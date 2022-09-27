ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Stars RFA Jason Robertson, and Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 32 Thoughts Podcast – London Calling episode on Dallas Stars restricted free agent forward Jason Robertson. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “We’re not even sure how long it’s going to...
NHL Rumors: Bruins and David Pastrnak, and the Rangers, K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak’s side, both are accessing the market at the moment and that things have picked up. “I can tell you that contract discussions have heated up since training camp has opened. Relatively quiet over the course of the summer. Not unusual. There were some preliminary discussions at the draft. Pastrnak understands and is clearly hopeful that something will get done sooner than later, but the Bruins continue to do their due diligence.”
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener

October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team

View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin

With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
Patrick Beverley Impressed with LeBron James’ Basketball IQ: "One Thing I Have Learned About Him, You See Him Throughout The Game, Elite Passer, Probably One Of The Best To Ever Do It From His Height, His Size."

Los Angeles Lakers' latest addition, Patrick Beverley, was mighty impressed with LeBron James. After being acquired to help beef up the team’s defense and also chip with the 3’s, the guard had the best seat in the house, playing alongside James. And he liked what he saw while...
NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Bam Adebayo Seemingly Throws Shade At Marcus Smart While Explaining He Can Guard The 5 Positions: "Me, Draymond, And Probably Giannis, Three Guys Who Can Literally Guard 1-Through-5 And Be Effective."

Bam Adebayo has become a terrific defender in the NBA in the past couple of seasons. He's a very agile big that can put up against great offensive players and won't run away from the challenge. He's a special talent that can impact the game on both ends of the ball, but there's no doubt that his favorite task is on defense.
