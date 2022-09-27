Read full article on original website
Walmart Dives Into Metaverse With Launches in Roblox
Retail giant Walmart (WMT) is allowing consumers to experience the metaverse through the launch of two new experiences in gaming platform Roblox. The move comes after Walmart filed seven trademarks at the end of December that signaled its plans to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Walmart has...
Building for Inclusivity: Deconstructing Metaverse Barriers
Today, I bought myself a striped red fox suit for my Metaverse avatar. Before we get to the why of this equation, let me just tell you that the experience was not easy. And this is despite the fact that I’m not a complete beginner to DeFi – I’ve got a MetaMask wallet, I’ve got an OpenSea account, I’ve got ETH and I know to avoid high gas fees at peak times.
The Real-World Tech That Smooths Payments in the Metaverse
The Real-World Tech That Smooths Payments in the Metaverse. The new eCommerce landscape is complex and ever evolving: Businesses seeking to provide their customers with new virtual spaces like gaming environments have to adapt their payments management strategies to new technical and user experience challenges. “Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond,” a PYMNTS and Citi collaboration, examines the challenges facing growing global businesses as the age of the metaverse dawns.
Ethanim Network Formally Entered the Metaverse AR Field, Redefining People, Space and Applications
On September 28, Ethanim Network's new official website was officially launched with the core theme of metaverse AR applications, presenting Ethanim Network's ambition to redefine people, space and applications through the underlying blockchain technology. As a comprehensive solution for metaverse from the decentralized bottom layer to the XR application performance layer, Ethanim Network will build a rich and prosperous, open and free, compatible and interoperable metaverse ecology, become the infrastructure and entrance of metaverse, and let Web3.0 and metaverse AR achieve further integration.
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $15,306 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $15,306, which is 6.52x the current floor price of 1.76 Ethereum ETH/USD ($15,306 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
With Decentralization Becoming A Major Condition In Crypto, Where Do Today's Exchanges Stand?
In the world of cryptocurrencies, it seems that centralized exchanges are a dime a dozen. Many of these initiatives seem to follow a cookie-cutter approach which has resulted in a sea of ‘different’ exchanges that suffer from the same hurdles in UI, UX, customer service, and onboarding. However,...
Accessible Guide Shows You Are Indeed Capable of Understanding Crypto
Cryptocurrency has been one of the most hotly debated topics of the modern era. Although a digital currency, to be an alternative form of payment created using encryption algorithms sounds brilliant in theory, in practice examples such as bitcoin, NFTs and other currencies have proved volatile, susceptible to manipulation and suffer from a lack of scalability. These flaws, combined with the crypto’s complexity and fact that it has only been around for the last decade, have made it a hard sell for the wider population.
Crypto startup to save iconic fiat money sculpture with 1M euros in funding
The paths of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry have intersected again, with a crypto startup coming to save the iconic “Euro-Skulptur” monument in Frankfurt. Frankfurt-based crypto startup Caiz Development will provide 1 million euros, or about $961,000, in funding over the next five years to rescue the...
How Metaverse is Unlocking New Mixed Reality Experiences Throughout a Wide Range of Industries
The vast potential of mixed reality technology can bring countless benefits to different sectors across the world. Dmytro is the founder of Solvid and Pridicto. Featured in Hackernoon, TechRadar and Entreprepreneur. About @dmytro-spilka. Although the far-reaching technological revolution offered by the metaverse is still many years away from being fully...
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
Is Ethereum or Solana a Better Buy Right Now?
Solana appears to be innovating at a faster pace than Ethereum, which is leading to market share gains in areas such as NFTs.
Dubai Ramps Up Efforts to Become Global Metaverse Capital
As key players converge on Wednesday (Sep. 28) for the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is making a bid to claim the title of world metaverse capital at a time when the concept is gaining popularity across the globe. The two-day event will...
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Outrage as SEC Claims All Ethereum Transactions Happen in USA
As ETH dropped and the SEC loomed, the NFT community celebrated the first International NFT Day on Tuesday. The price of Ethereum was reeling this week after predictions that the merge would be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario largely played out. Over on Crypto Twitter,...
Walmart partners with Roblox to boost shopping activity via metaverse
Walmart is taking a bold leap into the metaverse after teasing customers since the start of the year. The shopping conglomerate has unveiled two different experiences for shoppers: Walmart Land and Walmart Universe of Play. Walmart’s offering leverages Roblox, a global virtual gaming platform, to make the service available to...
Cardano founder claims Ethereum community in for a ‘rough time’ following the Merge
Cardano founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson is among them, telling TechCrunch he didn’t expect Ethereum’s design of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to be “as rough as it is.”. Prior to the Merge, some crypto community members raised concerns about the PoS method, noting it felt more centralized than decentralized given that four major crypto entities control over half of all staked ETH.
The Post-Merge Ethereum, A Multifaceted Analysis
The new proof of stake consensus mechanism reportedly uses 99% less energy than its proof of work counterpart. There’s a possibility that ESG-focused institutions will turn their sights and wallets to the energyless alternative. The network is expected to drop from around 5% to less than 0.5% The effects this will have on the price could be tremendous, though. The long-term consequences of the event remain to be seen. In the short term, the green narrative might carry Ethereum to new heights.
EXCLUSIVE: Roofstock onChain Launches Real Estate NFT Marketplace Powered By Origin Protocol
Origin Protocol, a Web3 pioneer in NFTs and DeFi, has partnered with the online real estate investment platform Roofstock to bring blockchain innovation to the real estate industry. Origin’s technology will power Roofstock’s Web3 subsidiary Roofstock onChain (ROC) with a non-fungible token marketplace for tokenized real estate investments.
Exciting Developments in the Blockchain Industry 2022
The blockchain industry is always expanding, which has led to the emergence of new breakthroughs. Let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy advancements that have taken place in the blockchain world. Gabriel Mangalindan. Into tech, AI, startups and blockchain. About @gabrielmanga. Credibility. The blockchain industry is always...
