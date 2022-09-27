Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
All the nifty iOS 16 features you want to know about
One of the most debated iOS 16 features that appeared in one of the betas: the battery indicator. You can bring back a percentage indicator from Settings > Battery. Or, if you hate the feature, you can turn it off from there as well. While there’s no official name for...
TechCrunch
Google’s upcoming Maps feature will let you check out the ‘vibe’ of a neighborhood
Chris Phillips, the VP and GM of Geo at Google, told reporters during a briefing that the feature determines the vibe of a neighborhood by combining AI with local content from Maps users who add more than 20 million contributions to the map each day, including reviews, photos and videos.
Google Chrome 106 is here: Everything that's new
Google continues its rapid release cycle with Chrome version 106, which has just launched in stable as the company has announced. Given the incredibly fast four-week release cycle, the company doesn’t always add too many new things to its browser, though, so we will walk you through all the small changes you might be hard-pressed to make out in the new version.
17 New iOS Features You Should Set Up Right Now, And I Mean Right NOW
FINALLY we can see our battery percentage!
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?
I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
ZDNet
iOS 16 has a hidden Photoshop-like feature. Where to find it and how to use it (and why you're going to love it)
Apple released iOS 16, and with it, a bevy of new features have made their way to your iPhone. New features such as a completely redesigned lock screen, the ability to delete or edit errant iMessages, and plenty more. While those features are cool, there's another one that I can't quit using.
How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
CNET
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple’s new iOS 16 update slammed for ‘ruining battery life’ – how to avoid the problem
APPLE's iOS 16 went live for the masses today and fans have been quick to note the drag new software has on their iPhone's battery. iOS 16 comes with loads of exciting new features but they can't be enjoyed on a phone with no battery. iPhone users who installed iOS...
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
The Verge
How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16
Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
iOS 16 Lock Screen: How to customize iPhone with widgets, fonts, photos
The headlining new feature with iOS 16 is the ability to make custom Lock Screens. From widgets, fonts, photos, new wallpapers, and more, follow along for a hands-on look at how to create a custom iOS 16 Lock Screen on iPhone. The major new software release for iPhone is here...
CNET
iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features
For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
TechRadar
Google Chrome ad blockers live on after API changes postponed
Google Chrome extensions are set to see another year of support for enterprise use following the company’s decision to postpone their deletion from the Chrome Web Store until January 2024. The announcement (opens in new tab) on the Google Chrome Developers blog offers a stay of execution for sweeping...
TechSpot
Cloudflare launches invisible, privacy-focused Captcha to take on Google
What just happened? For all the advancements the internet and technology in general have made, there are still times when accessing a website requires you to decide if a set of traffic lights are placed inside one box or two. Captchas such as that example remain a pain, but Cloudflare has released a version that does away with these irritating tests.
techunwrapped.com
I’ve used Android apps on Windows 11, and it’s the most useless thing Microsoft has ever done
The first thing to keep in mind is that, in order to use this function, you need to have relatively powerful hardware, such as an eighth-generation Intel Core i3 processor or higher, as well as 8 GB of RAM. Also our PC must be compatible with the Hyper-V virtualization and we have to activate this both in Windows and in the UEFI of the PC. In addition, we are not going to have the Play Store as on the mobile, nor the Google Play Services that most apps need to work, but it will be Amazon who will provide us with this service with its store amazon-appstore.
TechCrunch
timeOS is a Chrome extension that puts your meeting details in one place
The timeOS extension works in a simple way. After installing it, the extension will ask you to log in with your Google account to sync your calendar. Once the sync is complete, it will show your next meeting on the new tab page. You can quickly join the meeting from...
Creating a Discord Bot That Automates Secret Messages With Node.js
The hackathon ends soon, and we are giving away over $1K in prizes! Join us in building a cool project and winning any of the following prizes. 🏆. Courier Hacks 1st Place: Top submission for use for notifications and demonstration of proper app-to-user notifications with the Courier API will receive $1000 via Zelle or PayPal.
ZDNet
How to lock active incognito tabs on Android Chrome for more privacy
Incognito mode is a great way to use the Chrome browser on Android without leaving any breadcrumbs behind for sites and services to track you. I use it regularly, and it rarely fails me. However, one thing that has always bothered me about the incognito mode is that if I...
You'll be able to turn Windows 11 into Windows XP using this app
Stardock just announced WindowBlinds 11, an app that allows you to customize the look of Windows 11 and Windows 10.
Comments / 0