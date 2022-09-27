Read full article on original website
Newsom vetoes solitary confinement restriction in California jails, prisons
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have placed limits on the use of solitary confinement in California jails, prisons and detention facilities was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday night, representing the defeat of a measure that advocates said would restrict a “torturous” practice. In...
Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
Utah's Port Authority making changes after critical audit
(The Center Square) - Utah's Inland Port Authority is creating a new procurement policy after an audit found it's sole source policy lacked transparency. A complaint lodged on the state auditor's hotline about a $2 million contract for a communications and logistics management network led to the audit of the 2021, according to State Auditor John Dougall.
Attempt to veto universal school choice in Arizona officially fails
(The Center Square) – State officials have verified that a group trying to stop the nation’s most expansive school choice program was short by tens of thousands of signatures when they claimed otherwise. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that Save Our Schools Arizona’s petition effort...
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
Moody warns potential looters of consequences during state of emergency
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning people not to loot during the state of emergency resulting from widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. She issued a warning to criminals on Friday, saying, “you will spend maximum time allowed by law behind bars.”. Moody...
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Campbell County on Monday, October 3
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Campbell County from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022 in honor and memory of Dick Wallis. Mr. Wallis represented District 52 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1980-1994. He passed away September 27, 2022.
DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
Trial date set for Washington’s ban on high-capacity gun magazine sales
(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Seattle has scheduled a trial to start more than a year from now regarding the legal challenge to Washington state’s new restrictions on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington...
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections. The debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg kicked off with a discussion on immigration, which consistently...
Party leaders argue over tax cut headed to Missouri governor's desk
(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits. "Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what...
Newsom’s call now: Tracking California bills passed in the 2022 legislative session
After eight months, California’s legislative session came to a close on Sept. 1 with a final flurry of frantic activity. Lawmakers rushed to pass hundreds of remaining bills before the clock struck midnight on Aug. 31. For a select few measures, with urgency clauses that allow them to take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature, the votes stretched into the wee hours the next day.
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over border security at Friday night debate
(The Center Square) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Robert “Beto” O’Rourke sparred over border security efforts during their first and only debate Friday night. Border security was cited by moderators as the number one issue to residents of Edinburgh, the border town...
Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House
(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
Gordon picks Allred to serve as Wyoming secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Karl Allred will serve as Wyoming's interim secretary of state, Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Thursday. Allred was among three candidates sent to the governor by the state Republican Central Committee. "I have selected Mr. Allred from the candidates forwarded to me by Wyoming Republican...
California workers to see increased paid family leave benefits under new law
(The Center Square) – On the final day to sign bills passed during the legislative session, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday that will increase the share of wages employers must pay lower-income workers who take paid family leave. Signed into law by Newsom Friday, Senate Bill...
Comptroller Susana Mendoza tells her story during the Renewing Illinois Summit
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza spoke Friday morning at the Renewing Illinois Summit at the SIU Student Center. She asked the students attending the summit if they had ever been asked about what they wanted to do for their careers. If she had been asked that question just after college, her answer would not have been holding public office.
Dramatic uptick in Illinois traffic deaths driven by distractions
(The Center Square) – Motor-vehicle traffic deaths reached a 20-year high during the first quarter of 2022. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in car accidents, which is a 7% increase compared to the same time the year prior. In Illinois, an estimated 276 traffic deaths took place during the first quarter of this year, which marks a 22.7% increase from the same time in 2022.
Report ranks several North Carolina cities poorly for changes in their unemployment rates
(The Center Square) — Several North Carolina cities ranked toward the bottom of a list of 180 U.S. cities analyzed for changes in the unemployment rate over the last two years. The personal finance website WalletHub ranked changes in the unemployment rate for 180 U.S. cities, comparing the August...
