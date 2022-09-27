The Dr. Samuel Bride scholarship for future doctors is a scholarship program that is primarily geared toward university students who are planning on entering a medical course and becoming medical students with further plans on continuing their studies to become medical doctors in the future. The scholarship program is open to all university students who are currently or planning to enroll in a university and studying medicine with even further plans on pursuing the long journey of becoming a licensed medical doctor in the future. The scholarship is opening its applications to all eligible candidates that fit the previous criteria while also opening applications to graduating high school students who are planning to enroll in university the following academic year with the same plans of studying in a course in medicine and then proceeding to become a medical doctor. The scholarship program promises prize money that the lucky scholar will be able to earn that will go towards covering their education and tuition fees throughout their time in university.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO