KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College volleyball team lost to Trine University in four sets at home Wednesday night, 17-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21. Kalamazoo jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first set before leading by as many as 11 (14-3). Trine cut the deficit to six late (23-17) before Kalamazoo closed out the set with the 25-17 win.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO