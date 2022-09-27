Opera tenor Alberto Profeta, known as the “Pavarotti of Sicily," will project his voice at the new Arlington High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Sabato “Tino” D'Agostino, AHS director of band and orchestra, told YourArlington: “I was able to catch Maestro Profeta for this concert because I have known him for a while and I have also played with him (we just played in Chicago with him). He is an amazing singer.”

