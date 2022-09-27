Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Stars RFA Jason Robertson, and Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 32 Thoughts Podcast – London Calling episode on Dallas Stars restricted free agent forward Jason Robertson. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “We’re not even sure how long it’s going to...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bruins and David Pastrnak, and the Rangers, K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere
TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak’s side, both are accessing the market at the moment and that things have picked up. “I can tell you that contract discussions have heated up since training camp has opened. Relatively quiet over the course of the summer. Not unusual. There were some preliminary discussions at the draft. Pastrnak understands and is clearly hopeful that something will get done sooner than later, but the Bruins continue to do their due diligence.”
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
Yardbarker
Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener
October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of Los Angeles Lakers Scrimmaging In Practice: "Oh Brother, Another Season Of Bricks."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 2021-22 season, and they were far from the championship-caliber team that many expected them to be at the start of last year. They had injury and chemistry issues throughout the year and were also a poor defensive team. It is clear that the...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
Kings coach Mike Brown hints at starting lineup for preseason game vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Coach Mike Brown offered clues to his lineup and rotation as the Kings prepared to play the Los Angeles Lakers in Monday’s preseason opener.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Tells James Harden That The 76ers Need Him To Be More Aggressive On Offense: “When It Clicks, We’re Going To Be Unbeatable…”
As the world keeps its eyes on the Celtics, Bucks, and Heat, another team in the East is preparing to shock the world this season. With James Harden and Joel Embiid, the 76ers have the talent to bring home a title this season — but it’s going to take more than that to be successful.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Impressed with LeBron James’ Basketball IQ: "One Thing I Have Learned About Him, You See Him Throughout The Game, Elite Passer, Probably One Of The Best To Ever Do It From His Height, His Size."
Los Angeles Lakers' latest addition, Patrick Beverley, was mighty impressed with LeBron James. After being acquired to help beef up the team’s defense and also chip with the 3’s, the guard had the best seat in the house, playing alongside James. And he liked what he saw while...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Yardbarker
5 Jazz Players on Roster Bubble Ahead of 15-Man Roster Cutdowns
With the regular season just around the corner the Utah Jazz still need to trim the roster to 15 players. Trading their way to the required amount is unlikely for the Jazz this late in the game. There are multiple players on the roster bubble, but which players are most...
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Challenged Michael Jordan To A 3-Point Shootout, First Lost $1,000, Then Won $5,000, And Finally Lost His Mercedes After MJ Bet His Ferrari
The NBA has seen many great players throughout its history. We've seen the dominance in players like Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal and the finesse in players like George “The Iceman” Gervin and Kyrie Irving. The NBA has seen players win championships at an unprecedented rate, like Bill...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Bam Adebayo Seemingly Throws Shade At Marcus Smart While Explaining He Can Guard The 5 Positions: "Me, Draymond, And Probably Giannis, Three Guys Who Can Literally Guard 1-Through-5 And Be Effective."
Bam Adebayo has become a terrific defender in the NBA in the past couple of seasons. He's a very agile big that can put up against great offensive players and won't run away from the challenge. He's a special talent that can impact the game on both ends of the ball, but there's no doubt that his favorite task is on defense.
