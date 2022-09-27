Read full article on original website
Related
kzoo.edu
Volleyball Defeated by Trine
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College volleyball team lost to Trine University in four sets at home Wednesday night, 17-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21. Kalamazoo jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first set before leading by as many as 11 (14-3). Trine cut the deficit to six late (23-17) before Kalamazoo closed out the set with the 25-17 win.
kzoo.edu
Free Concert Targets Environmentalism
Kalamazoo College’s Department of Music is offering a free concert Thursday featuring a duo committed to environmental activism. Bruce Cain and David Asbury have collaborated for more than two decades on concerts of art songs for voice and guitar. Since 2011, the duo has been commissioning and performing new works in English and Spanish by composers from across the United States and beyond. At K, they will present a program titled Cantos Por La Vida, consisting of mostly new pieces for voice and guitar that are environmentally themed and written especially for them.
Comments / 0