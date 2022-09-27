Read full article on original website
Related
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
News-Medical.net
Activating digital resilience needs to be undertaken as a “collective endeavor”: study
Helping children become more 'digitally resilient' needs to be a collective effort if they are to learn how to "thrive online", according to new research led by the University of East Anglia. Digital resilience is the capability to learn how to recognize, manage and recover from online risks - such...
hackernoon.com
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 24
Study the upper line closely, and notice particularly that the nine exercises at the right are the enlarged form of an inverted figure six. The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here . Lesson 24.
Louis Pasteur’s discoveries revolutionized medicine and continue to save millions of lives
By Rodney E. Rohde, Texas State University Some of the greatest scientific discoveries haven’t resulted in Nobel Prizes. Louis Pasteur, who lived from 1822 to 1895, is arguably the world’s best-known microbiologist. He is widely credited for the germ theory of disease and for inventing the process of pasteurization – which is named after him […] The post Louis Pasteur’s discoveries revolutionized medicine and continue to save millions of lives appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Scientists find fresh evidence of liquid water on Mars, in major breakthrough in search for life
There is liquid water under Mars, fresh evidence has suggested.The finding is a major breakthrough in the hunt for proof that Mars is more wet than it appears – and with it the search for alien life on the planet.Scientists say that the new findings represent the first time that evidence of water under the Martian surface has been found using data that did not come from radar. As such, it offers a further suggestion that the red planet could be habitable.Scientists cautioned that the finding “does not necessarily mean that life exists on Mars”. But it does suggest that...
Free Market: The History of an Idea by Jacob Soll review
Strange things are afoot in the world of economic policy these days. Liz Truss is, by her own account, Margaret Thatcher’s biggest admirer and a fanatical devotee of economic liberalisation. Yet the first act of the new prime minister was to announce the largest government intervention in UK history: a price cap for retail energy markets expected to cost the Treasury more than the entire NHS budget.
Building for Inclusivity: Deconstructing Metaverse Barriers
Today, I bought myself a striped red fox suit for my Metaverse avatar. Before we get to the why of this equation, let me just tell you that the experience was not easy. And this is despite the fact that I’m not a complete beginner to DeFi – I’ve got a MetaMask wallet, I’ve got an OpenSea account, I’ve got ETH and I know to avoid high gas fees at peak times.
UV Cavalier Daily
World of CGI influencing raises important ethical questions
In a largely digital era, through the power of influencers online, brands promote themselves on social media and advertise their products — often via perfect people with perfect bodies and perfect lives. As technology and advertising techniques develop in parallel, so does the strangeness in influencer promotion — now, advertisers are ushering in the era of the CGI influencer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Creating Sustainable Transformation
Creating change that your team will want to embrace is a big undertaking yet also very doable with support, planning and constant communication.
hackernoon.com
On The Principles of Political Economy, and Taxation: Chapter XXII
"Such parts only of the produce of land," says Adam Smith, "can commonly be brought to market, of which the ordinary price is sufficient to replace the stock which must be employed in bringing them thither, together with its ordinary profits. If the ordinary price is more than this, the surplus part of it will naturally go to the rent of land. If it is not more, though the commodity can be brought to market, it can afford no rent to the landlord. Whether the price is, or is not more, depends upon the demand."
How confronting a $20 million mistake made me a better leader
College students on Reddit gamed Owler's crowdsourcing system and got paid more than $200,000. Strong leaders are willing to adapt. You may start with a singular vision of your company’s future only to find that vision upended by an unexpected challenge. When my company, Owler, was just getting off...
Is AI Making the Creative Class Obsolete?
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
What Marketing Can Learn From Social and Cultural Psychology
Historically, marketing has borrowed insights from behavioral economics and the science of human decision-making. Insights from social psychology—especially around implicit social communication—provide applicable lessons for modern marketing. Similarly, marketing psychology can glean strong insights from cultural psychology, especially when expanding into international markets. Driven by insights from behavioral...
hackernoon.com
Ionizing Radiation
Chemicals can interfere with the process of replication by offering alternate pathways with which the cellular machinery is not prepared to cope. In general, however, it is only those cells in direct contact with the chemicals that are so affected, such as the skin, the intestinal linings, the lungs, and the liver (which is active in altering and getting rid of foreign chemicals). These may undergo somatic mutations, and an increased incidence of cancer in those tissues is among the drastic results of exposure to certain chemicals. Such chemicals are not, however, likely to come in contact with the gonads where the sex cells are produced. While individual persons may be threatened by the manner in which the environment is being permeated with novel chemicals, the next generation is not affected in advance.
Comments / 0