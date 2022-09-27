Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
disneydining.com
Disney Resort Experiences Flooding from Hurricane Ian
Central Florida has been pummeled with rain over the last 24 hours. Hurricane Ian blew into the area with powerful winds and unrelenting rains. Approximately 10 inches of rain poured on the Orlando area since the storm arrived. The storm is currently on Florida’s East Coast, with rain bands still affecting much of the state. The hurricane is expected to move out to sea by Friday.
disneydining.com
Disney Rumored to Remain Closed Through Friday
On Tuesday we reported that Walt Disney World would be closing on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. While the storm is quickly moving east of Orlando, rain bands continue to batter down. It has now been discovered from a thread on Reddit that Disney may remain closed through at least Friday September 30, 2022 and that Saturday will see a delayed opening. This reportedly comes from a Cast Member memo. Disney has not yet confirmed the closure.
disneydining.com
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
disneydining.com
Hurricane Ian Takes Aim At Carolinas — Disney Beach Resort Shuts Down
Hurricane Ian has made its way through the state of Florida — leaving a massive trail of destruction in its wake — and is now making its way through Georgia and the Carolinas. While Hurricane Ian absolutely destroyed so much of Florida’s west coast, central Florida — where Walt Disney World Resort is located — saw only minor damage and some flooding. Disney World is open once again, but now another popular Disney Resort is being forced to close and telling Guests that are there to shelter in place.
disneydining.com
Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath
When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
disneydining.com
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
disneydining.com
Another Theme Park Is Reopening After Hurricane, But ONLY For Select Guests
Hurricane Ian has made its way through the state of Florida, and a lot of damage has been done. Strong winds and rain have caused massive flooding, homes have been destroyed and bridges have been taken out. Thankfully, the damage is not as extensive as hurricanes of the past have left in their wake, but it will still be a while before all the damage is fixed.
disneydining.com
Disney Vacation Club Members Complain About Being Kicked Out of Hotel During Hurricane
If you have been watching the news, then you know that Hurricane Ian is currently pounding the state of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, complete with massive storm surges, flash flooding, and sustained winds of more than 100 miles an hour. Hurricane Ian is traveling over the Sunshine State, and all theme parks in Central Florida — including Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, and Disney World — have been shut down for the next couple of days. The Orlando International airport is also closed down until the morning of September 30 and will be open for emergencies only.
disneydining.com
Popular Universal Coaster Flooded, Second Ride Building Damaged Due to Hurricane Ian
After days of heavy winds and rain, Hurricane Ian is finally making its way out of Florida. Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have announced that they will begin phased reopenings of their theme parks — although Universal’s will be only for Resort hotel Guests — on September 30. Now, during these phased reopenings, not all experiences will be available and, at Universal, that is because some of its attractions sustained some serious damage thanks to Hurricane Ian.
disneydining.com
Orlando International Airport Remains Closed Today, Uncertain Tomorrow
Many Guests who have been stuck at Walt Disney World during Hurricane Ian have been stranded desperately trying to get back home. We recently reported that Orlando International Airport (MCO), which is the 7th busiest Airport in the country, would be closed to all but emergency flights Wednesday September 28, 2022. The airport recently announced that the closure would extend through Thursday September 29, 2022. All flights for today have been canceled.
disneydining.com
Disney Releases Theme Park Hours For Phased Reopening After Hurricane
Over the past few days, Hurricane Ian has been wreaking havoc across the state of Florida. There has been flash flooding, 1oo mile an hour winds, and a fair amount of damage. Before the hurricane hit Central Florida, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort announced that they would all be closed on September 28 and September 29, with scheduled reopenings on September 30.
disneydining.com
Orlando International Airport Will Reopen
On Tuesday, Orlando International Airport (MCO) announced that it would be closed for all but emergency flights Wednesday, September 28, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian that rocked Western and Central Florida. The closure was extended through Thursday, September 29, 2022, because of dangerous flooding on the roads surrounding the airport. At the time of that announcement, they were unsure whether flights would resume Friday September 30, 2022, or not. They stated it would depend on when maintenance workers could safely get to the airport to assess the damage and the extent of any damage to the building or runways.
disneydining.com
disneydining.com
Disney Characters Bring Magic to Stranded Hotel Guests
On September 28, Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. There were strong winds, flash flooding, and power outages across the area — including at the Walt Disney World Resort. While some Guests had managed to get out of town before the storm hit, other Guests decided to stay and ride out the storm, while others found themselves stranded at the Most Magical Place on Earth because all Orlando airports were closed.
