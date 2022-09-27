ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Photo Emerges From The Myles Garrett Car Accident

Myles Garrett was hospitalized following a single-car accident Monday. Per WKYC's Ben Axelrod, Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett's Porsche overturned while driving down State Route 18. WKYC provided photos from the aftermath of the accident. Garrett's vehicle was...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Myles Garrett facing charge after rollover crash

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Browns star player Myles Garrett has been issued a traffic citation for failure to control Monday when he was involved in a one-vehicle rollover crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued the citation Thursday in Wadsworth Municipal Court. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem

The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys star Dak Prescott drops 3-word reply when asked about playing in Week 4 vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys remain undefeated in the Cooper Rush era after picking up a win against the Giants on Monday night. Despite that, fans are still eagerly awaiting the return of Dak Prescott as he recovers from hand surgery following the injury he sustained in Week 1. Prescott has made remarkable progress in his recuperation from the hand injury, and on Tuesday, reporters probed about whether or not he would be ready to return in Week 4 against the Commanders. Prescott kept it real and gave an honest three-word response, via Ralph Vacchiano.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Browns#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Nfl Draft#The Atlanta Falcons
Yardbarker

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
BEREA, OH
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett's Agent Releases Statement Following His Car Accident

Earlier: Myles Garrett's agent Nicole Lynn has released a statement on behalf of her client following his car crash Monday afternoon. Garrett was driving his 2021 Porsche when he crashed in Ohio earlier today. He and his female passenger were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Lynn said...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Yardbarker

Jason Peters immediately makes an impact for the Cowboys (Watch)

Though his NFL career will all but surely be remembered for his time playing left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-year-old Jason Peters isn’t quite ready to hang up his cleats and ride off to the sunset just because Howie Roseman and company secured a new starter by the name of Jordan Mailata. No, after trying his hand at right guard in Philly and then left tackle in Chicago as a replacement for Teven Jenkins, Peters played the market once more and found himself with a new home in Arlington with fellow Arkansas graduate Jerry Jones as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and surely want to break back into the win column. Here are our Steelers Week 4 predictions as they take on the Jets. The Jets failed to build...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle after crash

Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain and biceps strain in Monday’s accident, along with a cut on his right hand, and the crash report, via cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, indicates Garrett reported pain in the left side of his face. Both Garrett and the female passenger in his 2021 Porsche, Yiana Tjotjos, were discharged from an Akron hospital Monday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett involved in frightening car accident

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a serious car accident after he left the team’s practice facility on Monday. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said Garrett was driving with a female passenger in his 2021 Porsche at around 3 p.m. Monday when he went off the right side of the road. The car flipped several times before coming to rest. Garrett and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Shares Surprising Saints QB Update From London

The New Orleans Saints will participate in the first NFL regular-season game in the United Kingdom this year. They will be facing the Minnesota Vikings on October 2 at Northumberland Development Project, which houses Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Saints have been disappointing early in the season, with only one victory...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Matt Eberflus defends Lucas Patrick passing Teven Jenkins on Bears depth chart

Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick appears to have made a good impression on Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. Patrick, who started over Teven Jenkins at right guard in Chicago’s 23-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, has seen his playing time increase the last two games despite sharing a 50-50 split with Jenkins in Week 1.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy