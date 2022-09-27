Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Does Iruma Ever Get Powers?
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun is an isekai and fantasy anime that follows Iruma Suzuki, a human boy sold to a demon. He was then enrolled in Babyls School for Demons wherein he became the headmaster, despite being a mortal. Will Iruma get powers in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun?
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
Doja Cat Accidentally Goes Live With Island Boys Member, He Loses It After She Laughs at Him
Doja Cat accidentally ended up on TikTok Live with one of the members of rap duo Island Boys and the video of the encounter has gone viral. On Monday (Sept. 26), video surfaced of Doja Cat talking with Island Boys member Flyysoulja on TikTok Live. However, in the clip of the conversation, the Planet Her rapper does not seem to be a willing participant and tries desperately to exit the session.
Greater Milwaukee Today
These beaches come with a bit of Hollywood history
What makes a perfect beach? Soft white sand? Spectacular views? Luxurious amenities? How about a Hollywood connection?. From remote, nearly-impossible-to-reach spots to the scenes of some of cinema’s most romantic moments, these beaches all impress on their own merits, but when you consider the addition of movie magic, they could be the perfect spot for your next beach getaway.
Catherine Called Birdy to Hocus Pocus 2: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey star in Lena Dunham’s bracing look at life in medieval England, while the 90s cult classic gets the original Sanderson Sisters back together in time for Halloween
Nature’s Wild Ideas by Kristy Hamilton review – brilliant biomimcry
What do a beetle’s backside, a lotus leaf and a giraffe’s leg have in common? As science journalist Kristy Hamilton explains in her delightful first book, all three have inspired human engineers to solve complex problems. The rear-end of a Namib desert beetle sports small bumps that encourage...
Isy Suttie review – charming comic on a wild childhood chase
When Isy Suttie was a girl in Matlock, Derbyshire, she always had “an urge to look for the jackpot in life … I never did anything by halves.” What do you do with that personality when you’re a middle-aged parent to two small children? That’s the subject of Suttie’s first touring show in six years – even if its focus gets fuzzy in the later stages. Whatever its gist, it’s a thoroughly likable confection, contrasting child-Isy and mum-Isy in a series of autobiographical anecdotes then – in classic mum fashion – popping all the show’s ingredients into a pot to cook up a pair of delicious songs too.
Noises Off review – Frayn’s exquisite farce-within-a-farce finds new humanity
Well, here’s a surprise. Michael Frayn’s exquisite farce – now celebrating its 40th anniversary – has always been exceptionally funny. But has it ever been shot through with this much pathos? It’s not the first time Lindsay Posner has directed Frayn’s farce-within-a-farce and, in terms of laughs per minute, it’s not a patch on his 2011 production at The Old Vic (I’m smiling just remembering it). But there’s something about this thoughtful and compassionate take that feels more relevant and just that bit more real.
The ancient Myst MMO is getting a brand-new age this weekend
The game once known as Uru Live refuses to die—and now it's actually growing.
Polygon
Fortnite’s getting a terrifying Goat Simulator skin
Epic Games and Coffee Stain — the studio behind Satisfactory and Goat Simulator — are partnering up for a terrifying Fortnite skin to get you in the mood for scary season. Starting Thursday and running until Sept. 29, 2023, players who purchase Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games store will get the “A Goat” skin in Fortnite.
Disney Illusion Island - What We Know So Far
Disney fans got the best news in April 2022 with the reveal of the upcoming "Kingdom Hearts 4." While they likely won't get to play it for quite some time, gamers now have something else to look forward to and another opportunity to hang out with Mickey Mouse and his friends while they wait for the next "Kingdom Hearts," with the announcement of the upcoming "Disney Illusion Island."
iheart.com
The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cottage Hits Airbnb for One Night Only
The Sanderson Sisters Cottage From ‘Hocus Pocus’ Hits Airbnb for One Night Only. Just in time for the release of the sequel, the famous cottage from the original Disney movie ‘Hocus Pocus’ was recreated for an Airbnb experience for one night only at just $31. The official release says you’ll be able to "try their hand at enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided the sisters in all their mischief. There'll be everything you need, the beds and the sheets and the furniture and the dead man's toe and the spiders.” The cottage will host two guests for an exclusive stay on October 20 and the listing will go live on Airbnb starting October 12 at 1 pm ET. Would you be scared to stay in the Cottage?
