Cortland, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Gabby Petito movie premieres Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22-year-old girl who caught the nation’s attention after her parents reported her missing in September 2021 will reach even more people. The Gabby Petitio Story will premiere this Saturday and the movie will reveal Gabby’s experience during her cross-country “van life” trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. After her disappearance […]
SYRACUSE, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight

A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer

Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
HOMER, NY
Cortland, NY
Cortland, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants

Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Jake Gyllenhaal
Anthony Hopkins
Gwyneth Paltrow
SUNY Cortland

A reminder about academic resources

I want to remind you about the many resources available to assist you with your coursework should you need extra help at this point in the semester. Please don’t be afraid to raise your hand during class or to stop by your instructor’s office hours to ask questions or get feedback on your work. Your faculty members can be an outstanding source of assistance, but it is your responsibility to make those arrangements.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Food Truck Festival taking over Fulton streets on October 22

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. “We’re emphasizing ‘family’ in our festival. This is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety...
FULTON, NY
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Suny Cortland#Drama#Musical Theater
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate explains arrest at Rochester airport

Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport called Tuesday’s incident an honest mistake. Authorities said Alfonso Davis, 56, had the weapon concealed in his arm sling, when it was detected at the security checkpoint.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
CAZENOVIA, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Syracuse.com

Another Central New York high school target of ‘copycat’ racist shooting threat

Solvay, N.Y. — A fourth Central New York high school — Solvay — has reported being the target of racist shooting threats on Monday. Solvay High School students alerted their principal Monday afternoon about a Snapchat circulating that appeared to threaten Solvay students on both Monday and Tuesday, Solvay Union Free School Superintendent Jay Tinklepaugh said in a letter posted on the district’s website.
SOLVAY, NY

