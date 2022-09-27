Read full article on original website
Zoning Board sets Oct. 18 hearing on proposed Mass. Ave. development
UPDATED: The town Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) plans to meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, for a hearing about the future of 1025 Mass. Ave. It will be conducted by remote participation only. The link is here >> and the agenda is via this link >>. To view...
Redevelopment Board Monday: Housing trust, board rules
The Arlington Redevelopment Board is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in person in the Arlington Community Center, Main Hall, 27 Maple St. Sue and Jeff Thompson face trials, keep smiling. UPDATED Sept. 18: On July 19 it was one year since Jeff Thompson was diagnosed with ALS, and during that time his condition has worsened. But he and his wife, Sue, have learned some important lessons: Be prepared before the next thing happens so…
Traffic alert: Water-main work on Pleasant St. to begin Monday
Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) plans to begin the last phase of the rehabilitation of its Weston aqueduct supply main 3 starting the week of Oct. 3, with work projected to continue to March. This phase involves the installation of construction access pits on Swan Street, Swan Place and Pleasant...
Town allocates U.S. aid for 22 small businesses, nonprofits
$860k supports projects aimed at sustainable growth for Covid-affected industries; see list of amounts below. UPDATED Sept. 28: Twenty-two nonprofit organizations and small businesses in Arlington have been selected to receive a total of $860,900 in grants. The town's Transformative Growth Grants Program, funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)...
Friends of Library sponsor Tree Committee presentation
The Friends of Robbins Library presented a talk by Susan Stamps, a member of the Arlington Tree Committee, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the Community Room at Robbins Library. Stamps is also an attorney, a co-author of Arlington’s Tree Protection and Preservation Bylaw, and an Arlington Town Meeting...
Maxima celebrates quarter century Saturday
Maxima Gift Center, a fixture in Capitol Square since 1997, is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 1. Show your appreciation for this local institution. This business-news announcement provided by Marc Gurton of 13Forest Gallery was published Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Let the public know with a letter to...
Famed Italian tenor sings at AHS
Opera tenor Alberto Profeta, known as the “Pavarotti of Sicily," will project his voice at the new Arlington High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Sabato “Tino” D'Agostino, AHS director of band and orchestra, told YourArlington: “I was able to catch Maestro Profeta for this concert because I have known him for a while and I have also played with him (we just played in Chicago with him). He is an amazing singer.”
