicator. You can bring back a percentage indicator from Settings > Battery. Or, if you hate the feature, you can turn it off from there as well. While there’s no official name for...
Android Police

Google Chrome 106 is here: Everything that's new

Google continues its rapid release cycle with Chrome version 106, which has just launched in stable as the company has announced. Given the incredibly fast four-week release cycle, the company doesn’t always add too many new things to its browser, though, so we will walk you through all the small changes you might be hard-pressed to make out in the new version.
The Verge

Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?

I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
BGR.com

How to clear cache on Android

Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
CNET

Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
9to5Mac

iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how

IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
The Verge

How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16

Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
CNET

iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features

For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
TechRadar

Google Chrome ad blockers live on after API changes postponed

Google Chrome extensions are set to see another year of support for enterprise use following the company’s decision to postpone their deletion from the Chrome Web Store until January 2024. The announcement (opens in new tab) on the Google Chrome Developers blog offers a stay of execution for sweeping...
TechSpot

Cloudflare launches invisible, privacy-focused Captcha to take on Google

What just happened? For all the advancements the internet and technology in general have made, there are still times when accessing a website requires you to decide if a set of traffic lights are placed inside one box or two. Captchas such as that example remain a pain, but Cloudflare has released a version that does away with these irritating tests.
techunwrapped.com

I’ve used Android apps on Windows 11, and it’s the most useless thing Microsoft has ever done

The first thing to keep in mind is that, in order to use this function, you need to have relatively powerful hardware, such as an eighth-generation Intel Core i3 processor or higher, as well as 8 GB of RAM. Also our PC must be compatible with the Hyper-V virtualization and we have to activate this both in Windows and in the UEFI of the PC. In addition, we are not going to have the Play Store as on the mobile, nor the Google Play Services that most apps need to work, but it will be Amazon who will provide us with this service with its store amazon-appstore.
