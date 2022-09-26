ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famuathletics.com

Rattlers Look to Extend SWAC Winning Streak on the Road

FAMU (4-11) left the state of North Carolina with a clean sweep in victories over UNC Greensboro, Elon, and North Carolina A&T, two of which – UNCG and NCAT – captured straight-set decisions. The team is coming off a 3-0, SWAC-opening win at Bethune-Cookman; the decision captured FAMU's...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Brooke Lynn Watts Named SWAC Newcomer of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball has a student-athlete receive SWAC honors for the fourth consecutive week as Brooke Lynn Watts was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week. Watts was a significant contributor for the Rattlers in their sweep against Bethune-Cookman this past week of competition. She led the team with 15 total kills (five kills per set) during FAMU's 3-0 match win over the Wildcats.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Coach Bryan Houston Returns to FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Bryan Houston, the husband of Rochelle Houston (FAMU's Director of Tennis), returns to Florida A&M University after pursuing his career in film. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bryan decided to further educate himself by attending Alabama State University and obtaining a bachelor's degree in theater arts. At Alabama State University, Houston was an All-American football player and ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay). Being involved in sports aided in developing his passion for strength and conditioning.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

