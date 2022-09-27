Read full article on original website
Harry Harelik: Waco Family Medicine's future is built on vision of its founders
In the over two years the world has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, much has been learned. In times of significant health risks, the world has learned just how much hope health care professionals give to health-challenged individuals and their families. Ultimately, humanity also learned the critical issues of the pandemic which led to the loss of over 1 million American lives, thousands here in Central Texas. And we learned the importance of being sure health care is available to the underinsured and the less financially secure in every community.
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner
Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
One-two punch of freeze, drought has Waco's trees looking ragged
Waco’s red oak trees this fall are dropping limbs, while pecan trees are splattering cars with sap, and hackberry trees are losing their leaves to very hungry caterpillars. Some trees are dying after the trauma of a record February 2021 freeze, which has been followed this year with the worst drought since 2011.
Design to start soon for city park near Floyd Casey site
As plans for residential and commercial redevelopment of the city-owned former Floyd Casey Stadium site move forward, a park Waco plans to build next door is just beginning to take shape. The city has committed more than $20 million for the park, which Plan Commission Director Clint Peters said will...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 31 min ago.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 6 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 30, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
McGregor grieves, comforts survivors after 'senseless' killing that left 5 dead
Mystery shrouded the case of a McGregor man accused of killing five people Thursday on his block in McGregor, but hundreds of anguished residents of this town of 5,200 west of Waco gathered to comfort the orphaned survivors. Law enforcement has released no names in the incident that involved two...
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Torres times two: Marlin, Itasca coaches proud to represent Hispanic heritage
They have the same last name and the same initials and perhaps similar looks when they stand side by side, but Itasca head coach Ricky Torres and Marlin head coach Ruben Torres are not brothers, or cousins, or relatives of any kind. “It’s actually pretty common,” said Ricky about the...
LETTERS: Cats are a growing problem in Waco
I am heavily involved in our community as the executive director for a nonprofit called Group W Bench Litter Patrol. I also sit on the board of directors for Keep Waco Beautiful. I fully believe in working as a community to help make our city a wonderful place to live. Although there are many things I feel passionately about when it comes to changes I would like to see in Waco, I write today about one issue that has become extremely prevalent in my neighborhood — and that is what I see with people and their pets.
Businesses gear up for brisk Baylor-OSU game day crowds
Quite a battle is unfolding this weekend in Waco. And, by the way, the Baylor University and Oklahoma State University plan a gridiron slugfest at 2:30 Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium. At least some degree of fracas preceded kickoff. Hotel rooms began disappearing. An APB went out for tickets. Friday...
DPS releases names of accused shooter, 5 victims in McGregor shooting
The brother of a woman killed Thursday in McGregor, along with two of her children and two of her neighbors, said she was dedicated to her family, and he had never seen anything to suggest the man she lived with more than a decade was capable of the attack. Authorities...
Gatesville to laud new Hall of Fame class
Gatesville will be holding its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet on Oct. 8 at the Gatesville Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Becca Whittle Wilhite, Jerry Sullivan, Larry Moore and the late Tommy Davidson will be inducted, along with basketball and track coach Gerald Poe and the 2009 Lady Hornets powerlifting team, which won the state championship.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Waco area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Abbott stays perfect with blanking of Borden County
This week, the Abbott Panthers took over the No. 1 ranking in Texas in Class 1A Div. I. On Thursday night, the Panthers went out and backed up that ranking. Abbott pocketed its sixth mercy-rule romp in six games with a 46-0 victory over Borden County. It was also the Panthers’ second straight shutout, as they beat Avalon by the same score last week.
Home win over Cowboys crucial to Baylor's Big 12 championship repeat
When Baylor dropped a 24-14 decision to Oklahoma State last October in Stillwater, it was a big blow but not fatal. The Bears managed to win all their home games to reach the Big 12 championship game where they pulled off a thrilling 21-16 win in the rematch with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
