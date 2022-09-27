ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

epicstream.com

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Does Iruma Ever Get Powers?

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun is an isekai and fantasy anime that follows Iruma Suzuki, a human boy sold to a demon. He was then enrolled in Babyls School for Demons wherein he became the headmaster, despite being a mortal. Will Iruma get powers in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun?
COMICS
105.5 The Fan

Doja Cat Accidentally Goes Live With Island Boys Member, He Loses It After She Laughs at Him

Doja Cat accidentally ended up on TikTok Live with one of the members of rap duo Island Boys and the video of the encounter has gone viral. On Monday (Sept. 26), video surfaced of Doja Cat talking with Island Boys member Flyysoulja on TikTok Live. However, in the clip of the conversation, the Planet Her rapper does not seem to be a willing participant and tries desperately to exit the session.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Greater Milwaukee Today

These beaches come with a bit of Hollywood history

What makes a perfect beach? Soft white sand? Spectacular views? Luxurious amenities? How about a Hollywood connection?. From remote, nearly-impossible-to-reach spots to the scenes of some of cinema’s most romantic moments, these beaches all impress on their own merits, but when you consider the addition of movie magic, they could be the perfect spot for your next beach getaway.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Isy Suttie review – charming comic on a wild childhood chase

When Isy Suttie was a girl in Matlock, Derbyshire, she always had “an urge to look for the jackpot in life … I never did anything by halves.” What do you do with that personality when you’re a middle-aged parent to two small children? That’s the subject of Suttie’s first touring show in six years – even if its focus gets fuzzy in the later stages. Whatever its gist, it’s a thoroughly likable confection, contrasting child-Isy and mum-Isy in a series of autobiographical anecdotes then – in classic mum fashion – popping all the show’s ingredients into a pot to cook up a pair of delicious songs too.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Noises Off review – Frayn’s exquisite farce-within-a-farce finds new humanity

Well, here’s a surprise. Michael Frayn’s exquisite farce – now celebrating its 40th anniversary – has always been exceptionally funny. But has it ever been shot through with this much pathos? It’s not the first time Lindsay Posner has directed Frayn’s farce-within-a-farce and, in terms of laughs per minute, it’s not a patch on his 2011 production at The Old Vic (I’m smiling just remembering it). But there’s something about this thoughtful and compassionate take that feels more relevant and just that bit more real.
MOVIES
Polygon

Fortnite’s getting a terrifying Goat Simulator skin

Epic Games and Coffee Stain — the studio behind Satisfactory and Goat Simulator — are partnering up for a terrifying Fortnite skin to get you in the mood for scary season. Starting Thursday and running until Sept. 29, 2023, players who purchase Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games store will get the “A Goat” skin in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Disney Illusion Island - What We Know So Far

Disney fans got the best news in April 2022 with the reveal of the upcoming "Kingdom Hearts 4." While they likely won't get to play it for quite some time, gamers now have something else to look forward to and another opportunity to hang out with Mickey Mouse and his friends while they wait for the next "Kingdom Hearts," with the announcement of the upcoming "Disney Illusion Island."
VIDEO GAMES
iheart.com

The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cottage Hits Airbnb for One Night Only

The Sanderson Sisters Cottage From ‘Hocus Pocus’ Hits Airbnb for One Night Only. Just in time for the release of the sequel, the famous cottage from the original Disney movie ‘Hocus Pocus’ was recreated for an Airbnb experience for one night only at just $31. The official release says you’ll be able to "try their hand at enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided the sisters in all their mischief. There'll be everything you need, the beds and the sheets and the furniture and the dead man's toe and the spiders.” The cottage will host two guests for an exclusive stay on October 20 and the listing will go live on Airbnb starting October 12 at 1 pm ET. Would you be scared to stay in the Cottage?
MOVIES

