Gabby Petito movie premieres Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22-year-old girl who caught the nation’s attention after her parents reported her missing in September 2021 will reach even more people. The Gabby Petitio Story will premiere this Saturday and the movie will reveal Gabby’s experience during her cross-country “van life” trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. After her disappearance […]
Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight
A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
This Upstate New York Music Venue Is the #10 Best Selling Amphitheater in the World
An Upstate New York concert venue in a town with a population of just over 10,000 has just been crowned with several impressive titles, among them, being the number ten best-selling in the entire world!. The concert industry has made a massive bounce back in 2022 with music lovers flocking...
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
SUNY Cortland
A reminder about academic resources
I want to remind you about the many resources available to assist you with your coursework should you need extra help at this point in the semester. Please don’t be afraid to raise your hand during class or to stop by your instructor’s office hours to ask questions or get feedback on your work. Your faculty members can be an outstanding source of assistance, but it is your responsibility to make those arrangements.
Food Truck Festival taking over Fulton streets on October 22
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. “We’re emphasizing ‘family’ in our festival. This is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety...
Chicken riggies, service spot-on at Syracuse’s Attilio’s Restaurant & Bar (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s the thing about ordering chicken riggies at a restaurant: Most versions are not very good. The signature dish of nearby Utica is often duplicated for its seemingly easy use of ingredients, but the finished product is either too spicy or not spicy enough, and the chicken is either dry or bland.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate explains arrest at Rochester airport
Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport called Tuesday’s incident an honest mistake. Authorities said Alfonso Davis, 56, had the weapon concealed in his arm sling, when it was detected at the security checkpoint.
See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
As more go homeless, can Syracuse’s builder of tiny homes play a bigger role in the solution?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The skunk was an unwelcome surprise. Eddie Piazza, 69, who lives in a tiny house on Bellevue Avenue, tried to trap a groundhog that was eating from his vegetable garden. A skunk instead got caught in the humane trap. So Piazza did what he and his...
Another Central New York high school target of ‘copycat’ racist shooting threat
Solvay, N.Y. — A fourth Central New York high school — Solvay — has reported being the target of racist shooting threats on Monday. Solvay High School students alerted their principal Monday afternoon about a Snapchat circulating that appeared to threaten Solvay students on both Monday and Tuesday, Solvay Union Free School Superintendent Jay Tinklepaugh said in a letter posted on the district’s website.
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
One Of America’s Most Popular Fall/Winter Destination Is Not Far From Binghamton
Just because it's the fall season, it doesn't mean we have to retreat to our homes, close up all the windows and settle in for months-long indoor living. There are plenty of outdoor activities to do. I for one, enjoy being outdoors as much as I can, and that's why...
Heartbroken Son Looking for Late Mother’s Item Sold At Auction By Mistake
A heartbroken son is searching for his late mother's special planter that mistakenly got sold at auction. Can you help bring it back home where it belongs?. An estate sale was recently held at Mark Anken's parent's house on Turin Road in Rome New York. A planter with special meaning was inadvertently sold and Mark is hoping to get it back.
