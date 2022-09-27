ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
YourArlington

Redevelopment Board Monday: Housing trust, board rules

The Arlington Redevelopment Board is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in person in the Arlington Community Center, Main Hall, 27 Maple St. Sue and Jeff Thompson face trials, keep smiling. UPDATED Sept. 18: On July 19 it was one year since Jeff Thompson was diagnosed with ALS, and during that time his condition has worsened. But he and his wife, Sue, have learned some important lessons: Be prepared before the next thing happens so…
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

Traffic alert: Water-main work on Pleasant St. to begin Monday

Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) plans to begin the last phase of the rehabilitation of its Weston aqueduct supply main 3 starting the week of Oct. 3, with work projected to continue to March. This phase involves the installation of construction access pits on Swan Street, Swan Place and Pleasant...
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

Town allocates U.S. aid for 22 small businesses, nonprofits

$860k supports projects aimed at sustainable growth for Covid-affected industries; see list of amounts below. UPDATED Sept. 28: Twenty-two nonprofit organizations and small businesses in Arlington have been selected to receive a total of $860,900 in grants. The town's Transformative Growth Grants Program, funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)...
ARLINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middlesex County, MA
Crime & Safety
County
Middlesex County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
YourArlington

Friends of Library sponsor Tree Committee presentation

The Friends of Robbins Library presented a talk by Susan Stamps, a member of the Arlington Tree Committee, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the Community Room at Robbins Library. Stamps is also an attorney, a co-author of Arlington’s Tree Protection and Preservation Bylaw, and an Arlington Town Meeting...
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

Maxima celebrates quarter century Saturday

Maxima Gift Center, a fixture in Capitol Square since 1997, is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 1. Show your appreciation for this local institution. This business-news announcement provided by Marc Gurton of 13Forest Gallery was published Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Let the public know with a letter to...
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

Famed Italian tenor sings at AHS

Opera tenor Alberto Profeta, known as the “Pavarotti of Sicily," will project his voice at the new Arlington High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Sabato “Tino” D'Agostino, AHS director of band and orchestra, told YourArlington: “I was able to catch Maestro Profeta for this concert because I have known him for a while and I have also played with him (we just played in Chicago with him). He is an amazing singer.”
ARLINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy