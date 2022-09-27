ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Do You Qualify for Any of October’s Class-Action Settlements?

By tiffany.soga@topclassactions.com (Top Class Actions)
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Commentary: A legal Catch-22 could push thousands of generic drugs off the market

Carvedilol could be the poster child for how to lower drug prices. Since 2007, more than 20 million patients with cardiovascular conditions have enjoyed generic versions of the popular beta-blocker, which cost 2 cents a dose compared with $4.81 for the brand-name product. Patents on the drug Coreg, dating back to 1978, have long expired, enabling these price-saving generics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Yakima Herald Republic

Struggling to Stay Motivated? Try the Debt Snowball Method

Two major methods dominate the debt repayment sphere: the debt snowball and the debt avalanche. One says you should pay off debts with the highest interest rate first. That’s the debt avalanche method. The other says to pay off your smallest balances first so that you can enjoy quick...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy