Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida's west coast
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida's west coast.
In Minnesota, abortion key to Keith Ellison's 2nd term hopes
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — https://apnews.com/article/congress-keith-ellison-minnesota-religion-449d620f2f43205125690132ed723cef">Keith Ellison gave up a safe seat in Congress to run for Minnesota attorney general, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Now locked in a tough reelection fight, he's arguing that he's been far less of a partisan warrior than his critics claim.
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
